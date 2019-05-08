Herbalife: Grave Troubles In China

I revisit the incentive for Icahn Enterprises L.P. to sell/reduce. Herbalife’s valuation resembles that of the market, implying market-like prospects and earnings history. Hardly!

This article shows the extent of deceit that courses through the company’s communication channels, by comparing statements in the call to the SEC 10Q.

An examination of their SEC 10Q submission reveals just how gravely the company’s business model in China is broken.

“It’s just temporary,” said management during the call, “a disruption due to a 100-day inspection program, which affected Q1, we should be fine for the year."

The 1Q ’19 results, just released, portray a disaster in Herbalife’s ‘growth’ vector, China, where sales declined by 30%. Before this crisis, China was HLF’s second largest market.

Investors in Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) should be grateful the stock has provided so much 'excitement'. From a battle of two Wall Street Titans, to the largest fine ever imposed by the FTC, HLF could never be blamed for being unexciting.

The excitement was raised another notch. An in-depth investigation in China of direct-selling methods and misleading health product claims (a comprehensive review by 13 different Chinese ministries called the '100 day campaign') caused havoc in HLF's sales model. Although HLF explicitly disparaged the risks previously (in the 4q '18 CC quarter, it was described 'as a standard review into the direct-selling industry in cosmetic products, not directly at us'), the 1Q 2019 results published last week reveal the enormity of HLF's China problem.

How Big Is China In Herbalife?

From the 2018 Sales Mix, China was the second largest market; to wit, HLF consistently touted it as the region with the highest growth potential.

Well, until the collapse in 1Q 2019 where sales slid by 30%:

What About Other Direct-Selling Companies In China?

To highlight the degree of disruption in HLF China, I compare the 30% fall to two other direct-selling companies with significant exposure to China.

Net sales in Mainland China for Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) were up 12% in the first quarter, helped in part by the launch of LumiSpa, which continued its momentum through the following ninety days. Noted CEO Ritch Wood,

"We believe that regulatory efforts of the government will provide for the long-term sustainability of these industry," said Wood. "Moving forward, we will continue to follow the guidance we received from Chinese regulators, as we have done now for more than 17 years."

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA), net sales decreased 8.7% in China during the first quarter of 2019. CEO Kevin Guest attributed part of the decline to the 100-day action, but sees a return to normal sales activity now that the action has ended.

"We expect to see a more typical operating environment in China going forward."

Herbalife's Nutrition Club

The far larger hit to Herbalife's business may be attributed to their dependence on nutrition clubs, which are a central channel in their business model. As per HLF's 1Q '19 10Q, Page 48

These nutrition club meetings are important to our business as they are a central channel for attracting and retaining customers, providing personal and professional development for our Members, and promoting our products.

Hence, it follows that intense scrutiny (via the 100-day Campaign) on meetings where regulators threatened malfeasant members or the company itself with criminal charges struck HLF far more severely.

This leads to my crucial inference. As far as the legislation stipulates, Herbalife's nutrition club in its current form, is in my opinion, prohibited. These meetings were mostly at members' homes, where neighbours and relatives were actively recruited, and of course, HLF products were sold. That's why none took place during the 100 days, and why sales collapsed!

My deduction is reinforced by the following guidelines for Direct Sales. As per this translated guide by a leading corporate law firm in China, their webpage on FAQ on Direct Sales in China states (my bold italics):

The Regulation on Direct Sales defines a direct selling company as any company that, in addition to selling products through stores, uses contracted salespersons to sell those manufactured products directly to end consumers. In other words, all product sales must ultimately happen in connection with retail stores-fixed establishments meeting certain requirements. Products cannot be sold out of an individual's home or other similar location

What is startling, HLF continues to describe their model - highly dependent on nutrition clubs - as robust and capable of regenerating growth for 2019 after an adjustment hiccup in Q2.

Directly from the recent Conference Call, the CEO Michael Johnson (my italics; bold parenthetical comments are my speculations) states:

This review had an impact on both the Company and our service providers' ability to host meetings in normal gatherings. During the last six months in 2018, attendance at activities hosted by service providers that were preapproved by the respective local government was approximately 650,000. This includes approximately 330,000 attendances at activities related to Nutrition Clubs. (I infer then, your sales model is based, at least 50%, on a meeting format - nutrition clubs - that in their current form, have been banned.) These type of meetings and activities were essentially unavailable during the 100-day review (My speculation: they were unavailable because Herbalife knew they contravened the 'retail location' conditions required by law; in addition your members feared hosting one might lead to a criminal charge).

The CEO continues:

The good news in the short term is that the normal club activities have begun, and the local government approvals for meetings in the month of May are ramping up since the 100-day review was concluded. (Note the confidence that business is back to normal; although general retail meetings are resumed, nutritional clubs in their current form, are not!)

Is Business Back to Normal in China?

As shown, the CEO confidently stated, post the 100-day campaign, 'meetings are ramping up.' In the concluding remarks, the CFO stated,

"Finally, circling back to China, in the near term, we are encouraged by the new meeting approvals that are coming in."

