Chevron: Failed Anadarko Acquisition, But Strong Continued Strength

The company has been focused on lowering its costs while growing production, something that has made it incredibly profitable.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is the third largest publicly traded oil company in the world. The company’s market cap of more than $200 billion is supported by an incredibly large portfolio of assets. As we will see throughout this article, the company’s strong position in the growing energy markets, its cash generation strength, and its capital deployment strength make the company a strong investment decision.

Chevron Anadarko Acquisition

Almost a month ago, Chevron made an offer to purchase Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), a leading Permian and international oil company. The company’s $33 billion offer was soon eclipsed by Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE: OXY) $38 billion. Throughout this time period of increasing bids and offerings by Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Chevron has stayed quiet.

It now seems to be likely that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will win. I’ll analyze the details of this acquisition in a separate article; however, at this time most people seem to believe that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will win its bid. At this time, I will proceed through this analysis, and the financial aspect, assuming that Chevron will not be successfully acquiring Anadarko.

As a tiny side note, I think an interesting development, especially in line with its long-term plans and oil prices, is to see Chevron acquire both Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Chevron Corporation Growing Market

Chevron Corporation operates in a growing market that will provide a significant advantage to the company long term.

Chevron Growth - Chevron Investor Presentation

As can be seen, energy demand is anticipated to grow in the coming decades. Liquids demand isn’t expected to grow significantly; however, natural gas is anticipated to grow incredibly quickly. Renewables & hydro are also expected to contribute a significant amount of growth, while coal demand remains fairly constant. Overall, this means a significant amount of demand.

At the same time, the existing oil supply is anticipated to decline significantly, without continued investment. This means that $10 trillion in investment will be required over the next 20 years to make this up. Overall, this spells a large opportunity for Chevron.

Chevron Portfolio

On top of operating in a growing market, Chevron has an incredibly strong portfolio, which will help the company.

Chevron Portfolio - Chevron Investor Presentation

As we can see, Chevron has an incredibly strong upstream and downstream portfolio. The company has an EPB cost of $14.45 along with 7.4% production growth, strong upstream results for such a large company. At the same time, the company has managed to decrease its unit production cost to an industry leading $10.50 per barrel. That means strong earnings at any oil price.

Chevron Price Changes - Chevron Investor Presentation

Overall, Chevron is repositioning its portfolio for a changing oil environment. The company is maintaining room for growth to the upside, while at the same time trying to keep its balance sheet strong in a downside scenario. It appears that the days of $100 per barrel oil are over, at least in the near term. As a result, Chevron is preparing for a scenario with continued shareholder returns, even at lower share prices.

Chevron is focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet and low cost of supply fundamentally. At the start of the oil crash, oil companies withdrew tens of billions of dollars in debt, trying to maintain their projects. Then it appeared that oil prices were going to stay low for a while, and oil companies had to adjust. Chevron has done that beautifully.

Chevron’s 5-year reserve replacement ratio from 2013-2017 was just over 100%, not great but not bad. That is better than 3 out of the company’s 4 major competitors. At the same time, the company has been increasingly focused on the Permian Basin, as the company’s Anadarko acquisition offer showed. The company has increased its resources to 16.2 billion barrels in the Permian from 9.3 billion barrels.

Overall, the company has more than doubled the value of Permian acreage, which is rapidly becoming a core aspect of the growth plan of all the oil majors.

Chevron Debt and Breakeven - Chevron Investor Presentation

This shows Chevron compared to its peers in terms of cash flow breakeven and net debt ratio. As can be seen, Chevron comfortably leads its peers in both regards, showing how the company is well set up for a new age of lower oil prices.

Overall, Chevron is also continuing a new policy of cost-effective growth. Here, the company is focused on plays with a short breakeven time period and a strong return. The company’s total capital and exploratory plans account for roughly $20 billion per year in annual spending over the coming years. Amountable to almost 10% of the company’s annual market cap, this should heavily help the company’s production.

Chevron Outlook

On top of an impressive portfolio, Chevron has a strong outlook going forward. Chevron anticipates its capital spending will result in 2023 CFFO of almost $18 billion annually, up from almost $14 billion at the present time. That is a 30% improvement, over just 5 years.

One more thing to keep in mind here is that Brent crude prices are currently more than $70 per barrel, and don’t show a chance of going back to $60 per barrel in the near term. This should help Chevron to generate more cash than it anticipates.

Chevron Cash - Chevron Investor Presentation

This shows the company’s 2019's sources and uses of cash at $60 per barrel (cash flow at $70 per barrel should be comfortably >$5 billion larger annually). The company plans to be able to cover its large capital spending program and dividends at $52 per barrel. The company then plans to use balance sheet improvements and buybacks to reward shareholders past that.

At that $60 per barrel, the company’s dividend is >4% and the company is buying back roughly 2% of its shares annually. That means total shareholder returns of >6% annually in a difficult time. This should continue to grow going forward. The company has showed this commitment going forward. In 1Q 2019, the company announced a 6% dividend increase, showing its commitment to strong shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Chevron has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash; however, the company has quickly reoriented its portfolio. The company entered the oil crash focusing on finishing the Gorgon and Wheatstone projects; however, it has now finished them. Since then, the company has been focused on maintaining its production, while lowering its expenses.

Going forward, Chevron will continue to heavily grow its cash flow, allowing it to continue to buy back billions in shares annually while maintaining a strong dividend. I recommend investing in Chevron going forward, as a result, I believe it will be one of the best performing oil majors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.