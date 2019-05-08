Knorr-Bremse: Abrupt CEO Departure Outweighs Turnaround Hopes

With the search for a new CEO underway, we think more headwinds could be in store.

Knorr-Bremse's (OTCPK:KNRRF) CEO departure couldn't have come at a worse possible time - the company is already struggling with a falling growth rate and shrinking margins because of:

Global economy headwinds impacting global vehicle demand

Impact of demand and new entrants in developing markets like China

Rising input costs for both material and personnel

Nevertheless, the company enjoys a valuation premium over its direct peers:

Peers Sales CAGR% (2018-2020E) P/E EV/EBITDA EV/Sales 2019E 2020E 2019E 2020E 2019E 2020E Haldex 1.4% 13.2x 12.4x 6.0x 5.6x 0.6x 0.6x Wabco 1.1% 18.0x 17.0x 11.8x 11.6x 1.9x 1.9x Wabtec 48.3%* 17.1x 14.5x 10.2x 8.5x 1.8x 1.6x Knorr-Bremse 4.3% 20.2x 18.8x 11.3x 10.4x 2.1x 2.0x

* Abnormal growth due to the merger with GE Transportation in Feb 2019

(Source: Company Financials, Bloomberg)

Higher growth rate, along with management stability have been important factors in maintaining this valuation premium. We believe the sudden exit of an experienced executive and an old hand at the company will affect the perception negatively, especially within the investment community.

We do not expect any major shift in order book and order flow due to this exit, because of the switching costs associated with doing the same for customers. However, we do expect some deterioration in day-to-day operations and margins as the Executive Board re-prioritize their deliverables and focus shifts from operational excellence to positive external signaling until a new CEO is found.

Exit announcement

On April 30, Knorr-Bremse, through a press release, announced that Klaus Deller, CEO since 2015, will leave the company by mutual agreement between him and the Supervisory Board.

The company also cited personal disagreement between the CEO and other members of the Executive Board, especially on leadership and collaboration, as the main reason behind Mr. Deller's exit. The Supervisory Board has initiated a search for his successor and handed over the day-to-day mantle temporarily to the remaining three members of the Executive Board: Ralph Heuwing (NASDAQ:CFO), Peter Laier (Head of Commercial Vehicle Systems division) and Jürgen Wilder (Head of Retail Vehicle Systems division).

Heightened risks

A change in a senior executive at any company generally comes with uncertainty over the future. Moreover, when the change is abrupt like this one, we think downside risks tend to outweigh any potential upside. There is now less clarity on what the business and financial strategy of the company will be going forward. Moreover, the background and the ability of the new CEO to tide over negative publicity will be major factors in determining the value of the stock.

Negative perceptions

We think disagreement among the senior management of the company sends out the wrong signals to the investors. We fear the fallout from this, especially considering the stock trades at a premium multiple relative to peers. We expect a sustained compression in valuation multiples over the near-term, at least until a new candidate is announced. Personality, background and perceived ability of the new CEO will play a big role in determining the new value that the market will give to the stock.

Confused chain of command

It was announced that the CFO and two other business leaders would look after the day-to-day operations of the company until a new CEO joins. We believe this may lead to a general confusion among the 2nd tier of leadership, and they will feel the absence of a person having broader 360 degrees view of the business.

The CFO and two business heads may hold the fort temporarily, but in the meantime, the company may lack the ability to make crucial decisions during a difficult time for the company.

Pedigree of new CEO

The market will be looking at the background and historical performance of the new CEO before deciding the new normal valuation for the company. Investors will prefer a candidate who belongs to the same industry, but taking into account the number of companies of similar size in this industry, there aren't many candidates out there who will fit into this role perfectly. In addition to industry familiarity, the ability of the new CEO to increase market share, reduce cost and expand into new geographies (delivery and supply) will be major factors in determining the new business trajectory.

On the positive side, a new person may bring some freshness with new ideas and strategies that may put Knorr-Bremse in a different dimension of growth and expansion. However, as of now, we think a negative, uncertain scenario may be more probable than a positive one.

Financial impact

There is a high probability that the new CEO will change the strategy of the company based on his understanding and judgment. Now, this change may be for better or worse in the long run, but we believe any change will be viewed negatively by the market in short to medium term until some actual benefits from the change become visible. The whole industry is currently going through a phase of slowing growth and shrinking margins. We believe it will be difficult for the interim governing body and new CEO to maintain both growth and margin expansion.

Revenue Guidance: Although some of the largest customers will have high switching costs if they try to swap suppliers from Knorr-Bremse to one of its competitors, we do expect a hit on growth from new markets and products. Hence, the current order book may remain intact, but future order flow will be impacted. We do not think it will not be possible to maintain a 5% growth in 2019 and more than 3% growth in 2020. However, we will be keeping a close eye on the management's new plans and strategy for signs of a turnaround.

Margins Guidance: There will be deterioration in day-to-day operations and margins as deliverables of the interim governing body are reprioritized. We fear the focus on growth and cost control may take a hit as senior management also has to balance positive signaling to the markets. Searching for a new CEO will also have additional recruitment and other formalities' cost which will weigh on margins. We think there is a material risk that net profit margin shrinks from the current levels of 9%+.

Conclusion

We expect the stock to be under pressure in the near to medium term and advise to tread with caution as downside risks outweigh any prospects of a turnaround. It will be difficult to balance a long-term growth and margin expansion strategy with the need for positive signaling to the markets, especially with a temporary executive body in place and the long-term vision now in flux. On balance, we remain on the sidelines as we think more headwinds are on the horizon for Knorr-Bremse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.