Another Collapse In The Coffee Futures Market

Coffee consumers of the world are cheering, while producers continue to shed tears into their coffee cups as the price of the soft commodity hit a new low this week. The price of nearby coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange fell to a low at 86.35 cents per pound on May 7 with nearby July futures reaching 87.60 cents. The next level of support stands at the 2005 low at 84.45, and the price is closing in on that technical milestone. Before mid-August 2018, the price of coffee futures had not ventured below $1 per pound in twelve years since 2006. However, a combination of bumper crops of Arabica beans and a decline in the value of the Brazilian real sent the price of the coffee futures market reeling.

After reaching a low at 92 cents in September 2018, the price recovered dramatically over one month reaching a high at $1.2550 in October, a rise of 36.4%. The recovery quickly ran out of steam, and since then, it has been all downhill for the price of coffee as the price fell below last year's low in April and under the 90 cents per pound level. With coffee futures at their lowest price in fourteen years and threatening to challenge the 2005 low, the prospects for the soft commodity look ugly on a technical basis. I continue to believe that coffee is near the bottom end of its pricing cycle, but it requires nerves of steel to stand in front of the falling knife in the coffee futures arena. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (JO) replicated the price action in the coffee futures market and holding the ETF has been a painful experience.

A continuation of bear market action in coffee

To capture the bearish price action in the coffee market, only the long-term quarterly chart can illustrate the plight of the soft commodity.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, the price of coffee posted eight consecutive quarters of losses, but the price has made lower highs and lower lows since 2011 when it reached a peak at $3.0625 per pound. One of the most bearish technical factors has been the rise in open interest since 2011. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. The metric has increased from 107,099 contracts when coffee futures were trading at over $3 per pound its most recent level at 339,590 contracts. The increase of over three times in the metric while prices were falling is typically a validation of a bearish trend in a futures market.

At the same time, price momentum and relative strength indicators have declined into deeply oversold territory on the long-term chart, and historical volatile at the 8.7% level is at the lowest level in history.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the active month July futures shows that with the price under 90 cents per pound on May 8, technical metrics also display an oversold condition. There is no question that supplies of Arabica beans are presently sufficient to meet all global requirements, but production is a year-to-year affair as coffee is an agricultural commodity. Aside from the weather conditions that determine the annual crop, diseases like leaf rust can wipe out a crop quickly. Moreover, while inventories are a high level, coffee loses its potency and aroma when stored for extended periods, so the shelf life is not the same as in other commodities markets such as energy, metals, or others where huge stockpiles can weigh on prices for years if not decades.

The Brazilian real is a weight around coffee's neck

Brazil is the world's leading producer, and exporter of Arabica coffee beans and the level of their local currency can impact the price of the commodity. While futures prices use the dollar as the pricing mechanism in the coffee market, the Brazilian real's level impacts the direct cost of production of the beans.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the relationship between the Brazilian real and the US dollar shows that the real traded to a high at $0.65095 against the dollar in 2011 when coffee was at over $3 per pound. Today, the relationship is at $0.2539. Most recently, the real fell from $0.3200 in early 2018 to its current level. The real has declined by 61% since 2011 while the price of coffee is 71.4% lower at its current level since the 2011 peak. Therefore, in Brazilian real terms, the price of coffee beans has only declined by less than 10% over the period. The Brazilian real has had a dramatic impact on the price of coffee beans, and in many ways, the coffee market is a proxy for the Brazilian currency.

Since early 2018, the real fell by 20.8% while coffee futures have lost 33.4% of its value. Coffee is not the commodity that has suffered under the weight of a weak Brazilian currency.

The real is also impacting two other soft commodities

Aside from coffee, Brazil is also the world's leading producer of sugarcane and oranges. In 2011, the price of sugar traded to a high at 36.08 cents per pound.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, sugar has declined to the current level at 11.65 cents per pound which is 67.7% lower since 2011. In Brazilian currency terms, the price of sugar is only 6.7% lower.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the illiquid frozen concentrated orange juice futures market shows that the price reached a peak at $2.2695 per pound in early 2012 when the Brazilian real was near the highs. FCOJ rose to a higher high in 2016 at $2.35 per pound when a crop disease, citrus greening, decimated orange groves in Florida but compared to 2011, OJ the price of OJ at around 95 cents per pound is currently 58.1% lower than in 2011. In Brazilian currency terms, the price of OJ is 2.9% higher than it was in 2011 at its current level at under $1 per pound.

Coffee, sugar, and oranges are proxies for the Brazilian currency which means that the politics and economy of South America's leading nation is the primary determinate of the path of least resistance of prices of the three soft commodities. In many ways, coffee, sugar, and FCOJ futures act as a proxy for Brazilian economic conditions. In late 2018, Brazilian elected Jair Bolsonaro as its President. The far-right candidate ran on a platform of cleaning up corruption in the nation. If he succeeds, it would likely lift the value of the Brazilian real which would translate to higher prices for the soft commodity futures. Those bullish on the prospects for economic growth and political stability in Brazil could express their view with long positions in the coffee, sugar, and orange juice markets.

SBUX saw new highs on a bearish day in the stock market as the cost of goods sold drops

The biggest winners when it comes to lower coffee prices these days are the coffee drinkers around the world. As Starbucks (SBUX) is a significant consumer of Arabica beans, the lower price translates into lower costs for the company. On May 7, while the rest of the stock market was falling because of uncertainty over the future of the trade dispute between the US and China, SBUX shares quietly rose to a new all-time high.

Source: Barchart

As the long-term chart of SBUX shares displays, the price rose to a new peak at $78.74 on May 7 and was trading at $78.52 on May 8, just off the recent high from this week. One of the factors that likely lifted the price of the shares is the falling price of coffee which lowers the company's cost of goods sold and increases earnings. The last time I went to my local Starbucks, the price of a cup of coffee had not dropped to reflect the decline in Arabica coffee prices.

JO offers value but patience is required, and contango eats away at its value

In many ways, a long position in the coffee futures market is a bet on the rise of the Brazilian economy. The most direct route for participation in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN provides an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

The price of coffee declined from $1.255 in October to its current price at the 87 cents per pound level or 30.7%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the price of JO shares declined from $47.06 to $31.05 or 51.6%. JO underperformed the price action in the continuous coffee futures contract because of the wide contango which increases the cost of holding the ETN as the issuer must pay to roll futures contracts from one active month to the next.

Source: ICE/RMB

As the chart of the forward curve in the coffee futures market displays, the contango means that coffee for deferred delivery is a progressively higher price than the price for nearby delivery because of the current glut conditions in the coffee market. Therefore, each time the JO rolls its positions it involves a cost which weighs on the performance of the ETN product.

During periods when coffee prices rise because of supply issues, the market often moves into backwardation where deferred prices are lower than nearby prices which results in a credit rather than a debit when it comes to rolling from one active month to the next. The current condition of oversupply in the coffee market does not guaranty that the same condition will be present over the coming months and next year at this time as production is a year-to-year affair.

The price of coffee is trading at its lowest level since 2005 and could be at or close to the bottom end of its pricing cycle. At the same time, the outlook for the Brazilian economy is improving under the business-friendly Bolsonaro administration. It is tough to remain in a long position in a market where the knife continues to fall and send prices to lower lows, but people around the world will not stop drinking coffee and all demographic data points to steadily increasing demand for the beans. Therefore, coffee continues to be on sale, but a long position has been painful and has caused a loss of sleep over recent sessions which is why I have had three cups of the beverage already today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.