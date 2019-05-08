Reject The Mini-Tender Offer For Simon Property Group

The SEC stated: "Mini-tender" offers – tender offers for less than five percent of a company's stock – have been increasingly used to catch investors off guard.

The offer is orchestrated by a group that has previously provided offers to purchase shares in other large companies at discounts of around 20% to the market price.

It might be labeled by another name such as "Solicitation to Purchase Shares of Simon Property Group."

You may have received a mini-tender offer from Peer & Peri for shares of SPG.

One of the mall REITs we covered frequently, Simon Property Group (SPG), has a mini-tender offer. The offer is made by "Peer & Peri."

SPG responded with a press release, which we've enhanced with some commentary:

Any investors who have accepted the offer should look for any opportunities to withdraw. However, the SEC's warning page about mini-tender's suggests shareholders may be locked in. It states:

Remember that once you agree to a mini-tender offer, you are probably locked in.

If the tender offer is for less than five percent of the company's stock, exercise extreme caution. Unlike other tender offers, you generally cannot change your mind after you have tendered your shares in a mini-tender offer, even if the offer hasn't yet closed. In addition, the bidder can extend the tender offer without giving you the right to withdraw your shares. And in the meantime, you've lost control over the securities you tendered.

A Common Practice

We believe this strategy may be common practice. We've gathered links to a few other cases and put together a screenshot with the headlines for each:

The source pages are linked below:

If investors have such an offer, we suggest they consider avoiding it.

Because this practice has been so common and can be so detrimental to investors, the SEC's warning page goes on to state:

Investors need to scrutinize mini-tender offers carefully. Some bidders make mini-tender offers at below-market prices, hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer price to the current market price. Others make mini-tender offers at a premium – betting that the market price will rise before the offer closes and then extending the offer until it does or improperly canceling if it doesn't. With most mini-tender offers, investors typically feel pressured to tender their shares quickly without having solid information about the offer or the people behind it. And they've been shocked to learn that they generally cannot withdraw from mini-tender offers.

Actionable Conclusion

We agree with the board at Simon Property Group. This offer is a poor deal for shareholders. Since we have covered SPG previously and provided ratings on it several times, we consider it an ethical duty to provide a follow-up when these developments occur.

We are not providing a new rating on SPG in this article.

This isn't a buy/hold/sell article.

This is a "reject the mini-tender offer" article. It remains highly actionable because it focuses on helping investors avoid losing 20% of the value of their investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have a small long position in SPG. It is less than 1% of our total portfolio.