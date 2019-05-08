Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) CEO Chip Johnson on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Jeffrey Hayden - VP, IR

Chip Johnson - President and CEO

David Pitts - VP and CFO

Brad Fisher - VP and COO

Gabe Daoud - Cowen & Company

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Scialla - Stifel Financial

Jeff Grampp - Northland Capital Markets

Kashy Harrison - Simmons Energy

Marshall Carver - Heikkinen Energy Advisors

Leo Mariani - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jeffrey Hayden

Thanks, Operator, and thanks, everyone for joining us. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's remarks include forward-looking statements, as well as non-GAAP measures. Please refer to yesterday's press release for the cautionary language about any forward-looking statements or reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We have posted slides to go along with the webcast today. The slides can be found on the events page under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.carrizo.com. Joining me on the call this morning are Chip Johnson, President and CEO; David Pitts, VP and CFO; Brad Fisher, VP and COO; and other members of Carrizo's senior management team.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Chip.

Chip Johnson

Thanks, Jeff. As Carrizo entered 2019, our goal was to execute on a capital program that generated prudent high return production growth, while achieving a free cash flow positive inflection point during the year. In addition to rightsizing our activity level for mid-$50 world, we also targeted various cost reduction and operational improvements that were expected to enhance our capital efficiency. We set a growth targets for our team, and I'm happy to report that we're currently exceeding these in both of our place.

One of the key drivers of a recent efficiency gains has been our shift to large scale developments. Since late 2018, our primary operational focus has been on the development of several high efficient multi-pad projects, two in the Eagle Ford Shale, and one in the Delaware Basin. We were able to complete each of these projects on time within budget and it all currently flowing to sales. While these large scale projects are expected to result in improved project level economics, they also result in a more uneven production profile as the number of wells turn to sales as well as average production downtime can vary significantly between quarters.

We saw this impact in the first quarter of the year as the limited number of wells brought online late in the fourth quarter and early in the first quarter combined with a higher level of planned downtime in the first quarter resulted in total production declining to 61,960 BOE per day in the first quarter. This was in line with our expectations as first quarter production was near the high-end of our guidance range.

The crude oil production during the quarter was 40,727 BOPD accounting for 66% of our total production during the quarter and exceeding the high-end of our guidance. Our adjusted EBITDA margin also remains strong during the quarter as our Eagle Ford shale production continued to benefit from its exposure to seaborne oil markets. As a result, we were again able to deliver adjusted EPS and EBITDA results that exceeded the analyst consensus estimates.

While the first quarter saw its sequential hit in our production, our activity set the stage for what we expect to be strong growth for the remainder of the year. As a result, we are maintaining our 2019 production guidance for 66,800 BOE to 67,800 BOE per day, which equates to approximately 11% year-over-year growth. Crude oil is currently expected to account for 63% of our production during the year. For the second quarter, we're expecting production to increase to 66,500 BOE to 67,500 BOE per day.

We remain on track to meet our DC&I CapEx guidance for $525 million to $575 million. While we spent approximately 40% of our DC&I budget first quarter of the year, we also drilled and completed 44% and 46% of our planned 29 activity respectively during the quarter. We remain committed to capital discipline, currently have no plans to increase our announced DC&I budget despite the increase in crude oil prices.

In the Eagle Ford Shale, we are currently operating one drill rig. In first quarter, we drilled 27 gross or 24 net operating wells and completed 32 gross and net wells. Total production from the play was more than 39,500 BOE per day for a quarter up 2% versus prior quarter. Crude oil production from the play was more than 31,300 BOE PD, up 2% sequentially. As a result, crude oil production from the play receiving seaborne-based pricing, our operating margin remained strong at more than $39 per BOE during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, we had 41 gross, over 38 net operated Eagle Ford Shale wells in progress awaiting on completion. We currently expect to drill 55 to 60 gross or 45 to 50 net operated wells, frac 75 to 80 gross, or 70 to 75 net operated wells in the play during 2019.

