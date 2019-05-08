Vale: Q1 Production Report Shows Material Damage To Production And Sales

Back at the end of March, I wrote an article on the impact of Brumadinho catastrophe on Vale's (VALE) production and stated that the market underestimated the impact of negative factors on Vale. Now that the first-quarter production report is out, we can look at how much damage the catastrophe has dealt to Vale.

Source: Vale Q1 production report

Iron ore production took a material hit, declining ~28% in comparison with the fourth quarter of 2018 and about 11% in comparison with the first quarter of 2018. It's important to remember that the first quarter is seasonally weak, so Q1 2019/Q1 2018 comparisons are more meaningful than Q1 2019/Q4 2018 comparisons. Pellet production also declined by roughly 5% in comparison with the first quarter of 2018. The impact of the catastrophe on sales was more profound, with iron ore sales declining by ~22% and pellet sales declining by 6% in comparison with the first quarter of 2018.

Other businesses also suffered: nickel production was down due to scheduled maintenance, while coal production declined due to heavy rains. At this point, it is clear that Vale's first-quarter financial results will not look pretty. The negative impact on Vale's iron ore production will continue as many operations remain halted including the Brucutu mine, which was restarted but then ordered to shut down again.

Vale's production results are generally supportive for iron ore miners' shares (Rio Tinto (RIO), BHP Billiton (BHP) and pellet producers like Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). It's important to note that continuous Vale production problems do not automatically mean upside for iron ore miners since they may easily face a material near-term sell-off in the case of total collapse of U.S.-China trade talks.

For Vale, the most negative catalyst is the recent court decision to halt Brucutu mine. The market generally expected material impact on iron ore production due to catastrophe. Also, this negative impact is mitigated by higher iron ore prices which receive big support from Vale's misfortunes. However, the big risk is that production outages will last many months instead of a few weeks as investigations continue and it there's no certainty regarding how many problems will be found.

Currently, Vale believes that the previous post-catastrophe iron ore and pellets sales guidance is valid: "[…] Vale reaffirms its 2019 iron ore and pellets sales guidance of 307 - 332 Mt, as previously announced, and informs that its expected sales volume is currently between the bottom and the middle of the range".

I maintain my view that the rebound from $11.00 to $14.00 was too optimistic, and that Vale shares should be trading below $13.00-14.00 given the challenges the company has to face. Vale will publish its Q1 earnings on May 9 after the market close and will hold a conference call on May 10. Perhaps, the report and the conference call will provide more clarity on the current Vale situation, but I won't bet on major announcements since the new CEO has been appointed just about 10 days ago. Anyway, Vale's story remains highly interesting so stay tuned!

