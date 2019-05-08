Just Energy Preferred: A 9.4% Yield With Superior Interest Rate Protection

This fixed to floating rate issue provides outstanding protection against the possibility that interest rates may rise over the next several years.

Interest rates as measured by three-month LIBOR have turned lower since December, but the five-year chart still shows a clear trend of rising interest rates. Most preferred stocks are perpetual in nature and can lose value if interest rates rise significantly. Just Energy Group Inc. RED PFD SER A (JE.PA) is what's known as a fixed / floating rate preferred stock. It starts out with a fixed rate and switches to an extremely attractive floating rate if it;s not called.

The U.S. continues to rack up huge budget deficits. Both Democrats and Republicans are now calling for massive new deficit spending on infrastructure. Continued deficit spending could eventually result in higher inflation and interest rates. Preferred stock investors should be cautious about owning traditional preferred stocks that lack this important floating rate feature. This article will show that JE.PA offers income investors a very attractive 9.4% yield with interest rate protection and moderate credit risk.

What is JE.PA?

JE.PA is a par $25 cumulative preferred issue with an initial fixed rate coupon of 8.5%. Dividends are paid quarterly, and JE.PA now yields 9.4% at a recent price of $22.63. JE.PA is a perpetual issue, which means that the company is not required to call it. Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) has the option to call it at par anytime after 3/31/2022. JE is a Canadian corporation, and holders will not receive a K-1. JE.PA dividends are qualified for tax purposes as per Quantumonline.com. There are 4.7 million shares of JE.PA outstanding, but average daily trading volume is only about 15K shares. Use limit orders and patience when trading. See prospectus for additional details.

How does the floating rate feature work?

If JE.PA has not been called by 3/31/2022 it will switch to a floating (see page S-20 of the prospectus). The initial floating rate will be 6.98% plus the mid-market swap rate. The mid-market swap rate is essentially the five-year U.S. Treasury rate. Most U.S. floating rate preferred stocks are based on three-month LIBOR. The mid-market swap rate is typically higher than three-month LIBOR. The five-year U.S. Treasury rate is currently 2.34%, but has traded over 5% as recently as 2006. If the five-year Treasury rate remains constant, then the floating rate will be 9.32% starting on 3/31/2022. The yield on cost for someone purchasing JE.PA today at $22.63 would be an even more impressive 10.3%.

But it gets even better. If JE has still not been called by 3/31/2027 the floating rate will increase by another 0.5% to 7.48% plus the mid-market swap rate. If the five-year Treasury rate remains constant, then the floating rate will be 9.82% starting on 3/31/2027. The yield on cost for someone purchasing JE.PA today at $22.63 would be a mouth-watering 10.8%.

The floating rate feature of JE.PA is so favorable that JE might want to call the issue on 3/31/2022 to avoid paying a higher rate. The incentive to call JE.PA by 3/31/2027 is even stronger. A call at $25 would result in a nice capital gain for those purchasing JE.PA today near $22.63.

Outstanding protective covenants if JE goes private or is acquired

Subscribers to my Panick High Yield Report service are increasingly demanding preferred stocks that protect them if the company goes private. The privatization of AmTrust Financial demonstrated the need for this type of protective covenant. The AmTrust common stock soared as the company went private. Unfortunately, the preferred stock issues such as AmTrust Financial Services Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1/40th 7 5/8 % Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series C (AFSI.PC) did not do as well. The par $25 AFSI.PC hit a 52-week low of $7.68 as it was delisted to the pink sheets. There's also some concern that as a private company Amtrust might suspend the preferred stock dividends.

It is certainly possible that JE could go private or be acquired. Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF) is a close peer of JE and is now being acquired by Vistra Energy (VST). Fortunately JE.PA is well protected against being orphaned as happened to AFSI.PC. Unless JE.PA is called at par, a two-thirds vote of preferred stock holders is required for most changes that would adversely impact the rights of preferred stock holders (see page S-24 of the prospectus).

In the event of a "change of control," JE.PA holders also have the option of converting their preferred shares into $25 worth of JE common stock (see page S-26 of the prospectus). This conversion right is subject to a share cap of 8.606 shares of JE. Note that $25/8.606 = $2.90. As long as JE (now trading at $3.63) remains above $2.90, JE.PA holders will be assured of receiving $25 in a buyout or merger. Therefore, a JE buyout or merger would be very positive for JE.PA holders since JE.PA is now trading at a substantial discount to par.