During the quarter, we began to bring on production from our most recent multi-pad projects in the play. Production from the Permian [ph] project came online at the end of January while production from the RPG project again in March. We're pleased with the only results you're seeing from these projects both from an operational efficiency standpoint as well as performance standpoint. The projects were completed on time and in budget, the gross crude oil production from the 33 wells is approximately 17,000 barrels a day from restricted chokes.

As we've shifted our development of focus on the Eagle Ford's multi-pad projects we've been able to further reduce cycle times. The other process improved as we discussed in recent quarters such as the returns of hybrid drill completions have also contributed to the efficiency gains we've seen so far in 2019. To quantify these, we've been able to reduce our average growing days per well to eight from nine to 10 during 2018, and we've been able to increase our completion stages to nine from six to seven in 2018. The year-to-date improvements we seen have exceeded our expectations, and as a result, we now expect a 6,600 feet lateral well and the Eagle Ford Shale to cost $3.9 million to $4.1 million down from our prior expectation of $4.3 million.

Our Eagle Ford development program should remain weighted multi-pad developments for the balance of the year as we have three additional projects planned and combined projects complete 36 wells in our [indiscernible] project areas.

In the Delaware Basin, we are operating two drilling rigs. During the first quarter we drilled eight gross and net operated wells, completed 11 gross or nine net wells. Total production from the play is more than 22,400 BOE per day down versus the fourth quarter due to a limited number of wells coming online late in the fourth quarter and early in the first quarter as well as a higher level of planned downtime for offset fracs. At the end of the quarter, we had nine gross or eight net operated Delaware Basin wells in progress we're waiting on completion. Internal expect to drill 20 to 25 gross and net operated wells and frac 20 to 25 gross or 15 to 20 net operated wells in the play during 2019.

In order to achieve this level of activity, we plan to add a third rig during the third quarter. However, given our focus on capital discipline, if we are able to maintain or improve upon the efficiency gains we have achieved today this year, we may delay the addition of the rig in order to stay within our budgeted spending actions. During the first quarter, we completed our first cube test in the Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and Wolfcamp C which we referred to as the Six. The project consists of six wells on two pads, though we were able to complete all six wells in just one of the pads to use high pressured lines in agreement. The project tested four separate planning zones within the section with laterals grow in 330 foot wine-rack configuration or 660 spacing within the lakes. Early micro seismic results show in a multilayer co-development could result in improved frac geometries and positive communication.

We also deployed 37 unique production tracers during the completion of the project wells, which should give us added insight into the performance of specific zones. The data we gained from this project will be used to further optimize completion design, three dimensional well spacing and target landing points within a zone. We're very encouraged with the initial performance we've seen from six as the project has already achieved rate of approximately 10,600 BOE per day at approximately 6,400 BOPD of oil.

As expected, the strongest performance thus far has come from the Wolfcamp A wells though the Wolfcamp B wells were also performing in line with expectations. Of note, we're seeing strong performance from the projects Wolfcamp C well, which has recently been averaging more than 1,450 Boe per day. This is exceeding our early expectations and provides us with another strong Wolfcamp C result on our Phantom acreage position. While we again including Wolfcamp C locations an estimate of net de-risk inventory to play we're safe to say pretty constructive on the potential of Wolfcamp C as a target at right.

We recently commenced drilling on our next cube test, [indiscernible] some project is currently planning as settle well five-layered co-development of the 3rd Bone Spring through the Wolfcamp C. This test will include our first test of the 3rd Bone Spring on Phantom acreage. We decided to test the potential of those especially with the recent 1,400 BOPD well; it was just announced by an offset operator. We're able to significantly improve our capital efficiency in the Delaware Basin during the first quarter of the year.

During the quarter, the drilling activity was focused in our Ford West area with a shift in multi-well pads helped to drive 19% reducing in drilling cycle times relative to their single-well counterparts in 2018. When combined with other process improvements and cost saving initiatives, this resulted in more than 35% sequential reduction in drilling cost per effective lateral foot. And on the completion side, we're able to discreet -- increase our cost for effective lateral foot in the quarter by approximately 25% versus the third quarter of 2018. As with Eagle Ford these efficiency gains exceeded our expectations and we now expect the average costs at a 7,000 foot lateral well in the Delaware Basin to be $7.8 million to $8.2 million down from $8.5 million previously.

