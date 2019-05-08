Marriott Earnings Preview: The Sentiment Is More Bearish Than It Should Be

The sentiment toward the stock is leaning toward the bearish side and that could help the stock move higher after the report.

After falling throughout 2018, the stock rallied over 40% from its December low to the recent high.

Hotel operating giant Marriott (MAR) is set to release first-quarter earnings results on Friday morning and analysts expect the company to match the $1.34 EPS from the first quarter of 2018. The revenue estimate is for $5.11 billion and that would be an increase of 2.1% from one year ago.

The fact that earnings are expected to come in flat on a year-over-year basis is a little surprising, given how well Marriott has been able to grow earnings in recent years. The company has averaged EPS growth of 25% per year over the last three years and earnings grew by 32% in the fourth quarter. Analysts are predicting that earnings will decline by 2% over the course of 2019.

Revenue has grown at a rate of 15% per year over the last three years and it increased by 1% in the fourth quarter. Estimates are for slower revenue growth in 2019 with expectations for a 4% increase.

Marriott’s management efficiency ratings are among the best I have seen recently. The return on equity is 75.8%, the profit margin is 36.6%, and the operating margin is at 48.3%. All three of those stats are well above average.

Marriott has made a concerted effort to expand its operations in Asia and the company expects the region to add to its top line. The expansion focuses specifically on China, India, and Indonesia. These countries have high populations and the middle class seems to be growing in each country.

Marriott Struggled in 2018

Marriott’s stock performed differently from the overall market in 2018. While most companies peaked in January and then rallied back before falling in the fourth quarter, Marriott trended lower throughout 2018. The stock peaked around $145 in January and then fell all the way down to the $100 level in December.

Since the low in December, the stock has rallied back rather sharply and recently broke through the $140-mark before turning lower this week. A 40% gain in four months is impressive, even in the current market environment.

Several things happened with the recent rally that caught my eye. First, the stock was able to break through the trend line that connected the highs from 2018. That effectively broke the stock's downward trend. The rally has also caused the weekly overbought/oversold indicators to move into overbought territory.

Looking back at the stock’s rally in the second half of 2017, I couldn’t help but notice that the stock moved into overbought territory in September when the stock was trading between $105 and $110, but it stayed in overbought territory until the January high of $145. This makes me less concerned about the overbought status heading into the earnings report.

Investor Sentiment Toward Marriott has Grown More Bearish

I wrote about Marriott back in August and that article was also focused on an upcoming earnings report. I stated that I thought the stock was underappreciated based on the sentiment toward the stock. Since that time, the sentiment has grown more bearish.

In August, there were 25 analysts following the stock with 13 “buys,” 11 “holds” and one “sell” rating. Currently, there are 26 analysts following the stock and only 10 have the stock rated as a “buy” while the other 16 have it rated as a “hold.” Looking at the overall buy percentage, in August buy ratings accounted for 52% of total ratings and now that percentage is down to 38.5%. That is well below average for all stocks and it is extremely low for a company with the fundamental stats that Marriott shows.

The short interest ratio is currently at 4.6 and that is higher than it was in August. In August, the ratio was at 4.24. This isn’t a huge increase in the ratio, but the number of shares sold short declined from the end of March through the mid-April report. The ratio isn’t extremely high, but it is high enough that if the stock continues to climb, the short covering could add buying pressure.

When I started working on this article, I went back and looked at the article I wrote in August. I thought if there was one sentiment indicator that has probably shifted to a more bullish stance it would be the put/call ratio. Back in August, the ratio was at 1.64 and that is a sign of extreme bearish sentiment. The ratio is now at 1.89. There are 33,005 puts open and only 17,445 calls open.

My Overall Take on Marriott

Looking at the analysts’ estimates and the sentiment for Marriott, I get the feeling that the expectations for this earnings report are pretty low. Flat on earnings, revenue growth of only 2.1 - those aren’t exactly predictions to get excited about.

The sentiment indicators show extreme bearish sentiment from option traders, bearish sentiment from analysts, and moderately bearish sentiment from short sellers. And all three of these indicators have become more bearish since last August.

Marriott has a long history of beating earnings estimates and a beat this time around would mean that earnings grew to some degree, given the $1.34 EPS estimate and the $1.34 EPS result from the first quarter of 2018. In the last eight quarters, Marriott has beaten its EPS estimate every single time - but the stock has fallen after the earnings reports on five of eight occasions. That may seem discouraging, but if you look at the pattern a few days after the earnings reports, it isn’t nearly as discouraging.

In every case of the last eight earnings reports, three weeks to a month after the report, the stock was either at a breakeven point or higher. When the stock gapped lower, it tended to trend a little lower for a week or two and then rebound. When the stock didn’t gap in either direction, the stock moved sideways for a few weeks.

I am bullish on Marriott, but based on these past reactions, I don’t think you have to buy the stock ahead of the report in order to make money on the stock. I suggest waiting until after the report comes out and if it gaps down, wait a few days and then buy. If the stock doesn’t gap in either direction, wait to see if it moves down over the next few weeks and then look at getting in. If it gaps higher, something it hasn’t done since May ’17, I think you can still make money by buying after the report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.