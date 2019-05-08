John Wiley To Acquire Knewton Assets For EdTech Platform

For Wiley, it gains a known quantity that it can use to bolster its offerings in a growing EdTech segment.

Knewton has developed a platform for creating courses in the affordable education market.

John Wiley said it will acquire the assets of Knewton for an undisclosed amount.

John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) announced it has agreed to acquire Knewton for an undisclosed amount.

Knewton has developed Alta, a personalized learning platform that allows institutions to create their courses that adapt to the students’ interests.

With the acquisition, JW.A is gaining a platform to pursue the growing affordable courseware market.

New York-based Knewton was founded in 2008 to help institutions and enterprises provide personalized educational courses that adapt to each student for key subject areas, including maths, economics, and chemistry.

Management is headed by CEO Brian Kibby, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously on the board of directors at the Gordian Institute.

Below is an overview video of the benefits of Alta courseware platform:

Company partners or major customers include:

Alinea

Classi

Fitch Learning

Florida Virtual Schools

Pearson (PSO)

Arizona State University

Broward College

Investors have invested $182.3 million in the company and include Founders Fund, Bessemer Venture Partners, FirstMark, Atomico, TriplePoint Capital, First Round Capital, Sofina, Accel, and TAL Education Group. Source: Crunchbase

Market And Competition

According to a market research report by EdTechXGlobal, the education technology market is projected to reach $252 billion by 2020.

This represents a CAGR of 17% between 2016 and 2020. The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing education expenditure, mass mobile technology adoption, and a shift to workforce automation.

The report states that, by 2035, there are expected to be over 2.7 billion students worldwide.

According to Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet, Co-Founder of EdTechXGlobal, “50% of current jobs won't exist in 2025, and consequently, there will be a growing need to re-train the workforce in order to address current skill gaps and increase the use of continuous learning."

Vendors that provide adaptive learning technology include:

Cerego

Acrobatiq

Fishtree

Edulastic

Udemy

Acquisition Terms And Financial

Wiley didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent annual financials indicates that, as of December 31, 2018, Wiley had $169.8 million in cash and equivalents and $1.65 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term debt accounted for $360 million.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $267.6 million.

In the past 12 months, JW.A’s stock price has dropped 28.6% vs. Pearson’s drop of 14.2%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been uneven, with positive and negative surprises common over the past 12 quarters:

Analyst ratings are currently split between ‘Outperform’ and ‘Hold’, and the consensus price target of $58.25 per share implies a potential upside of 23% from the stock’s current price at press time:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has turned positive from a previously low sentiment in 2018, as the linguistic analysis chart shows below:

Commentary

Wiley is acquiring Knewton’s assets to target the affordable courseware market.

As Wiley CEO Brian Napack stated in the deal announcement,

The demand has never been greater for courseware that addresses two critical needs in education – outcomes and affordability. The addition of Knewton’s technology capabilities and the Alta platform to Wiley’s portfolio of leading content, learning platforms, and business models enhances our position as a leader in the high-demand, career-focused markets where Wiley chooses to play. Further, it enhances Wiley’s position as the high-impact education partner for our unmatched network of university and corporate clients.

With the deal for Knewton, Wiley will gain an adaptive learning courseware creation platform to bolster its offerings to its customer and prospect base.

Since it will be an asset acquisition, the deal value was likely lower than otherwise, so Wiley may be getting Knewton’s platform on the cheap.

The deal makes strategic sense since it will positively impact its pursuit of the growing affordable courseware market.

