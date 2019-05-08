Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/7/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/7/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are picking up right on cue and will continue increasing into mid-May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR);
  • Tallgrass Energy (TGE);
  • SS&C Technologies (SSNC), and;
  • Agree Realty (ADC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Teradata (TDC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Annaly Capital (NLY);
  • Genesis Energy (GEL);
  • Community Health Systems (CYH);
  • Smartsheet (SMAR);
  • Northrop Grumman (NOC);
  • Hershey (HSY);
  • Funko (FNKO);
  • Dolby Laboratories (DLB);
  • Casella Waste (CWST);
  • CarGurus (CARG);
  • Blackstone (BX);
  • Allegiant Travel (ALGT), and;
  • American Financial (AFG).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Bucantini Enterprises

BO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

JB*

$12,600,000

2

Blackstone

BO

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

AB

$5,399,659

3

Smith Wayne T

CB,CEO

Community Health Systems

CYH

B

$3,345,192

4

Keyes Kevin

CB,CEO,PR

Annaly Capital

NLY

B

$2,887,470

5

Gic Private

BO

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

AB

$1,480,798

6

Zamkow Michael Jay

DIR

SS&C Tech

SSNC

B

$1,015,920

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Invesco Senior Income Trust

VVR

B

$868,000

8

Rakolta John Jr

DIR

Agree Realty

ADC

B

$450,158

9

Culhane Mark

CFO

Teradata

TDC

B

$347,603

10

Flynn Edward T

PR

Genesis Energy

GEL

B

$341,161

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Trust For Milton Hersh

BO

Hershey

HSY

AS

$50,392,468

2

Lindner Carl H Iii

CEO,PR,DIR

American Financial

AFG

S

$16,783,744

3

Bush Wesley G

CB,DIR

Northrop Grumman

NOC

AS

$14,579,315

4

Gallagher Maurice J Jr

CEO,CB,BO

Allegiant Travel

ALGT

S

$7,600,577

5

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Labs

DLB

AS

$6,549,415

6

Fundamental Capital

BO

Funko

FNKO

S

$5,699,325

7

Coletta Edmond

VP,CFO

Casella Waste

CWST

S

$5,445,997

8

Goodman Bennett J

DIR

Blackstone

BX

S

$5,368,950

9

Steinert Langley

CEO,CB,BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$4,765,757

10

McIlwain Matthew S

DIR,BO

Smartsheet

SMAR

AS

$4,200,485

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

