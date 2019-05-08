Peyto: A Canadian Gas Producer At A 20% Free Cash Flow Yield

I expect the 2020 free cash flow to come close to C$200 million with a capital program to hold production flat.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCPK:PEYUF) reported Q1 earnings with no surprise and didn't change the 2019 guidance. As expected, production dropped compared to last year due to the limited capital program. But the company reduced the net debt and paid the dividend with its free cash flow.

Considering a capital program to hold production flat, I expect the free cash flow to come close to C$200 million in 2020. With a stock price at C$5.74, the corresponding free cash flow yield exceeds 20%.

The only explanation I have for such a discount is the market doesn't make any difference between Canadian gas producers. In any case, at these prices, I'm happy to buy more shares.

Before getting into the details of the 20% free cash flow yield, let's have a look at the Q1 results.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 Results

During Q1, production dropped 16.3% year-over-year. The decline is the consequence of the low capital program of C$15 million during Q2 in the context of low AECO spot prices during summer. Compared to the previous quarter, production increased by 1.1%.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

NGL production represented 12.2% of the total production and the rest is gas. During this quarter, as previously announced, the company focused on the Cardium area to increase its NGL production. Also, Peyto added 49 sections of Cardium land at a low price (average cost of $52/acre).

About gas, Peyto is exposed to the monthly AECO prices. Thus, the company didn't take advantage of the improved AECO daily spot prices during Q1. And, with lower hedges compared to last year, realized gas prices after hedges decreased.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

With a lower production volume and lower realized prices, revenue dropped 24% year-over-year.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Funds from operations reached C$103.1 million. And with a capital program of C$62.4 million, the company paid the C$10 million dividend from the free cash flow while reducing the net debt to C$1.19 billion.

Despite the net debt decrease of C$35.6 million compared to the end of 2018, the net debt to annualized funds from operations ratio is still high at 2.9x.

Thus, during the earnings call, management insisted again on the focus to reduce the net debt while maintaining the dividend.

I'd prefer management to suspend the dividend to reduce the net debt by an extra C$40 million per year, though. Or, as we'll see below, at the current stock price, buying back shares instead of paying a dividend would be accretive to shareholders.

Free cash flow yield above 20%

The 2019 capital program remains unchanged in the range of C$150 million to C$200 million.

In my previous article, I had estimated the 2019 production will reach 86,509 boe/d. Management still didn't provide any production guidance. But the capital program and the capital efficiency were confirmed. With a decline rate of 25%, my production estimate for 2019 doesn't change.

In its latest presentation, Peyto indicated a decline rate of 21% in 2020. Thus, the company will have to replace 86,509 boe/d * 21% = 18,167 boe/d to hold production flat. As management confirmed the capital efficiency of C$10,000/boe/d, the sustaining capital program in 2020 will amount to 18,167 boe/d * C$10,000/boe/d = C$181.2 million.

About the adjusted funds flow, I assume the company will realize a netback (calculated as per the table below) of C$2/mcfe. This assumption is conservative. The company didn't generate such a low netback over the last several years while NGL production is increasing.

Source: Q1 2019 press release

The adjusted funds flow corresponding to the netback of C$2/mcfe is C$2/mcfe * 86,509 boe/d * 365 days * 6 = C$378.9 million.

Thus, with a capital program to sustain production in 2020, the free cash flow will amount to C$378.9 million - C$181.2 million = C$197.7 million.

At C$5.74/share, the corresponding free cash flow yield is 20.9% and the PE ratio is 4.8x. The valuation is low when considering the Canadian natural gas environment is rather at the bottom of the cycle.

I'm having difficulties to explain such a low valuation. The market may not make any difference among Canadian gas producers. As shown in the chart below, the stock price of several Canadian gas producers equally dropped over the last 12 months.

Data by YCharts

But the Canadian gas producers didn't report similar results. For instance, a few days ago, the privately-held junior Canadian gas producer Trident suddenly ceased activities. With its Q1 results, Bonavista Energy (OTCPK:BNPUF) announced the potential breach of some debt covenants over the next 12 months. And Bellatrix (OTCPK:BXEFF) is in a difficult situation with its debt wall.

Considering my free cash flow estimate of C$197.7 million in 2020 to hold production flat, Peyto's situation is very different. At a free cash flow yield of about 20%, I'll buy more shares.

Conclusion

The Q1 results confirmed the free cash flow potential. With conservative price assumptions, I expect the company to generate almost C$200 million of free cash flow while executing a sustaining capital in 2020.

With a stock price at C$5.74, the 20%+ free cash flow yield corresponding to my 2020 estimates is very attractive. I can't find any rational explanation for such a discount, though. The market may not make any distinction between Canadian gas producers.

In any case, at this price, I'm buying more shares.

