Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) CEO Dayton Misfeldt on Q1 20189 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2019

Company Participants

Willie Quinn - Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Dayton Misfeldt - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Judy Fox - Chief Scientific Officer

Deepali Suri - Vice President, Clinical Operations

Conference Call Participants

Marc Frahm - Cowen and Company

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Willie Quinn, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development.

Willie Quinn

Thank you all for joining us. With me today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer; Par Hyare, Vice President, Global Oncology Operations; and Deepali Suri, Vice President, Clinical Operations. Dayton will review recent corporate events, and Judy provide more details on the vecabrutinib program, and I will provide a brief financial overview of the first quarter 2019, we will then open the call for questions, for which we will all be available.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during today's conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements that represent the Company's intentions, expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors set forth in today's press release and the Company's filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Information discussed on today's call is accurate as of today, and we do not intend to update.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dayton.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Willie. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. 2019 is an exciting year for the company as we look to complete the Phase 1b dose escalation and initiate the Phase 2 component of our vecabrutinib study. Since the beginning of the year, we have made significant progress in our vecabrutinib program.

In January, we announced that the 100 milligram cohort was open and we have now advanced into the 200 milligram cohort. Last week, we announced the closing of a $5.5 million loan with Silicon Valley Bank. This debt refinancing together with the $20 million equity raise we completed in January strengthens our financial position to take us through some key milestones over the remainder of the year.

Our number one priority as a company is to continue advancing the clinical development of our lead asset, the selective non-covalent BTK inhibitor vecabrutinib. And executing on the Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL and other advanced B-cell malignancies. The Phase 1b dose escalation will determine the maximum tolerated dose and our recommended dose for the Phase 2 cohort expansion.

In the Phase 2, the safety and activity of vecabrutinib will be investigated in pre-defined cohorts including in patients with a BTK C481 mutation. We have already made significant progresses here in the Phase 1b completing the 100 milligram cohort last month and escalating to the 200 milligram cohort.

We continue to build on the data presented last year at ASH showing a good pharmacokinetic profile and evidence of pharmacodynamic activity, as well as some clinical benefits.

Today, we are pleased with the safety profile of vecabrutinib. We will be giving a clinical update in mid-June at EHA and Judy will provide some more details on what to expect in that update.

Before I hand it over to Judy, I’d like to remind people that we remain excited about our proprietary PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510. While we are completing preclinical pharmacology studies, manufacturing and formulation activities for SNS-510, our primary focus remains advancing the Phase 1b trial for vecabrutinib. Judy?

Judy Fox

Thanks, Dayton. We are very pleased with the progress made on the trial this year and believe with this important leadership, our investigators and internal team, we are well positioned to execute on our clinical program. We now have nine trial sites actively participating in this study having recently opened U.S. oncology [Indiscernible] We are well prepared for the safety that we intend to begin this year in the U.S. and in Europe.

In the 100 milligram cohort, five patients completed the safety evaluation period. There are no DLTs and no drug-related serious adverse events in this group. And the overall safety profile supported escalation to 200 milligram. A CLL patient who has a BTK C481S mutation remains on treatment at a 100 milligrams and is in cycle five.

Pharmacodynamic markers remain consistent and preliminary PK data show trough concentrations increasing with dose. We look forward to characterizing the 200 mg dose level and plan to continue to dose escalate as warranted.

The vecabrutinib poster presentation at EHA will include data on a safety activity, PK and pharmacodynamics of vecabrutinib through the 100 milligram dose level. We also expect to present some preliminary data on the 200 milligram cohort. However, more mature data on this cohort will be available later this summer.

I will now turn the call back over to Willie to review financial results.

Willie Quinn

Thank you, Judy. In the first quarter, we strengthened our financial position with $20 million in gross proceeds from a confidentially marketed public offering, adding to our balance sheet and extending our runway through important clinical milestones for vecabrutinib. We are excited about the high quality, life science investors who chose to invest in this offering.

As Dayton mentioned, we also recently announced the refinancing of our debt on favorable terms through the closing of a $5.5 million loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank, which we believe is a vote of confidence and the potential of our pipeline from a premier debt provider for life science companies. The new agreement allows us to retire our existing loan and defer any principal repayment on the new loan for more than 18 months.

