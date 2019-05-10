EQM Midstream: 10% Dividend Growth, An Opportunity That Does Not Surface Every Day

The dilution impact will be offset as more cash flows go to the Limited Partnership.

We are pleased to provide a report on a solid midstream company with a 10% yield that's worth considering by income investors. The company is EQM Midstream Partners (EQM), and this is likely to be a big winner in the next two years. EQM is a solid buy below $48.00 a share. Also note EQM issues K-1 tax forms.

EQM has been very busy at the start of the current fiscal year. The partnership underwent a significant restructuring, which eliminated the IDRs and significantly improves the alignment of interests between the limited partnership and the general partner. The new structure also provides investors with the option to avoid the tax complications of a K-1 and invest with the corporation Equitrans (ETRN).

The partnership also is in the process of acquiring some neighboring pipelines to lower per unit costs. This type of acquisition sets the partnership up for solid future growth while maintaining modest leverage levels within their targeted 3.5-4.0x EBITDA.

EQM has a quality balance sheet and a dividend which has been raised every year since inception in 2012. We believe that the recent restructuring is a significant positive for unitholders and there's great potential for growth over the next several years. Currently yielding 10%, the combined return of appreciation and distribution should be in the teens with far less risk than many investment ideas that yield that level of annual return.

IDR Elimination

The incentive distribution rights (IDRs) were eliminated by the issuance of 80 million common units and 7 million class B units. The class B units will be convertible over three years into regular units. Initially these 7 million units will not receive cash distributions until they become convertible into common units. This transaction gives the non-economic interest owner Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) a controlling interest in the partnership common units as shown below.

Source: EQM Midstream Partners LP February 2019, Investor Presentation

While the public is ending up with less ownership of EQM, the cost is worth it. Here's a look at how EQM’s IDRs were structured before the restructuring.

Source

With the quarterly distribution well above $0.525, the General Partner was receiving 49.8% of all distributions, plus the distributions they were entitled to through the LP Units. With their new structure, all of the distributions will go to EQM unitholders.

Since the only source of income for Equitrans Midstream is the partnership income, there could be some further structure simplification “down the road.” In the meantime, the non-economic general partner interest is far more “in line” with the current market views of acceptable partnership structure. The general partner is aligned with the limited partner interests. Those who are allergic to partnership complications can own ETRN and receive a 1099 because ETRN is a corporation.

“Bolt-On” Acquisition

Management has announced the purchase of neighboring pipelines.

Source: EQM Midstream Acquisition Presentation March 2019.

The acquisition of a 100% interest in the Hornet Midstream and a 60% interest in the Eureka Midstream will be accomplished by the issuance of $1.1 billion of the 8.5% convertible preferred that will be convertible to common units at an approximately 20% premium to the current unit price. The current purchase price is estimated to be $1.03 billion. The transaction appears to be neutral to distributable cash flow at the current time, but should become accretive in the future. Some of the anticipated gain in distributable cash flow will come from anticipated cost savings that this acquisition offers as EQM takes advantage of economies of scale.

The acquisition offers a combination of future growth to go with the anticipated cost savings. The result should be that EBITDA and distributable cash flow will grow faster than the dilution from the conversion of the class B units above and the conversion of the preferred shares.

Other Growth Projects

The acquisition of the above pipelines for equity allows the partnership to meet much of its equity commitment for some ambitious capital projects already underway. Management found an interesting way to fund the equity portion of the capital projects. At the same time, management has a solution to avoid further trips to the equity market in the future. Mr. Market deplores trips to the equity market to fund growth. The hope here is that the projects will meet management expectations for cost savings.

In the meantime, management has a full plate of growth projects for 2019 and 2020.

Source: EQM Midstream Partners LP February 2019, Investor Presentation

By far the largest and most important is the Mountain Valley Pipeline project. A major pipeline project such as this is very important as it often enables more profitable add-on projects in the future. This pipeline will provide a route south to sell gas produced in the West Virginia area of service. The project has 2 Bcf per day capacity and is fully subscribed under 20-year firm contracts. These types of projects have a large upfront cost, but will provide long-term stable cash flow.

EQM intends to pay the remaining balance on these projects using retained cash flow and debt capacity.

Balance Sheet

EQM has plenty of liquidity with only $625 million drawn on their $3 billion credit line. This provides them the flexibility to fund the projected $2 billion in capital expenditures they project for 2019.

Source: Investor Presentation

With no debt maturing until 2023, EQM has plenty of runway for their current projects to come online and start contributing to cash flow.

Currently, EQM is at a modest leverage level of 3.4x net debt/EBITDA. Their target leverage level is 3.5-4.0x. We can expect that leverage will rise slightly as they fund their backlog of projects. As those projects come online at the end of 2019 and into 2020, EQM will experience strong EBITDA growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

The debt/EBITDA ratio might get slightly elevated as EQM funds their development, but will quickly subside when they start collecting revenues.

Distribution Coverage

Anytime a partnership has this much activity on its plate, ratios can get out of line temporarily. This partnership has attempted to minimize market alarm by issuing convertible class B shares and then purchasing the acquisition with preferred stock. The first move keeps distributable cash flow within acceptable market limits and the second keeps the long-term debt ratio to EBITDA in bounds until there's enough history of earnings from an acquisition.

