Weekly Oil Storage Report: Adjustment Will Come Home To Roost

This would imply negative to zero adjustments for May, which means the data would come home to roost.

The more probable explanation is the imports/exports as the trued-up US oil production would bounce up and down from month to month.

It's either US oil production is at 12.95 mb/d, or EIA screwed up the timing of the imports and exports.

Note: This article was published after last week's EIA oil storage report. This was first published to HFI Research subscribers on May 4th.

Another report and another unexplainable positive adjustment factor that added close to half the build. For the second week in a row, the adjustment is unexplainable, as we wrote in an article earlier this week titled, "EIA's Oil Data Has Far More Questions Than Answers." The two biggest divergences between our estimate and EIA's came from a disappointing US refinery throughput and the adjustment.

Over the last 2 weeks, adjustments explained close to ~10 mbbls of build in the US, and all of that came from PADD 3. Perhaps, imports and exports timing ruined this, but based on the tanker tracking data we have, the data was close to what EIA reported.

The other explanation is that US oil production averaged ~12.95 mb/d over the last two weeks. We know this is highly unlikely, given that we track Lower 48 production, and Texas has not registered an all-time high in production.

Source: PointLogic

So, if it is true that EIA is just mixing up the imports and exports data, then the positive adjustments we see will come home to roost. In fact, if we look at the unaccounted-for crude oil on a 26-week rolling average basis. It's close to 200k b/d above the average since 2010.

In order for the adjustment to revert back to the mean, the adjustment factor would have to average close to the average or lower for the next 6 months.

In addition, as we wrote in the EIA oil data quality report earlier this week, the disappointment in US oil production for February was also a total shocker. Based on the data we have for trued-up US oil production versus EIA 914, we are at the highest rolling 3-month average divergence since EIA introduced unaccounted for crude oil.

In fact, if you look at the adjustment factor in the past, it has done an excellent job explaining the underestimation of US oil production or overestimation.

That, however, no longer became the case over the last 5 months. In addition, if we break down the data, we see that, historically, the average divergence between the trued-up US oil production and EIA 914 lasts 3 months, with an average of 150k b/d. This time? We are lagging 5 months with the latest month widening to a staggering ~733k b/d.

Now, if we include March and April estimates of 12 mb/d and 12.2 mb/d, respectively, this divergence stays wide for a total of 7 months, with the April figure showing a divergence of 500k b/d.

What we know from history is that the adjustment factor eventually corrects itself back to the average meaning that if it is indeed true that EIA messed up imports and exports timing, then the adjustment will come home to roost via negative adjustments.

Unlike 2018 when Saudi increased exports to the US in the second half of 2018 to help US crude storage build, that force is no longer there.

So, if this theory is right and that US oil production is really not at 13 mb/d and closer to 12.3 mb/d, then adjustment for May will be close to zero or negative. We've seen the trued-up US oil production jump up and down from month to month, so this wouldn't be a surprise to us at all.

We look forward to seeing what May US crude storage figures bring us.

Added Commentary

EIA reported the latest oil storage report today, and the adjustment factor did indeed turn sharply negative coming in at -856k b/d. If our estimation is correct, there are another ~5 mbbls that will need to be "adjusted" out of the balance.

But, for the rolling 26-week average adjustment to go back to the average, EIA has much more work to do:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

