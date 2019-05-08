Codiak BioSciences Begins U.S. IPO Effort

The firm is developing an exosome-based platform for the discovery of treatments for cancers, autoimmune conditions, and hematological diseases.

Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing therapeutics that harness exosomes - natural intercellular messengers - for diseases with unmet clinical needs.

CDAK has an impressive collaboration for one of its target areas, but the firm's pipeline is still pre-clinical stage.

Company And Technology

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Codiak BioSciences was founded in 2015 to develop new exosome-based allogeneic therapies - "therapies derived from human cells that can be used in any patient."

Management is headed by President, CEO, and Director Douglas E. Williams, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Executive Vice President Research and Development at Biogen.

Codiak has developed the engEx Platform, a proprietary platform for the engineering and manufacturing of exosomes with "intentionally chosen properties, to incorporate various types of biologically active molecules, including small molecules, nucleic acids, proteins, antibodies, enzymes, cytokines, and complex ligands, and to be directed to specific cell types and tissues."

Management believes engEx to be easily expandable to support siRNA, miRNA, mRNA, ASO, and CRISPR, "to engage targets in a broader range of tissues and cells than currently possible."

"Exosomes are vesicles released and taken up by all cells and convey and protect complex biologically active molecules that can alter the function of recipient cells" - they "facilitate intercellular communication by transmitting macromolecules between cells."

The company's lead drug candidate is exoSTING, an exosome therapeutic for the treatment of solid tumors that is "designed to target [antigen presenting cells] and acts by targeting the small molecule stimulator of interferon genes, or STING pathway, which has been preclinically validated as an attractive target for eliciting an anti-tumor immune response."

Management believes that the widespread use of free STING small molecule agonists as therapeutics has been hindered by the lack of selectivity and systemic toxicity caused by a leakage out of the tumor, which its exoSTING could overcome.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Codiak include Yukon Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Alexandria Venture Investments, ARCH Venture Partners, EcoR1 Capital, Casdin Capital, Alaska Permanent Fund, Sirona Capital, Fidelity Management & Research, and Boxer Capital, among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market And Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global CAGR for solid tumor treatments is expected to be 15% between 2019 and 2024.

The primary factors driving market growth are increasing government initiatives, new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, as well as growing incidence and awareness of cancer.

The research report states that "cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases by 2020, as per the World Cancer Report."

The most common cancers in 2016 were breast, lung and bronchus, prostate, colon, and rectum, as well as bladder cancers, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney, and renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

During the forecast period, the North American region is projected to dominate the market due to the high incidence of cancer; the Asia-Pacific region will grow the fastest, as shown by the graphic below:

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

ArunA Biomedical

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Evox Therapeutics

PureTech Health (OTC:PTCHF)

Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

Novartis (NVS)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Nimbus Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

Codiak's recent financial results are typical of development stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of treatment programs.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $128.5 million in cash and $64 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

CDAK intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO, although I would expect to see this investor 'support' for the IPO.

Per the firm's latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for the advancement of exoSTING, including the conduct of our planned IND-enabling preclinical studies, completion of our IND or CTA submissions and the conduct of our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial; for the advancement of exoIL-12, including the conduct of our planned IND-enabling preclinical studies, completion of our IND or CTA submissions and the conduct of our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and the remainder for expansion of our engEx Platform, including to advance the research and development of our engEx discovery programs, as well as for capital expenditures, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, Evercore ISI, William Blair, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