How to avoid Canadian dividend tax withholding

While Just Energy Group Inc. and JE.PA both trade on the NYSE, it's a Canadian corporation. US investors are subject to a 15% Canadian withholding tax if JE.PA is held in a taxable account. The tax may be as high as 25% for foreign investors. However, the 15% withholding tax for US investors should be waived if JE.PA is held in an IRA account. Check with your broker to verify that they are setup correctly to handle this.

No currency issues

Even though JE is a Canadian company, JE.PA is denominated in US dollars. The dividend is paid in US dollars and will not change based on fluctuations in the Canadian dollar.

2X preferred stock dividend coverage

JE has guided for $210 million Canadian of EBIDTA for fiscal 2019 which ends on 3/31/2019. Finance costs were $22.8 million Canadian for fiscal Q3 or $91 million on an annualized basis. Annual preferred stock dividends for the 4.7 million shares of JE.PA total $10 million US ($14 million Canadian). Therefore, the coverage of the debt + preferred stock obligation is 210 / (91 + 14) = 2X.

Strong Liquidity

Strong liquidity is always an important consideration for income investors. As of 12/31/2019 JE had $8.9 million Canadian in cash and $211.4 million Canadian of available credit. See the fiscal Q3 2019 earnings report for details.

Moderate 4.2X balance sheet leverage

As of 12/31/2019 JE had $530 million of debt and $118 million of preferred stock in US dollars. The midpoint of EBIDTA guidance for fiscal 2019 is $210 million Canadian ($155 million in US dollars). The JE common stock currently has a market cap $544 million in US dollars. Balance sheet leverage is reasonable with the equity market cap exceeding the debt. Balance sheet leverage can also be expressed as (Debt + Preferred Stock) / EBIDTA which in US dollars is moderate at (530 + 118) / 155 = 4.2X

Business model

JE is a reseller of electricity and natural gas in Canada, several U.S. states and the United Kingdom. The company has been focusing on higher margin customers as detailed in the fiscal Q3 earnings conference call. The customer count has been stable as noted in the fiscal Q3 earnings report:

"Customer count increased 2% year-over-year to 1.6 million, including 27,000 distinct customers from Filter Group’s water filter subscriptions."

In an effort to increase customer margins and loyalty, JE has started cross-selling additional home related products such as smart thermostats and water filter subscriptions to it's energy customers. The water filtrations business was just acquired on 10/1/2018 and sales of water filters are off to a good start.

What are the major risks?

JE does have several competitors such as VST, CRIUF, Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) and Spark Energy, Inc (SPKE) in the retail energy provider sector (reselling of electricity and natural gas). Customer churn is high, so JE must work hard to recruit new customers to replace those that are lost. Some regions such as NY State are increasing regulation for electricity resellers. Just Energy typically provides customers with a fixed-rate contract to purchase electricity or natural gas. Sophisticated hedging strategies are used to protect JE against wholesale price fluctuations in the cost of electricity and natural gas. Even with these hedging strategies, margins and usage can fluctuate due to factors such as weather.

Conclusions

I've covered several fixed/floating rate preferred stock issues for my public articles and Panick High Yield Report members, but JE.PA has exceptionally good terms. I'd be hard pressed to find another fixed / floating preferred stock issue with a floating rate that's this good. Credit risk is moderate as shown by the strong liquidity, 2X preferred stock dividend coverage and moderate balance sheet leverage. JE.PA also has outstanding covenants to protect holders in the event of a merger or privatization. This combination of features makes JE.PA a solid pick for income investors.

The Panick High Yield Report is focused on high-yield preferred stocks, baby bonds, bonds, REIT's, BDC issues and other undervalued, high-yield opportunities. Members receive an advance look at all my articles as well as continued coverage. Please read our outstanding subscriber reviews here. A 2-week free trial is now available. New members joining now will also receive a special 10% discount. The Panick Report is especially known for our very active and friendly chat board where about 300 members ask questions and discuss high yield trading ideas as news breaks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JE, JE.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.