With that, I'll turn it over to David Pitts to discuss the financials.

David Pitts

Thanks, Chip. As Chip mentioned, we remain committed to captain discipline and delivering on a development program that can generate sustainable free cash flow improvement in the long-term production growth, the crude oil price is in the mid-50s. When we announced our plan earlier this year, we also stated that improving our balance sheet by using free cash flow that we expected to generate in the second half of the year for debt reduction was a high priority. While crude oil prices have increased since we announced our plan, we remain committed to the capital program we laid out earlier this year.

Our current strip prices imply a higher level of free cash flow than we initially forecasted. We plan to use the incremental cash flows from higher than budgeted commodity prices with debt reduction. We continue to believe the strategy to lower our cost of capital and put us in a stronger competitive position in the future. We recently completed our spring borrowing base re-determination, which resulted in an increase in our borrowing base from $1.3 billion to $1.35 billion. This is despite a decrease in bank debt pricing.

We elected to increase the commitment amount from $1.1 billion to $1.25 billion which we believe gives us sufficient liquidity to execute our plan. We've glad to use the free cash flow expected generated later this year through it is the outstanding balance on our revolver. At the end of the first quarter, net debt to adjusted EBITDA calculated according to our credit agreement was 2.4 times and we continue to target reduce our leverage below [indiscernible].

For the first quarter, DC&I capital expenditures $215 million as Chip mentioned this was about 40% of our DC&I guidance for the year despite first quarter activity accounting for about 45% percent of our full year plan. As you may recall, we started the year with four rigs running in the Eagle Ford and with the multi-pads we completed during the first quarter we expected it to be the heaviest CapEx quarter. We're now down to one rig at the Eagle Ford and we remain on track with our CapEx target for the year. While we don't normally provide CapEx spending by quarter, given the intense focus on this right now, we've elected to provide our quarterly CapEx expectations for the balance of 2019. In the second quarter we expect CapEx to be approximately $130 million to a $150 with the remainder split fairly evenly between the third and fourth quarters.

A disciplined hedging program remains a key part of our financing strategy. For 2019 our goal has been to target hedging 50% to 75% of our crude oil production. While we had already achieved the target range as of our fourth quarter release we have remained opportunistic recently adding approximately 4,500 barrels per day of swaps at $65 for the remainder of the year. After the recent hedging activity we now have hedges in place for more than 70% of our estimated crude oil production for the remainder of the year. While we don't typically spend much time talking about natural gas hedges, since gas production only accounts for a small portion of our revenue stream, our marketing team did a great job highlighting some of the potential natural gas supply demand issues in the Permian Basin. As a result we elected to add Waha basin swaps back in March in order to mitigate the risk of extreme regional price differences like we saw last month.

We currently have an average of 14,700 MMBTU per day locking in a differential of minus $1.58 for the remainder of 2019. You can find more details on our current hedge positions in the press release. Chip already discussed our production guidance. So I'll cover the expense gains, in general we are seeing a positive trend in our expenses and are either reducing or maintaining our annual guidance for each item across the expense.

Rate LOE as previously mentioned we expected the first quarter to be the high watermark during the year as a result of lower production and higher worker activity. These items reversed and we're yet to realize the cost savings that are operating [indiscernible] teams we expect LOE to trend down $7 to $7.50 per Boe in the order of $7 in the back half of the year.

Now I'll turn the call over to Chip.

Chip Johnson

Thanks, David. In closing, we continue to believe our dual basin portfolio has us well-positioned as you are on environment. Our portfolio generate some of the highest margins in our industry which puts us in a strong position to generate profitable growth within cash flow and current commodity price environment. And as we have mentioned initial use of free cash flow would be for debt reduction but down the road we also plan to evaluate other ways to return excess cash flow to shareholders.

With that we'd like to open it up for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Gabe Daoud of Cowen & Company. Please proceed. Your line is open.

