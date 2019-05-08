Technically Speaking For May 8

Despite today's gains, it still looks like the markets want to roll over.

The Fed released its latest Financial Stability Report. The report looks at four segments of financial market risk: asset valuations, business and consumer lending, leverage in the financial sector, and funding risk. Asset valuations are high and certain segments of the business sector are highly leveraged. But banks are very well-capitalized and there is little funding risk. The following two charts from Adviserperspectives.com shows high valuation levels: Market capitalization/GDP is still high It's a bit shy of the level from the stock market bubble at the end of the 1990s. Other valuation measures are also high. The Fed report contains the following chart of leverage loan issuance: After widening a bit, the yield curve is once again narrowing. The yield curve widened out to just below 20 basis points but is now back below 10 BP. Sections of the belly of the curve have been inverted for a few months now: The 5 and 3-year/1-year spreads have been below since the start of the year. The 7-year/1-year spread has inverted a few times and is now fluctuating around 0. An inversion in the belly of the curve is a precursor to a recession: US productivity finally had a good report. From the BLS:

Nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased 3.6 percent in the first quarter of 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today, as output increased 4.1 percent and hours worked increased 0.5 percent. (All quarterly percent changes in this release are seasonally adjusted annual rates.) From the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019, productivity increased 2.4 percent, reflecting a 3.9- percent increase in output and a 1.5-percent increase in hours worked.

Here's a chart of the data:

Low productivity growth was a key reason for the weaker GDP growth post-Great Recession (economic growth equals population growth plus productivity growth). In fact, there had been a fair amount of hand-wringing about the low level, with some commentators wondering if the economy was in a permanent state of low productivity growth. While the latest report is only one quarter's number, it's still a welcome change.

As I mentioned yesterday, it looks like the markets are starting a correction. Today I'll focus on the daily, 6-month charts which better show the situation. Let's start with the OEF, which tracks the 100 largest SPY stocks:

The ETF broke its uptrend a few days ago. Prices are now below the 20-day EMA with declining momentum. There has also been a slight volume pick-up.

The QQQ has also broken its trend and the MACD has given a sell signal. Prices are below the 10 and 20-day EMAs along with highs from over 6 months ago. The SPY has also broken its uptrend while falling below its 10 and 20-day EMAs.

So - the larger-cap stocks that led the market higher have started to roll-over.

Let's look at the small-caps, starting with the IWCs:

Prices have been stuck around the 200-day EMA. The shorter EMAs are below the 200-day EMA and momentum is weak.

Small-caps are slightly better. Prices are above the 200-day EMA. But they have still been contained by earlier-in-the-year highs on weak momentum.

The IJH is now below its 10 and 20-day EMAs with modestly declining momentum.

This spring, the large-caps led the market higher while small-caps languished. Now large-caps are rolling over as the smaller-caps have languished. Add to that the news from earlier this week and the over-extended nature of the large-cap indexes and you have a recipe for a correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.