EQM has rewarded unitholders with a generous and growing distribution. Due to the moving parts, management anticipates that the distribution will be covered 1.0x-1.1x in 2019, which is comparable to their 2018 coverage of 1.08x. Their long-term goal is to get over 1.2x coverage by 2020. To get there, the distribution increase will be less than it has been historically and is anticipated to “only” be 6%.

In other words, EQM is currently paying a 10% yield, and anticipates growing their distribution. Growth for 2019 will be relatively muted as they ensure they reach their target distribution coverage. However, with their significant projects coming online and as they realize benefits from their bolt-on acquisitions, EQM is well positioned to experience even better distribution growth in the future.

First Quarter Results

The distribution coverage ratio was a healthy 1.16 times in the first quarter of 2019. EBITDA was $332 million and is expected to take a slight dip in the second quarter. Net cash from operating activities was $161 million. Changes in non-working capital accounts added more than another $100 million to that figure. Overall, the figures came in slightly ahead of guidance. Obviously, management gave itself a cushion “just in case” and now has the means to later raise guidance should the trend continue.

Earnings per share came in at $1.56, which was slightly lower than the $1.61 posted in the previous year for the first quarter. However, the dramatic changes in shares outstanding could make the earnings per share calculation relatively meaningless until the shares outstanding stop growing so fast. The addition of transaction and then expenses to integrate and realize projected savings will further cloud this comparison for a little bit. Usually six months are needed after a major transaction to eliminate a lot of non-recurring items.

Source: EQM-ETRN First Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

As with any other busy backlog, the debt is incurred first and is counted in key ratios in total. The earnings from those capital projects affects the ratios quarterly and can therefore take up to a year for the full effect. Nonetheless, the partnership appears to be reiterating its guidance. That's good news for shareholders.

The Eureka Midstream and Hornet Midstream “bolt-on” acquisitions were completed. These acquisitions should be low risk while providing ample cost savings and profitable add-on opportunities.

There will be a delay affecting the joint venture Mountain Valley Pipeline project. For now, that delay is not affecting any forecast numbers shown above. Any effects should be short term in nature and not materially damaging. Delays are often a quarter or two with an almost certain project completion.

A 10% Yield Dividend Growth Stock

EQM Midstream has a goal to hike distributions 6% in the future. The parent company has a goal to increase dividends 8%. That will be accomplished with a little bit of leverage. EQM has been hiking its distribution every quarter for the past five years.

Source

As time goes on the quarterly policy may or may not continue. However, what does dominate the discussion is the intent of management to continue growing the partnership for years to come. The average investor therefore can look forward to the current yield plus capital appreciation as the distributions grow to provide a nice double-digit return for that foreseeable future.

Risks

EQM has spent a lot of money on a series of expansions. They have spent billions on their “bolt-on” acquisitions and their backlog of growth projects. At the same time, there has been significant dilution to eliminate the IDRs as well as the built-in future dilution with the preferred shares.

There is no doubt that EQM has their plate full, and with that always comes the risk that something does not go as planned. The cost savings and growth expected from the acquisitions might not materialize. Any of their development projects could run into unexpected construction delays or might produce less cash flow than projected.

If EBITDA fails to grow as projected, EQM unitholders will feel the impact of the dilution. This could manifest as a lack of distribution growth, or in an extreme scenario a distribution cut.

We believe that EQM has positioned itself to minimize these risks:

They have strong liquidity, at over $2.3 billion

Distribution increases will be lower in 2019 to retain more cash and raise the distribution coverage ratio .

and . Leverage remains modest at 3.4x debt/EBITDA and will remain below 4.0x.

at 3.4x debt/EBITDA and will remain below 4.0x. Eliminating the IDRs means that unitholders will receive more cash-flow over the long term.

over the long term. Their development projects are anchored by long-term firm contracts.

Conclusion

The restructuring and elimination of the IDRs is a beneficial move for unitholders. It makes the interests of the General Partner much more aligned with the interests of the LP Unitholders. EQM is combining this restructuring with a significant investment in future growth.

The best thing to realize with a partnership in transition is assume that management achieves its goals and then decide if the risks above demand a discount. Clearly, EQM's management has done its homework and found an attractive way to grow quickly without becoming overleveraged. The main risk to unitholders is dilution.

Anticipated growth in EBITDA should more than offset dilution and these projects will provide an avenue for future expansion. However, conservative investors may want to keep the position small while the transition works its way to the future forecast by management.

In the meantime, the current yield of 10% is very attractive even before you consider management’s projection for 6% growth. Right now, this is a story stock with a very good chance of that story achieving its goals. EQM’s previous track record for distribution growth speaks for itself. Now that the GP is no longer taking a 49.8% cut, EQM shareholders should benefit over the long term.

There will be some turbulence and uncertainty as EQM’s new investments are stabilized and the initial impacts of dilution are felt. Our view is that this turbulence and uncertainty is creating a great buying opportunity to get a quality MLP. It's rare that the market provides a 10% yield on a company that is far more likely to increase their distribution than they are to reduce it. We see at least 30% to 40% upside over the next two years in addition to the highly generous yield. We rate EQM as a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.