Gabe Daoud

Hey. Good morning, guys. I guess, just given the focus on the topic if efficiency gains and overall improve operations continue to put pressure and pull forward spend, how much further would you guys fall down I guess in the second-half? To live within budget you mentioned perhaps not adding the third rig, but would you think about dropping crudes or some of the cost savings you guys highlight offset all of that? And just generally, how do we think about that especially in the context of preparing for 2020?

Brad Fisher

Hi, Gabe. This is Brad Fisher. So the biggest efficiency gains that we're seeing are really on the Permian side, and going into the year, we planned our drilling budget around two rigs going at three in the back half year to meet the current budget. The efficiencies that we're seeing the effect of that is basically all we're doing is pushing that third rig out or we may just push out the year completely. So our intent is to drill the number of wells that we scheduled, and we have flexibility in our schedule to account for efficiency improvements by pushing that third rig out.

Gabe Daoud

Great. Thanks for that. And then, I guess just a follow-up on the cost savings that you guys highlighted in both areas. Could you maybe quantify, how much is structural versus maybe pricing oriented, if any? And then if these savings continue, could we actually see a decrease in the overall budget, or maybe just like a tightening of the ranges, any thoughts on that?

Brad Fisher

Okay, Gabe. This is Brad Fisher, again. Yes, from an efficiency standpoint, a lot of that is really on the frac side. So in the Permian Basin, we've gone from 165 foot stage facing to 200 foot stage facing, so that's driving efficiency costs really. And then in the Permian we've changed our frac program to a hybrid, which has increased our frac efficiency, which has reduced our cost. We've also changed the profit concentration there from -- had a looking at the year going into £2,000 per foot across the board to a £2000 per foot and £1,600 per foot, £2,000 foot outside a well £1,600 for good on the inside wells.

As far as kind of taking down the range I mean what we're looking at right now in the Permian that's really going to be the driver of the overall drill cost increase. Your last pad that we drilled out there was a 3 well pad, our Tomahawk pad. We dropped our drill times by 19% out there and cut our overall costs by 35%. If you look at it historically what we've done in the Permian we have over 70% of the wells we've drilled at Permian have been single well pads. So we are heavily weighted this year for the balance that you're completely 2, 3, to 4 well pads actually 2 to 4 well pads going forward. So we think that our kind of 27 day well that we have now is probably going to go into the 23, 24 days by the end of year. So we're going to pick up some additional cost efficiencies on that. So you know we're really focused on staying within the budget that we outlined and we're putting pressure on that budget to try to drive it down…

Chip Johnson

It would be great to narrow the range on the CapEx budget but it's only been one quarter and you know we always worry about service cost increase more than we revamped and decreasing.

Gabe Daoud

So thanks, Chip and Brad. Thanks, everyone.

Our next question comes from the line of Neal Dingmann of SunTrust. Your line is open. Please proceed.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning, all. Obviously you guys got an act program that that's front-end loaded this year. I guess being mindful that you don't have the 2020 guidance out like most. Could you just speak in broad terms to how you anticipate finishing the year in terms of DUCs or a growth trajectory you know anything you can say around just sort of how you envision the yearend.

Chip Johnson

Hey, Neil, it's Chip. If you remember when we kind of gave the guidance one of the comments we talked about was that we expected fourth quarter 2019 production to be higher than fourth quarter 2018 production yes that's still the case. And I mean well we only talked to you guys kind of one year at a time our 2019 program is part of multiyear plan. Its part of that multiyear plan, we do expect to continue to be able to deliver crude and growth. So everything was set up not just with an eye on 2019, but also 2020, 2021 et cetera.

So if you kind of look into how we're exiting the year again I'd expect to exit the year with again kind of year-over-year growth Q4 2019 versus kind of Q4 2018. And from kind of the ducks [ph] standpoint Eagle Ford should be somewhere probably I guess 20, 25 ducks. So you know ample to support one kind of 24/7 frac crew in that basin. And then in the Permian it's probably somewhere in the mid-teens. So I think end of the year will be in very good spot from a budget standpoint to execute on a capital efficiency program in 2020 as well.

