Kinross Gold: Tasiast Shows Improvements

With the decision on Phase 2 expected in the second half of the year, gold prices continue to play a major role in the stock's near-term performance.

Kinross Gold (KGC) has just reported its Q1 2019 results. The previous report highlighted the lack of near-term catalysts and, therefore, a material dependence on gold price movements. Not surprisingly, Kinross Gold shares mostly followed the fluctuations of the gold price:

Let's now look at what happened in the first quarter of 2019. The company produced 606,031 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $925 per ounce. Production was roughly flat compared to Q4 2018 number of 610,152 ounces, but costs materially improved from $961 per ounce in the previous quarter. The reason for the improved cost performance is that Paracatu and Tasiast delivered lowest costs since early 2010s. The company maintained full-year cost and production guidance of 2.5 million ounces at AISC of $995/oz (+/- 5%).

Tasiast performance is the most interesting factor in play here as the mine chronically underperformed expectations and Tasiast Phase 2 is currently under study. It looks like Phase 1 expansion resulted in material improvements, so Phase 2 increasingly looks like a viable option.

Source: Kinross Gold presentation

Currently, Kinross Gold states that it is continuing due diligence on Phase 2 and that it targets completion of the process in the second half of this year.

On the financial front, the company scored $786.2 million of revenues and $64.6 million of earnings or $0.05 per share. Kinross's problem is that it has previously issued too many shares - 1.25 billion. With such a big denominator, it's really hard to show impressive EPS numbers. A decent buyback problem will not hurt, but the company does not have the required resources. At current share prices, reducing the number of shares to, say, 1 billion will cost $750 million. The company finished the quarter with $407 million of cash and $1.87 billion of debt (notably, debt increased from $1.74 billion at the end of 2018). More, money received from operating activities go back underground - first-quarter operating cash flow was $251.6 million, while cash used in investing activities was $300 million.

In my opinion, positive news on Tasiast and improved cost performance, in general, will provide some support for Kinross shares in the near term. Longer-term challenges - like the debt load, bloated share count, and constant capex requirements - are well-known and reflected in the share price. The company will most likely need a material increase of gold price for its stock to get past the $4.00 level, but at the same time, I see no reasons for any material downside (assuming flat gold prices). Given the recent developments in U.S.-China trade talks and the positive effect that increased tariffs can have on gold price after Friday, I'd keep an eye on Kinross this week for a potential momentum trade in a stable gold producer.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KGC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.