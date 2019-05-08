Markel Steps Into The EV And Self-Driving Auto Insurance Market: Huge Opportunity Ahead

Markel’s several businesses provide cross-selling opportunities and synergies between its divisions, which maximize the benefits from the future partnership.

Markel would offer its expertise and help Tesla meet its goals, in exchange for a consistent cut in a new promising business.

Tesla is planning to offer its own policies through a new insurance division, which will have crucial access to a great deal of collected and regularly updated data.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) delivered strong results during the first quarter of 2019.

As I expected, the company rocked the house during the first months of the year, with remarkable progress in its investment operations (taking advantage of the recent market rally), as well as its venture businesses.

Source: Company reports (Author's elaboration)

However, the most crucial (and interesting) part was the state of the art of MKL’s other operations segment, which included, aside from its ILS business and Program Service, the fronting business of State National, a leading US fronting company acquired in 2017.

Namely, Nephila Holding, MKL’s last ILS acquisition, contributed with more than $46M in revenues for the quarter and Program Service operations grew by 15%, whereas its operating expenses decreased by more than 40% YoY.

Source: Company’s report

The next generation of cars spell opportunity

After the end of the quarter, at the time of Markel’s earning release, it was announced that Markel and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had started a partnership to roll out an auto insurance plan. Actually, State National, filed a proposal with the California Department of Insurance showing details, among other things, on how they plan to front Tesla’s insurance program.

Insurance costs have always been a cause for concern for Tesla, as insurers tend to overcharge Tesla car owners, mainly due to the higher repair costs. In fact, Tesla repair centers are still scarce and the vehicles’ frame is mostly made of aluminum, which makes it more expensive to fix them.

According to a report by 24/7 Wall St., Tesla’s Model S is the most expensive car to insure in the US.

Model 3 is much cheaper, yet costs remain definitely above average.

Source: Valuepenguin.com

As shown in the table above, most of the extra cost is due to the collision coverage, which is not legally required in the US (as well as outside the US). However, financial companies usually require the comprehensive and collision coverages to lease or finance.

Tesla takes the issue seriously. As a matter of fact, during the last annual meeting, the company already announced that it would start integrating DO body shops into its service centers, in order to reduce the repair costs their customers must face.

The release of its own insurance program, as officially announced during the last conference call, will mark a new milestone. They will use the huge amount of data automatically collected by Tesla on the driving behaviors of Tesla drivers, to leverage down policies’ costs significantly. In other words, Tesla has an “information arbitrage opportunity”, as CEO Elon Musk stated.

Even though the company already launched an insurance program (InsureMyTesla) two years ago, Mr. Musk has never been an insurer and Tesla is far from being an insurance company. That’s where Markel’s opportunity comes to light.

As already mentioned, Markel’s State National is a leading US provider of fronting services and rated papers. The company business, as Richard Whitt detailed in the last conference call, is providing

the plumbing to move risk to capital,

helping people with innovative ideas and solutions in the insurance world execute. And what could be more innovative than using real-time information, processed by a neural network, to set up penalties and discounts in an up-to-date auto insurance policy? Because this is what Tesla is probably planning to do.

Even though State National is not the final risk-taker, ceding almost 100% of Tesla’s premiums, as it usually does with all its clients, the future opportunities will be enormous. Markel has a unique chance to enter a new market (EV and autonomous cars), which has the potential to disrupt the car insurance industry, with its main partner (Tesla) probably being the biggest player in the field so far. It will be able to explore the risks and the potentials of this business, while collecting fees through its program service division.

If the juice is worth the squeeze (as it probably is, in this case), then it will be very easy for Markel to jump in as a prime risk taker at a later point. The first thing that comes to mind, for instance, is insurance outside the US, where it could be harder for Tesla to find a company able to front its product, forcing Tesla to form direct partnerships with professional insurers.

Moreover, one should not forget the important synergies Markel can play among its insurance-related business. It’s well known that State National actively partners with another Markel’s subsidiary: Nephila, the ILS manager I mentioned previously.

In fact, ILS look like the perfect pool, able to quickly move capital from investors to this kind of non-conventional risks.

State National’s earned premiums amounted to more than $531M in Q1/2019, virtually all ceded. In Q1/2018, earned premiums had been 20% less. This business is definitely booming, even compared with 2018, which was a record year for Markel in terms of fronting service fees.

Bottom Line

As expected, Markel’s first quarter results were great. A consistent growth occurred virtually in all its divisions, which allowed the Price-to-Book value to increase by more than 5% YoY and by 8% sequentially.

On top of that, the icing on the cake was the news that Tesla’s next insurance product will be fronted by Markel’s State National.

This will be an innovative “first of its kind” auto insurance policy, based on the knowledge obtained by Tesla’s extensive data collection about its customers’ driving habits. Moreover, ADAS features will be taken into account, as Markel further reported:

The purpose of the product is to use Tesla’s proprietary technology to lower costs and improve the customer experience by embedded technology to support the underwriting, rating, claims, repair, and product manufacturing network, including direct data feeds with customer permission, when required, that eliminate frictional costs and inefficiencies inherent in traditional insurance processes.

It can be argued that, at this point, anything written on this subject is mere speculation and I agree. Nevertheless, as a long-term Markel shareholder, I am thrilled at the thought of the potential benefits from this kind of partnership.

At the moment, Tesla’s in-house auto insurance is probably conceived just to give an additional service to Tesla’s clients, but if the project works out, it could easily become a substantial part of the company’s business operations. Needless to say, Markel’s expertise can play a fundamental role in the process.

The Virginia-based insurance company is second to none when it comes to insuring innovative non-conventional risks. For decades, its specialty division has been underwriting risks no one else has dared cover, such as horses, fine art collections or luxury boats.

Now, the partnership with Tesla could provide the opportunity for Markel to jump once again at the forefront of a new insurance product, with clearly disruptive features able to change the auto insurance market as we know it, forever.

The implications for both Tesla and Markel are terrific and Mr. Market is clearly downplaying it, at the time I am writing this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.