Neal Dingmann

Great points, Chip. And then just secondly if you turn over to slide 9 maybe for better, Chip, just looking at just wondering if you believe now you've obviously done a lot of micro seismic work other work there. So I'm just wondering you believe you got enough results and data from either what you've done or offset operators to determine how to optimize your tube design in terms of multi-spacing going forward, it looks like you certainly made a lot of advancements there. So just anything you can talk about on how you see that on a go forward?

Chip Johnson

Yes, Neil. So, I would say the tests that we did on six is probably as comprehensive as anybody done in the basin. The amount of data that we acquired out there the way we set the heads out there that acquire the data, the amount of production tracers that we had, we've got a lot of studying to do there but the quality of the data that came out of there was fantastic. It was we were able to disseminate which carbonate beds that separate some of the layers in the various intervals in the Wolfcamp are effective frac barriers which ones aren't. We can see some structural things like how stress shadowing and three dimensions is going to allow us to impact frac geometries. So from a kind of well interaction I think we've got a lot of good data. It's going to take us a while to figure all this out and apply it going forward. But I think we have a really strong base to set up our co-development program going forward.

Neal Dingmann

Very good. Thank you all for the details.

Our next question comes from the line of Brad Heffern of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please proceed.

Brad Heffern

Yes. Hi, everyone. I was wondering if you could give any color on the remaining three Eagle Ford multi-pad projects that you highlighted approximately when those are planned to come online.

Brad Fisher

Brad, this is Brad. So the three that we have for the balance of the year I've got some very catchy names from. There's 13 wells at the Brown Trust, so we call it Brown Trust 13. We're currently tracking that. And we have two crews on that space that are coming on in June. There's 14 wells at Irvin and we call it Irvin 14. That's going to come on in July and then we have the Arnold 9 which is a series of extremely wells serve all over 10,000 feet. We anticipate that will come on late October, early November this year.

Brad Heffern

Okay, got it. Thanks. And then I remember back with the prior Brown Trust pad, there was that the working interest decline, when it reach payout. I was wondering, if either the [indiscernible] or the other patent that came on recently, any of these pads could face a similar situation like that?

Jeffrey Hayden

Hey, Brad, this is Jeff. I just tell you this, we factor all that stuff into the guidance we provided to you guys. And we don't typically give you all kind of working interests on specific wells. But just understand that the average working interest we tell you guys to run with, we tell you all assume kind of 85% to 90% accounts for all of that stuff. So it's always accounted for in the guidance we provided you guys. And if any of that ever exist, it's existed since we've been active in the Barnett Shale - sorry, since we've been active in Eagle Ford, sorry.

Brad Heffern

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Scialla with Stifel Financial. Please proceed. Your line is open.

Michael Scialla

Yes. Good morning, everybody. Just want to follow up on the tube test, based on what you've seen there is that configuration what you are anticipating, you use going forward that you need to do more experimentation there with the [indiscernible]?

Brad Fisher

Yes, Michael, this is Brad Fisher again, right now, yes that is the type of configuration that we're going to go forward with. We are in the process of drilling a seven well-padded at a Dorothy-Sansom area the only change on that from the sixth and configuration will be - that will be five-layered test, we will be adding Bone Springs to that as well.

Michael Scialla

Okay. And on the Eagle Ford these large multi-pad projects you've experimented with a number of different sizes there. Can you just talk about I know it's early still, but what you've learned, what you may do differently, have you zeroed on what may be an optimal size multi-pad project and anything to that pad? Thanks.

Brad Fisher

I don't think that there's necessarily an optimal size. This is more for us about gap management. So, we structured our development program the way drilling obligations worked out. When we left gaps between wells, we left - we try to leave very large gaps to minimize this parent-child relationship. So, what our mega pads are doing now rather than going and drilling three, five well pads one at a time to kind of finish out a gap we just drill them all at once. It's proven to be very effective from a parent-child standpoint and from a reserve recovery. Our Brown Trust mega pad that we did last year we had 16 wells and kind of finished out an area. If I look at equivalent areas that we stimulated versus kind of single well pads for the same area we're getting about 7% more reserves out of there. So, it's really just -- it's more about gap management than is about number of wells. The fact that we can drill wells in eight days. The timing really doesn't become a big factor in the development decision.

