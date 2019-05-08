TransDigm Group: Truly Impressive

The company has raised its full-year guidance and is able to deliver strong stock price gains, thanks to sky-high margins and a healthy balance sheet.

TransDigm did it again. The company easily beat both sales and earnings expectations, thanks to strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

I have been monitoring the TransDigm Group (TDG) for a couple of years. I mainly used it to monitor the situation in the aerospace industry. Unfortunately, I never pulled the trigger and bought the stock. The company just reported its second-quarter results from the 2019 fiscal year. TransDigm once again easily beat both sales and earnings estimates and jumped higher, thanks to strong organic growth and successful acquisitions. My plan is to buy a large position as soon as the stock offers a correction opportunity, which could be caused by declining economic indicators.

Source: PR Newswire

This Train Is Unstoppable

Before I dig deeper, let's start with a number that never seems to disappoint. At least not in terms of growth, as the company has missed some EPS expectations over the past few years (like every company on the market). Second-quarter EPS reached $4.21, which is well above consensus expectations of $3.86. Just 4 quarters have been below 10% growth since 2016, which shows the company's ability to turn high economic growth into rock-solid bottom line results.

Source: Estimize

Strong bottom line results did not happen by accident, as sales were up 28%. Sales totaled $1.20 billion versus expectations of $1.14 billion. The company's sales growth is clearly accelerating from 4% in Q1 of 2018.

Source: Estimize

However, these sales growth numbers do not display organic growth only, as this company has a history of successful acquisitions. In October 2018, the company bought Esterline for $3.6 billion. Esterline was responsible for $122 million worth of sales in Q2. In other words, sales growth excluding Esterline would be at 15.1%, which is still not a bad number.

Total commercial OEM sales were supported by a 6% increase from the commercial transportation segment with 20% growth in the business jet/helicopter segment. Commercial aftermarket sales were up in the transportation segment, with 3% growth in the business jet segment. Total commercial OEM sales were up 10% in Q2 and up 11% on a YTD basis. Commercial aftermarket sales were up 6% both on a YTD and Q2 basis. Defense sales improved 18% in Q2, which is 2 points above the YTD sales growth number of 16%. These numbers exclude Esterline.

Gross margins declined from 57.2% to 55.1%, which is the result of higher acquisition costs. Ex Esterline, margins would have moved up 100 bps to 58.2%.

Almost needless to say, SG&A expenses increased from $107.5 million to $164.4 million, as Esterline contributed $39.6 million. SG&A as a percentage of sales increased from 11.5% to 13.7% (11.6% ex Esterline).

EBITDA margins slightly declined from 49.6% to 47.8% (50.8% ex. Esterline), which displays not only the company's high margins compared to competitors given no competitor in the aerospace industry has higher operating margins, but also the ability to keep margins steady while executing big-ticket acquisitions.

Source: Finviz

So far so good, but there is an important question that needs to be answered.

What's Next?

According to TransDigm, we can expect the growth trend to continue, as the company has increased its full-year guidance. Sales are expected to come in close to $5.44 billion, which is a huge improvement of $1.25 billion compared to previous expectations. EBITDA guidance has been raised by $255 million to $2.35 billion. 20% from this raise is due to TransDigm's core business, while the remaining 80% is caused by Esterline.

Source: TransDigm Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

With that said, I really want to own this stock, as it has been one of the best-performing industrial stocks on the market, as you can see below. TransDigm stock is a total outperformer and is even relatively strong during economic downtrends. It is also impressive that the company has a current ratio of 4.10 and neglectable long-term debt of roughly $16 million. In other words, TransDigm did not torture its balance sheet to fund an acquisition-fueled sales expansion.

Source: TradingView

All things considered, I am staying on the sidelines. I am not going to chase the stock price at this point. The stock has offered multiple entries over the past few years with declines between 15-30% since 2016. We should also not forget that the leading ISM manufacturing index has fallen to new lows in April, which suggests that economic growth is further deteriorating.

TransDigm is a stock that only suffers when economic growth goes really low like we saw in 2016. However, I think it is best to wait before going long if, like me, you don't have a position. If you are already long, you should stay long. The company is one of the best examples of how to combine strong economic growth and acquisitions without getting into too much leverage. This stock deserves to be bought, but I am waiting for a correction. Even if that means I might miss further upside. That's a price one has to pay for ignoring this stock for way too long.

