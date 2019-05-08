Assessing If Regeneron Is In Value Territory After Shares Tumble

Ahead of first-quarter results, Regeneron (REGN) shares fell from the $400-440 level and below its major 50- and 200-day moving averages. When the company failed to meet Wall Street expectations, shares fell another 6%. Sales of its atopic dermatitis drug Dupixent are growing and stand to benefit from indications for asthma, adolescent atopic dermatitis, and child atopic dermatitis. Yet, markets decided the stock's valuation is slightly ahead of fundamentals. The question now is: are REGN shares a stock to buy today or will the stock have further to fall?

At a 15.6 times P/E, Regeneron is relatively expensive compared to out of favor biotechnology stocks. This includes Allergan (AGN), with a forward P/E of 8 times; Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), with a 6 times P/E; and its development partner Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), with a forward P/E of 11.5 times. Also, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), which makes COPD drugs, trades at a 20 times P/E and 13 times forward P/E. The market is most concerned with competition and pricing pressures for Eylea. Even though total aggregate sales grew 23% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, markets are forward-looking and expect a slowdown ahead. Sales of Eylea, which are in its eighth year on the market, grew 9% to $1.07 billion. With almost half of total sales dependent on Eylea, any pricing pressure will hurt overall results.

Regeneron is awaiting approval for Eylea as a treatment option for diabetic retinopathy. And because patients with the disease could become blind, its approval could save many from that complication.

Strong Dupixent Sales

Dupixent sales topped $374 million in the quarter and will only grow at a faster pace. In the first quarter, prescriptions grew 18% sequentially. The company benefited from growth from all indications. With an expanded age group receiving treatment, expansion in new geographies, and additional indications, total sales could outpace Eylea within the next year. The stock market fails to recognize the growth potential and instead worry over potential competition for this drug. But so far, binding to the IL-4 and IL-13 pathway is the most effective way of treating eczema and other inflammatory-related diseases.

On the DIY Marketplace, we discussed XBiotech (XBIT) and its higher efficacy for treating eczema. XBiotech is still in the middle phases of a clinical study and does not have a product on the market yet. Demira (DERM) is still up sharply after the company reported that its atopic dermatitis drug, lebrikizumab, met primary endpoints and would enter Phase 3.

For the moment, Regeneron has no real competition in the marketplace but it is not standing still. As it rolls out its study for treating children aged 6-12, expanded indications will accelerate Dupixent sales.

Asthma Drug Development Outweighs Headwinds

Together with Sanofi, the company is testing REGN3500, an IL-33 antibody for treating asthma, atopic dermatitis, and COPD. A strong mid-year result may give Regeneron stock a boost as investors renew their focus back on clinical results for driving the stock price.

Regeneron's lymphoma study shook up investors when the company reported two deaths:

in our initial study combining our CD20xCD3 bispecific with our PD-1 antibody, in which approximately 30 patients with advanced lymphoma have been treated with a combination, we observed enhanced cytokine release syndrome or CRS that might have been associated with increased tumor response, but also with increased toxicity including unfortunately two fatalities potentially related to the CRS.

Source: SA Transcript

The company will modify the dosing regimen to minimize toxicity. The company is optimistic that its CD20 bispecific will have better convenience and efficacy compared to CAR-T therapy.

Valuation

Regeneron surpassed my previous $400 price target by trading to as high as $440. Wall Street analysts are either neutral or bullish on the stock. In the last two days, analysts set a price target in the range of $353-480:

Analyst Firm Price Target Rating Success Rate Canaccord Genuity $353 Hold 44% UBS $440 Buy 42% Oppenheimer $480 Buy 41% Guggenheim - Hold 47% Leerink Partners - Buy 46% RBC Capital - Hold 57%

Source: Tipranks

The latest quarterly earnings miss is a setback, but the results are not enough reason to change my positive outlook.

Source: finbox.io

If I assume a downside revenue growth of 5% annually in a 5-year Revenue Exit model, the stock's fair value is still nearly $400.

Your Takeaway

Regeneron shares appear stuck in a wide trading range at between $325 and $400. Traders could buy and sell within that range but that will only create taxable capital gains. Investors may patiently hold the stock and wait for stronger quarterly results in the next year.

Thank you for your time in reading this article. For a limited time, I am inviting you to sign up for risk-free trial access to DIY (do-it-yourself) investing. This invitation will close after reaching capacity. Please [+] Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted drug stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in REGN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.