Michael Scialla

Anything you want to know that you would do differently based on the what you've seen so far?

Brad Fisher

Well, we did make that change back to a hybrid. And I think that's the optimal way to go as our hybrid is 75% slick water and 25% cross-linked fluid. That has been very effective. It has helped our parent-child relationship again. Our parents now we're going to my Brown Trust had mega pad was it took nine months for the offset parent to completely recover, the last mega pad we just finished up at the Pena mega pad the offset parents from the time they were shut in for frac to the tiny regional production for two months. So that has been a significant impact on downtime for us. And then on a sand production problem anyway for the slickwater has eliminated a lot of our sand production problem. So I think we implemented the changes we like and we'll tweak things a little bit going forward. We're pretty happy with what we're doing.

Michael Scialla

Sounds good. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Grampp of Northland Capital Markets. Please proceed. Your line is open.

Jeff Grampp

Good morning, guys. I was curious if you could touch on you mentioned relationship with [Technical Difficulty] some of the carbonates that run through the Delaware and then may act as a frac barrier for you. Do you have any sense at this point of how pervasive that might be across your acreage footprint?

Chip Johnson

Hey, Jeff. You were breaking up a little bit there. I think your question was can we comment some more on some of the carbonates we've referenced in the Delaware Basin and how pervasive that could be what kind of impact that could have. Is that correct?

Brad Fisher

Jeff, I'm going to go ahead, this is Brad. I'm going to go ahead and answer that, the question that Jeff just gave me. Yes, so across the acreage, we do have some areas particularly in the northern part of our Phantom acreage where there's a pretty significant carbonate beds in the southern part of the acreage we have some carbonate beds. They're going to be impactful and the fact that these development cubes one of the issues with the development cubes is the number of wells in the vertical section that we're trying to simulate at any given time. The presence of these carbonate beds if we can develop around these things will allow us to kind of split the cube. We can do kind of over and under a carbonate bed which will be more efficient and long-term for us.

Jeff Grampp

All right. Can you guess hear me okay?

Brad Fisher

Still little distance.

Jeff Grampp

Sorry about that. That was exactly my question I'll let someone else hop on.

Our next question comes from the line of Kashy Harrison of Simmons Energy. Please proceed. Your line is open.

Kashy Harrison

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking my questions. So first of all -- sorry, first off, great work just driving costs down across the portfolio and improving drilling returns. As you just focusing on the free cash flow specifically, can you talk about how much you know how much free cash flow you expect to generate at the forward strip or your preferred price deck during the second half of the year. And then can you help us think through where under your mid-cycle price deck that you guys use or your medium term price deck, can you help us think through where you would like optimal leverage before you transition to returning cash to shareholders directly with dividends or buybacks?

David Pitts

Hey, Kashy, this is David Pitts. We have not provided any guidance in terms of level of free cash flow, we expect to generate in the second half of the year. And I don't think we want to start doing that at this point. All we say, it is at a higher level than we originally forecast, we will laid out our original plan for you guys back in February. In terms of what's the level -- leverage at which we need to be to before we start returning, evaluate returning cash to shareholders, right now, our target is to get below two times. And I would say, in evaluating returning cash to shareholders, we need to be well inside of two times, such that whatever returning cash to shareholders that we might employ needs to be sustainable on a long-term basis such that we can achieve and maintain leverage for our two times target.

Kashy Harrison

Got you. And just to clarify that's two times at the 55 deck you guys use right?

David Pitts

That is the plan that we've set out for 2019. I think even last year we were talking about two times being our -- getting leverage for two times being our target. And that was in a different price environment. I don't know that we've changed or that our target change is based on different price environments, it just impacts how quickly we get there.