However, during the Q&A Session, an analyst explores further:

Analyst Doug Lane

So trying to understand the numbers here. The first quarter was largely in the middle of your range, volume points and EPS. So the issue is not so much the first quarter, it's that you entered the second quarter with very little momentum in China. So you're allowing yourself some time period to recover that momentum coming out of the 100-day review. So I guess my question is, is it just a second quarter thing or do you think it will take the remainder of the year to get China reramped?

HLF Officer Alex Amezquita

Doug, thanks for the question. So we do think that we'll return to growth in China in 2019…

Doug Lane

Right. And you're coming at it from a perspective of literally 2 weeks since the review period ended. Is that right? So very early days. Okay. And just one last thing. Can you give us an update on...

HLF CFO, John DeSimone

Sorry, if I can just add. It's - while it's even - you might say it's 2 weeks since that ended, the meetings all start in May. So it's actually 1 day since any meetings have taken place, right, because once the 100-day period ended, then we start applying for permits. And those permits started allowing for meetings to start yesterday.

Wait! Did I Hear Correctly?

At the risk of repeating the obvious, Herbalife is confident of growth in China in 2019:

despite a 30% drop in sales in the first quarter;

despite nutrition clubs, their central channel being prohibited entirely or reformed.

Management's confidence that business is 'ramping up and 'will bounce back to growth in 2019' is based on two weeks of meeting applications and merely one day of meetings under the new regime. Without a doubt, Herbalife will be forced to operate under far stricter rules and oversight; I propose it is very presumptuous for management to exhibit such confidence based on so little data.

A New Liability From The SEC

I posit that there are grave problems in China, and HLF has not fully disclosed them to investors. The 10Q (page 24) proffers a jewel:

As previously disclosed, the SEC has also requested from the Company documents and other information relating to the Company's disclosures regarding its marketing plan in China. The Company is discussing a possible resolution with the SEC and, based on the course of these discussions to date, the Company has recorded an accrued liability of $8 million within its condensed consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2019

This is shattering new information for an HLF investor! Not only does one see the SEC investigation into China marketing is still open (note in the 2018 Annual Report, HLF claimed, 'While the Company believes this SEC investigation is nearing conclusion…) HLF has admitted culpability by creating a liability on the issue. In other words, HLF has concealed some material contravention in China from their shareholders! And, to conceal some material misdemeanour, I posit one must have committed it! We wait for the company to tell us what 'it' is.

Finally, To Valuation

I hope the article conveys the tumult the company faces in China.

For detail on the US, (largest market) and the severe regulatory restraints imposed (Federal Trade Commission in 2016 issued HLF an injunction and $200m fine) on their deceitful practices, please see:

"Open Letter To FTC: Herbalife's Contempt Of Consent Order"

In summary, it's clear that the company's largest markets face significant legal and operational risk.

The astonishing thing is the Herbalife's valuation hardly reflects the powerful headwinds. Using the updated guidance of GAAP EPS of $2.42 for 2019, the current PE is $50/2.42 = 20.7, roughly in line with the Market PE of 22X. Given the headwinds HLF faces, the only possible explanation for a market-proxy PE would be a history of robust earnings growth, thus reflecting a highly competent management that had overcome numerous challenges. That's certainly not the case. From the graph below, one can clearly see in the past six years (Jan. 2013 to current), net income has declined by 36%, whereas the market capitalisation has doubled.

A principal driver has been the capital restructure Carl Icahn has implemented, replacing equity with debt. However, Herbalife's financial re-engineering has hit a debt ceiling. More importantly, Carl Icahn, the largest shareholder (35m shares or 23% of HLF), has some tax issues in his investment vehicle, Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP), where he is compelled to sell a significant investment to retain his favourable tax status. (For detail, see Article: Herbalife And Valuation: 'It Ain't Over Till It's Over').

From the just released 1Q '19 10Q from IEP, page 14, the tax problem is very much present.

We conduct and plan to continue to conduct our activities in such a manner as not to be deemed an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). Therefore, no more than 40% of our total assets can be invested in investment securities… Following such events or transactions, an exemption under the Investment Company Act would provide us up to one year to take steps to avoid becoming classified as an investment company. We expect to take steps to avoid becoming classified as an investment company, but no assurance can be made that we will successfully be able to take the steps necessary to avoid becoming classified as an investment company.

From IEP's most recent segmental balance sheet (page 37), the Investments/Total assets ratio stands at 44.8%, meaning IEP needs to sell $1.1 bn of investments not to be classified as an investment company. As there's a lockup on Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), IEP's other major investment (in 2018, IEP sold Federal Mogul to Tenneco and received Tenneco shares in return), HLF would seem the obvious contender for sale, especially since IEP offered all its HLF shares in Herbalife's 2017 Dutch Auction.

Conclusion

If one examined the graph above without a company name, a rational investor would assume the company had been making enormous investments for the last five years (which depressed net income), but the investor was willing to pay up for the shares, based on ample future profits that those investments would soon generate.

Alas, here, we have a company under siege in its primary markets, and yet its valuation suggests it offers a prospects/risk profile similar to the overall market. Need one say more?

Sell before Icahn commences liquidating his 35 million Herbalife shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.