The new facility includes interest-only payments through 2020 with principal repayment over 24 months beginning in 2021, as well as a much lower interest rate than the previous loan. The loan was used for the repayment of our existing indebtedness.

Turning to the quarterly results. Loss from operations for the quarter was $5.7 million and total cash used in operating activities was $6.1 million during the first quarter of 2019 as compared to $6.6 million during the first quarter of 2018. We ended the quarter with $24.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

In 2019, we will concentrate our spending on the clinical development of vecabrutinib and expect expenses to increase slightly as patient recruitment accelerates and we add additional clinical trial sites. We expect our current cash to fund operations well into the fourth quarter of 2019.

With that, let’s open the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Marc Frahm from Cowen and Company. Your line is open.

Marc Frahm

Hi, thanks for taking my questions and congrats on making it through to the next cohort. If you can just clarify a little bit on, I know you are pretty clear on what’s going to be in the presentation, but also how much of an update should we expect at when the abstracts are released next week versus having to wait for the conference at EHA?

Dayton Misfeldt

As you know - thanks, Marc for the question. As you know, the abstracts were submitted months ago. So, we are going to be planning to present data that will be really up-to-date. But I would really look towards the data presentation to be more representative of the information that we will be sharing than what we’ve put in the abstract originally.

Marc Frahm

Okay. Thanks. And then, maybe as you’ve now gotten into these cohorts where you think you might be in this active dose. Have you seen any kind of noticeable changes in kind of the rate of patients being referred to you for screening being eligible for the trial, the types of patients in terms of what disease background they are coming from, anything like that, that you could provide?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes, sure. I’ll ask Judy provide some color there.

Judy Fox

Yes, we are really pleased with what we have seen, first initially with the 100 milligram cohort this year and then now with the amendment fully open an online site that allows us to enroll up to six patients initially, we are really feeling the wind at our sales essentially and seeing all sites contribute patients for screening to the study.

Marc Frahm

Okay. Thank you.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Marc.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you very much and I apologize for the background noise a little bit. A quick two questions, Dayton. One, can you just remind us the number of patients you had per cohort through the 200 milligram BID?

And then, secondly, as you are seeing the patients on the 200 milligram cohort, are there sort of any new learnings that you are getting versus the previous two to three cohorts? And I just got a quick follow-up question. Thank you.

Dayton Misfeldt

Okay. Thanks, Hartaj. I’ll ask Judy address this.

Judy Fox

Yes, so, as mentioned on the call, we have five evaluable patients in a 100 milligram cohort. And we are screening and enrolling patients now into the 200 milligram. So, not exactly sure how many patients will end up completing and rounding at that cohort. But again with the amendment, we are seeing increased contributions from the sites.

And as far as learnings, along the way, I think, it’s still early days and are to conclude exactly how to address that question. I think, we are learning that these patients as we said last year are can be very sick and it is a challenging patient population that requires attention.

Hartaj Singh

Yes, now Judy, that extent, specifically I was more interested in, what’s the kind of breakdown between CLL and maybe are there some FL or NHL patients? And then, just kind of a background there that you are seeing I know we will see that all in the abstract at EHA. But just any thoughts there as to the type of patients you expected to see versus the ones that maybe you didn’t expect to see them fall in these cohorts. Thank you.

Judy Fox

Okay. So, we are seeing the vast majority of our patients are in fact CLL patients. And they can be heavily pre-treated with venetoclax’s prior therapies, chemotherapy. We have seen a couple of patients now who haven’t seen prior chemotherapy which deflects the trend in treatment of CLL towards molecularly targeted therapies in a way from chemotherapy. But generally, it is a heavily pre-treated population.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Fantastic. And then just last question is, have you seen – you said, you mentioned you saw confusion from venetoclax. Have you seen any on – any therapy to advice as CAR T or anything like that or so mostly venetoclax and some of the newer agents?

Judy Fox

We actually presented at ASH that we have had two patients with prior CAR T therapy come on study.

Hartaj Singh

Yes. Okay. Fantastic. Thank you very much. Looking forward to the update at EHA.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Hartaj.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have no additional questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Dayton for any further comments.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thank you all for participating on our call today and for your ongoing support and interest. We will be at EHA in June and hope to see many of you there. We look forward to our progress over the next several months into our future interactions and updates. Good afternoon.

Operator