Kashy Harrison

Got you. And then maybe switching gears a little bit, I know that LOE may not necessarily be the sexiest topic in the world but can you talk about what's driving LOE lower heading into 2Q? And then can you talk about where you expect to end the year on LOE and how we should think about the sustainability of those costs into 2020 of those levels in 2020 just taking the evolving mix of Delaware, Eagle Ford production in the future.

Brad Fisher

Yes, this is Brad. Hi, Jeff. So just to kind of kind of give you a waterfall going from Q1 kind of really to where we expect to end the year you know we've got a big supply chain movement going on here. And one of the things that we're really targeting is the production chemicals. [Indiscernible] that's our biggest spend item. We think this we're going to see some very substantial reduction in our production chemicals usage and cost. On top of that from a workover expense standpoint and we took on seven wells as part of the Permian acquisition and we had to kind of go through round one to get those wells up to spec our specs. And so we spent those dollars. And then this conversion in the Eagle Ford to hybrid fracs is really taking down - is going to take down our workover cost for sand production problems. We've have much less sand production issues associated with the hybrid frac. Then in the Eagle Ford also we've a big electrification project that I think we have our RPG property where we will be able to release a lot of generators, we've run a lot of pumping used on generators. So those three items are really what are going to point us down to kind of the $7 BOE range in Q4 that we're guiding to.

Chip Johnson

And actually also to add to that I mean for the year you saw we've reduced the range I mean our expectation is that it will hopefully be below $7 BOE, LOE and you know both ways you know kind of in the back half of this year. And you know that's kind of run rate when we can maintain.

Kashy Harrison

That makes sense. And then if I could just sneak one more in there and maybe one for Chip. You know you have you know 600 plus net locations in the Eagle Ford and you have you know 400 de-risk or over 400 de-risk locations of the Delaware. It seems like that's biased tire between your Wolfcamp C between what you're seeing from office operators. And so just as you think about your portfolio today how do you -- how many how do you think about optimal years of inventory life. Just how many years of inventory life would you like to have on it on an optimal basis?

Chip Johnson

Well, we'd like to have unlimited but I think what the way we're going to manage our spending capital is to be efficient about how we drill up the Permian because there are so many questions to answer there in terms of spacing and multi-layer development, and so, one of the good things for us with the Eagle Ford is that we can drill that to maintain our cash flow and growth targets. The IRRs are almost the same between the two plays. So it just gives us some breathing room while we test these cubes and you know those things you can figure those out and a couple of months and six months through a year that if we look at all the tracer data, production data. So we're in a pretty good spot where we can keep allocating capital to the Eagle Ford and at the rate we're going I think we have about a 8 to 10 year life of course it's not drilling at that fast and we'd like it to be more, but there's not a lot of real high-quality acreage available around us.

Kashy Harrison

Got it. That's it for me. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Marshall Carver of Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please proceed. Your line is open.

Marshall Carver

Yes. Good morning. How do you think management teams and boards should best address the recent activist activity in the sector, in particular on your stock?

Chip Johnson

I guess, anybody who has an activist needs to get some advisors that are used to dealing with activists, and we have to engage the activists to pay our shareholders, and we often have good ideas, that's now all we can say about it.

Marshall Carver

Okay. And a housekeeping question, how many wells were put to sales in the quarter?

Jeffrey Hayden

Hey, Marshall, it's Jeff, we get that number for you, I see, on an operated basis 19 wells in the Eagle Ford, four wells in the Permian were brought online in first quarter gross.

Marshall Carver

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Leo Mariani of KeyBanc. Please proceed. Your line is open.

Leo Mariani

Hey, guys, I certainly noticed that your Permian gas production was down a fair bit in the first quarter of 2019 versus 4Q. Just wanted to get a sense, was there any flaring sort of going on there and to talk about any issues you might think may pop-up and response to getting gas to market I know there has been some negative prices out there really?

Jeffrey Hayden

Hey, Leo, it's Jeff. One of the big things that kind of impacted production in the quarter in the Permian basin was very heightened level of plan downtime, due to offset activity. In particular over in the Ford West area, we had an offset operator basically frac to well which offsets three very recent producers. There were some pretty strong producers as you know over in that area that is kind of I guess you're part of our acreage position. I believe that operator had some issues with that well which required it takes a long time. We have to keep our wells down for that entire period of time. So as a result of that, you did see an impact on kind of gas production in the basin. What I think it's important is the stuff like this always happens, it happens to every operator but despite things like that we were still able to deliver production guidance which came in near the high end of our range and our crude oil production exceeded the high end of our range.

