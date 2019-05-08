3M Company: Acelity Deal A Distraction

Ah, 3M Company (MMM). Sometimes large caps can be a little bit predictable, and it is not too surprising to see management try to buy their way into growth on a comp basis after the repeated disappointments I outlined in a late April research note. The playbook is being followed, with the end goal that Acelity adds some scale to the Medical Solutions business, similar to how 3M Company bought Capital Safety and Scott Safety to build out its Personal Safety businesses. I personally view the deal as neutral at best, with the deal rationale being outweighed somewhat by the hefty price tag and jump in leverage. This is a major deal for 3M - the largest in a very long time - and it comes at a time when there are concerns around bloat in the organization and poor execution from senior staff.

Acelity Purchase

On May 2nd, 3M Company announced the acquisition of Acelity, a medical technology company focused on advanced wound care. Most revenue is generated from negative pressure wound therapy ("NWPT"), a technology used on large or complex wounds that cannot be treated and closed using normal means (stitches, staples). It's an interesting technology that has seen steady adoption over the years despite the high sticker price, given it reduces complication time and lowers patient stays. Formerly known as Kinetic Concepts, Acelity is the dominant player in this space and controls the vast majority of the available market.

Before I get too critical of this transaction, I want to emphasize that I'm a big fan of the medical/surgical device space. Margins are high (30% EBITDA margin for Acelity), growth prospects are good (mid-single digit annually), and most businesses tend to be high drivers of free cash flow. It's probably my favorite subsector of healthcare and one that I highly recommend investors explore on the long side. With that said, paying 15x EBITDA for a business is by no means a deal - that's market rate, if not high. Forecasts of getting this down to 11x EBITDA inclusive of synergies are reliant on 3M Company pulling out more than $160mm in annual cost savings or driving new, easy to find revenue. This is more than 10% EBITDA improvement out of an already high margin business. Yes, there are arguments to be made from having a stronger international sales team or portfolio bundling within the existing 3M Company product line-up. However, that business itself has been struggling, posting just 0.7% growth in Q1 2019 off the back of double-digit declines in drug delivery systems, which is a growing market. While it is the highest margin segment of 3M Company, Health Care has never been their strong point, in my view.

Justifying this deal relies on that lofty EBITDA goal and one that I do not necessarily view as being easily achievable. Guidance of returns on investment capital in the "high single digits" by year five (Slide 8 of the Deal Presentation) is nothing to write home about. Just like fellow contributor Stephen Simpson, CFA opined recently, this looks like a business-as-usual deal that is arguably being done at the top of a cycle. Given the all-cash nature of the purchase, this will also substantially increase debt alongside a concurrent pop in leverage. 3M Company has never been known as a great acquirer in my opinion, and this deal is the largest in some time. The $6,700mm price tag is the same amount spent on mergers and acquisitions in total from between 2011 and 2018 and is much larger than the $2,000mm acquisition of Scott Safety late in 2017. Most senior management has never dealt with a deal integration of this size, particularly in the Health Care segment. What has always made 3M Company great is its internal organic growth and intellectual property development - not well-timed acquisitions. In my view, buying Acelity does introduce a good amount of execution and integration risk, likely disrupting margin trends over the next several years.

Leverage, Buybacks, Takeaways

Pro forma debt to EBITDA likely spikes to around 2.7x range in 2019; it has been a long time since 3M Company carried this kind of leverage. Management (rightly) is reducing its share buyback plans as a result of the deal, creating a situation where management increased share buybacks at the highs and is lowering activity when shares are at multi-year lows. In 2018, 3M company bought 23.3mm shares at an average price of $207.46/share ($4.8B cash outlay). This was a marked acceleration from the 9.8mm shares bought in 2017 at an average price of $201.13/share ($2B in spending). That's the same price tag as Acelity!

In either case, 3M Company is underwater nearly a billion dollars on paper today on its share purchases over the last two years. At the same time, as many bulls are calling the current price a great buying opportunity, the company is moving away from share buyback allocations. If bulls are right, this will be a lost opportunity, and those same shareholders will certainly miss the daily demand from 3M in the open market.

There is a lot of risk here. Integrating a new business of this size occurring at the same time as a recently announced restructuring program is going to pull management in many different directions. In my view, I would have preferred to see management vigor directed towards either path - but not both at the same time. I've long maintained the price of 3M Company shares was baking in a high degree of execution. With the base business slipping and management taking on a lot, one wonders if the company might have just bitten off more than it can chew.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.