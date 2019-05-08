Emerson Stumbles Again On Margins, But The Long-Cycle Story Still Has Appeal

Emerson looks like a relatively rare undervalued industrial, with solid growth and margin improvement prospects over the next three years and good core businesses.

While order growth has probably peaked, that doesn't mean orders are going to stop coming in, and Emerson has attractive opportunities in process automation over the next few years.

Emerson came in with lower orders, revenue, and segment-level margins than expected, and the weaker segment profitability is becoming a concerning habit.

When I last wrote about Emerson (EMR), I tempered some of the undervaluation I thought I saw with the comment that, “… I have some concerns that the shares could underperform as investors look for more exciting stories.” Prior to a recent sell-off, Emerson shares had more or less been drifting around the sector averages, but lagged the likes of Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Honeywell (HON), and Yokogawa (OTCPK:YOKEY). Actual results did show further slowing in the business, but this looks more like a pause than a real shift.

I do think process automation order momentum has probably peaked, but there’s a rich project funnel to deliver on over the next few years, and I think Emerson has meaningfully improved its process automation operations after the Pentair (PNR) deal. Further progress in discrete and hybrid markets would be gravy on top of that. I do have some concerns about the Climate business, but not enough to cancel out what looks like a relatively undervalued opportunity in an expensive industrial sector.

A Sizable Miss On The Segment Profit Line Is Not Good

I’m still basically bullish on Emerson, but this was another quarter of weaker than expected segment profits, and that wears on a bullish thesis.

Revenue rose more than 7% as reported, but just a bit above 4% on an organic basis. That was a little weaker than expected, even with some revisions to the sell-side average after a disappointing order update at the end of April. The misses were pretty much equal in the two major segments, with the 7% growth in Automation Solutions and flat performance in Commercial & Residential Solutions both modestly below expectation. Within C&RS, Climate was down slightly on ongoing weakness in China, while Tools/Home saw low single-digit growth.

Gross margin declined 90bp from the year-ago level, while operating income rose 4% and segment-level profit declined 2%. Although gross margin was basically on target, operating income was about 3% below expectation and segment-level profit was surprisingly 8% below sell-side expectations. Automation profits rose 2%, with 90bp of margin compression, and C&RS was down 6% with 250bp of compression; both segments missed basically equally relative to Street expectations.

Lower corporate expenses (a smaller miss at the op inc line) and lower taxes helped salvage the quarter on a reported EPS basis.

Lower Guidance And Slowing Markets

More than a few companies trimmed guidance this quarter, so Emerson is not in bad company with its downward revision to revenue growth guidance (4% to 5.5% versus 4% to 7%). From a stock/perception standpoint, a key question now is what happens with orders.

The Street was surprised by the weaker first quarter orders (up 4% overall), and the 7% growth in Automation. Management said unsurprising things regarding weaker short-cycle markets (including auto and electronics, neither of which are particularly material to Emerson today), and the weaker momentum in oil & gas doesn’t sound so surprising relative to other reports this quarter – while oil prices are still healthy on balance, there have been some shorter-term issues like completion/takeaway in the Permian and weather in the Bakken.

At this point, I think it is reasonable to assume that Emerson is past the peak for order growth in the process industry. ABB’s (ABB) process automation orders weren’t that exciting, and Yokogawa guided to a marked slowdown in this new fiscal year (+2% versus +10% in the past year). On the other hand, Flowserve (FLS) had a great quarter for orders (up 19%, with oil/gas up 40%), so I think there’s still growth potential (just at lower rates).

I also want to emphasize that while orders may not grow so strongly, there’s still a large order book for Emerson to deliver on over the next few years (oil/gas, refining, and chemicals in particular), and upside to its growing LNG opportunity – a business where it competes primarily with Honeywell and Yokogawa, and where its strong position in valves could be an asset (particularly for higher-margin aftermarket business).

I still don’t know quite what to make of the Climate business. I realize this business is not identical to Ingersoll-Rand, nor the building controls business of Honeywell, but I’m still a little puzzled by the lack of momentum. It’s big enough to matter (close to 25% of revenue), and the cold chain side looks good, but I’m continuing to keep an eye on the weaker HVAC results, as I think HVAC is still, overall, an attractive end-market.

The Outlook

Emerson is a little exasperating to me, and not just because of the underperformance in Climate and the recent weakness in segment-level profits. I’ve had my issues with this management team before (their guidance has, in the past, been … let’s say, “hopeful”), but I do believe the process automation and HVAC controls businesses are high-quality operators, and I broadly agree with the steps the company has taken to diversify and improve its automation business (including extending into discrete and hybrid offerings). With ongoing opportunities in oil/gas, refining, chemicals, and LNG, I like the long-cycle leverage of the business, even if there is a slowdown underway now.

I still value Emerson on the assumption of 4% long-term annualized revenue growth and mid-single-digit FCF growth, with long-term average FCF margins improving about two points over the long-term average on improved operating margins (I’m cautiously optimistic that OPM can reach 18% in FY21).

The Bottom Line

Emerson looks undervalued on both discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, which makes it somewhat unusual among the larger, higher-quality industrial names I follow. I don’t think it’s hugely undervalued, mind you (around 10% or so), but that’s still not a bad point of entry for a longer-term position, particularly when the company may be on the verge of more share gains in automation and expanding addressable markets (like LNG). I do worry about a broader correction in the industrials, and the likelihood that Emerson would get dragged down too, but I think Emerson is still one of the better options on balance in the space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.