Leo Mariani

Okay. And I guess just wanted to follow up a little bit on the Eagle Ford. You guys sort of talked about kind of filling the gaps a little bit with these very large pads, what type of spacing have you guys migrated to these days in the Eagle Ford. Just want to get a sense of what kind of the average well spacing is on your acreage here in terms of how you're developing and then when you talk about gaps, what sort of the spacing there those areas where there's just very little well density maybe you can help us out with the density in terms of when you say hey we needed to go back in there and [indiscernible]

Brad Fisher

Leo, this is Brad Fisher. So a lot of different answers here. So to address the spacing issues, so the spacing will vary by area kind of in line with what we've been guiding you guys to for example the Brown Trust 13 that we're fracking right now that's on 330 foot spacing, Urban 14 is on 350 foot spacing, [indiscernible] 12 was on about 375 foot, RBG was 350 to 425 foot depending on well link, so they vary a little bit but in line with what we've been guiding you guys to by our different areas as far as you're talking about the size of the gaps, I mean they vary. For example Brown Trust the kind of entire south eastern half of the acreage track is on drilled we purposely drilled it all to kind of the Northwest and went to south part alone. So we're kind of progressing across that at 14 to 15 wells at a time. Urban is the same way, the Urban 14 is filled in a rather large gap kind of in the northern side of our acreage. So we did this intentional if you kind of look at some of the guys around us, the way they develop their units, they load it a little bit differently. In my opinion they kind of hurt themselves and the ability to really do a good job of gap management and minimize parent child. We recognize the parent child issue and led these larger gaps will put a 500 foot spacing in between existing wells and then we'll start the mega-pad and we found that to be the most effective way to develop this.

Leo Mariani

Okay, that's very good color for sure, and I think, it's just lastly here in Carrizo had a pretty big shift in terms of strategy moving to lower growth with free cash flow here in 2019. So certainly in contrast to kind of what we've seen with some higher growth in sort of years passed here. I mean, I guess at this point, we really haven't seen, I guess the benefit to that, in terms of share price appreciation. So I guess are there any other things that Carrizo thinks about in trying to maybe resolved the gap between where you guys are trading versus maybe were some of the other small-to-mid cap peers are trading?

Chip Johnson

Well, I think we want to get the cash flow neutrality. We need to prove that first, I think, then that will show up in our stock price. But we haven't done yet, hopefully we're still be in the third quarter, and we can talk about that when we start throwing off some cash that we can de-lever with, I think will all be positive, and that's what where we're looking forward, and we are down to a two basis company, and again it's really highest IRR of oil plays the three in the country, all of our activities have been tested. So we have almost no political exposure that other place have. We're in pretty good shape I think operationally improved on our efficiencies, cost will be down everywhere, IRR is going to be up. So we're in good shape. I think, once we can start dragging about the cash flow neutrality that we'll see the corresponding increase in [indiscernible].

Leo Mariani

All right. Thanks.

We have no further questions at this time.

Chip Johnson

Thank you for calling in. Obviously a very good quarter for us, the operations guys are especially in trained class, and really efficiency really takes the math for us going forward. I think in terms of catalyst in the next couple of quarters one will be getting cash flow neutrality in the third quarter. Also the results of these additional multi-well pads are with the hybrid drill fracs. Our next drill test in Delaware will be really important because we'll be adding the 3rd Bone Springs which had an entire layer to us. Right now we have a successful Bone Springs test on east and west of us and we're pretty confident that actually prove that we're not going to add it to amatory. So I think that's what we're going to be looking for. Also we'll have more results on the tradeshow test on the 6, which will show us if we got the desired vertical frac containment in the constructed interference in the layer that we were looking for with this basin. So with that we'll talk again in 90 days.

