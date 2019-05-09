Biotech News Recap: Merck Announces Yet Another Successful Readout For A Key Asset

As a point of comparison, consider that Pfizer's Prevnar did over $5.8 billion in 2018 alone (also working on its own follow up product candidate).

Merck received Breakthrough Therapy designation for the asset a few months ago. Significant point of differentiation is inducing an immune response for two additional disease-causing serotypes (22F and 33F).

Merck & Co (MRK) - The company announced results from the phase 2 study of V114 (15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine) as compared to currently available 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in healthy infants 6-12 weeks of age. The primary endpoint was met by demonstrating noninferiority for the 13 serotypes contained in both vaccines. A point of differentiation is that V114 also induced an immune response in infants for two additional disease-causing serotypes (22F and 33F) which are not contained in PCV13.

Keep in mind that a few months ago this asset received the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease caused by the vaccine serotypes in pediatric patients 6 weeks to 18 years of age. For serotype 3, the percentage of subjects who achieved this threshold of immune response was higher for V114 compared with PCV13. For the two serotypes not included in PCV13, the percentage of subjects who achieved the defined threshold of immune response with V114 was above 98% and above 87%, respectively. As for the safety profile, percentage reported of clinical adverse events and serious adverse events were similar for all treatment arms.

Going back to the point of differentiation (additional coverage versus Prevnar), in response to an analyst question from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Roger Perlmutter (President of Merck Research Laboratories) noted it's important to look not just at the number of serotypes but also the real extent of protection being achieved using immunogenicity as a surrogate for each serotype. He highlights the fact that the most important serotypes are very immunogenic to V114 and that could have significant advantages.

It's encouraging to see additional key assets for the company report impressive data. As a point of comparison, consider that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has collected over $23 billion in sales for Prevnar 13 since 2015 and over $5.8 billion in 2018 alone (decreasing revenues due in part to shrinking patient pool). Keep in mind that Merck doesn't have this one in the bag though, as Pfizer is also working on its own follow-up product.

As pointed out in a prior Biotech News Recap edition over a week ago, management at Merck seems to be making all the right steps and quarterly results reflect that. China growth (sales rising 58% to $725 million), global sales increasing 8% to $10.8 billion, Keytruda sales rising 55% to $2.269 billion (expect franchise dominance to continue) and Gardasil sales rising by 27% to $838 million were just a few points for optimism that we picked out of the earnings report.

With key approvals and data readouts for Keytruda coming up over the next couple of years and quarterly results likely to continue to impress, I reiterate that for investors who like big cap names this one appears buyable if we see significant dips (volatility near term in the biotech sector certainly appears possible given macroeconomic factors and 2020 elections looming).

Other News of Note

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - The company announced a strategic collaboration with Goldfinch Bio to discover, develop and commercialize a pipeline of innovative therapeutics for diabetic kidney disease and certain orphan kidney diseases. Under the multiyear pact, Gilead retains exclusive options to license global rights to certain products that emerge from Goldfinch's proprietary Kidney Genome Atlas, a comprehensive registry of patients with kidney diseases integrating genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic data with patient clinical profiles. The collaboration does not include Goldfinch's existing programs, GFB-887 and GFB-024. Gilead is paying $55 million upfront (includes $5 million equity investment) plus $54 million to support development of KGA platform and could be on the hook for up to nearly $2 billion in milestone payments for the first five collaboration programs that emerge (plus tiered royalties on sales). Goldfinch retains option to share equally in US profits for certain optioned products.

Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) - With partner Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), the company announced new long-term, open-label extension data from the NEURO-TTR study of Tegsedi in patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. Results were highlighted as an oral presentation at the American Academy of Neurology. Of 139 patients who completed the NEURO-TTR phase 3 study, 97% of patients chose to continue in the OLE study. Initiation of TEGSEDI significantly reduced TTR protein levels 75% to 79% below baseline and reductions remained durable throughout treatment. Also, patients who initiated Tegsedi as part of the OLE demonstrated stabilization of neurologic disease progression (by mNIS+7 and Norfolk QoL-DN) within six months (greater benefit observed in patients treated earlier). There were no new safety signals.

Pfizer - The company acquired all shares of Therachon Holding AG, a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on rare diseases with assets in development for the treatment of achondroplasia and short bowel syndrome. Pfizer paid $340 million upfront with a potential $470 million in development and commercial milestone payments possible. Therachon will spin off its apraglutide development program into a separate, independent company (should be interesting as the drug candidate is potentially best-in-class GLP-2 analog).

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) - The company announced presentation of long-term follow-up data from the phase 2 and open-label extension trial of ublituximab (anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody) in relapsing forms of Multiple Sclerosis. The drug candidate continues to be well tolerated (median duration of follow-up of 97.5 weeks) with no patients discontinued due to adverse event. Infusion-related reactions were rare during open-label extension (all Grade 1 or 2 in four patients). Phase 3 trials (ULTIMATE 1 and ULTIMATE 2) are being conducted under special protocol assessment (SPA)

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) - The company announced it recently signed an agreement with the Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital to obtain the exclusive option to a Nationwide Children's gene therapy candidate, calpain 3, or CAPN-3, to treat Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2A or LGMD2A. Like Sarepta's micro-dystrophin and five other LGMD programs, the LGMD2A program employs the AAVrh74 vector, designed to deliver treatment to skeletal muscle, including the diaphragm, without crossing the blood-brain barrier. The CAPN-3 program is currently in pre-clinical stage.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) - The stock is currently down by 14% after reporting Q1 results, despite encouraging growth in Andexxa sales (rose by 45% to $20.3 million). With non-GAAP net loss of $68.4 million and cash position of $322.8 million ($125 million loan agreement signed in March), management is guiding for operational runway into the end of 2020 (another financing likely at the end of 2019 or early 2020 in my opinion).

Source: Q1 slides

Keep in mind staged commercial launch in Europe is planned for the second half of the year as well.

Horizon (HZNP) - The stock is showing positive price action and creeping up to new 52-week highs after reporting Q1 results. The name change to Horizon Therapeutics does indeed portend of good things to come, as first-quarter net sales rose by 25% to $280.4 million with GAAP net loss of $32.9 million. Management increased full-year 2019 sales guidance to $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion range. Investors were likely encouraged that gross debt was reduced by $550 million as of the beginning of May as well. Much of the focus continues to be on key asset teprotumumab for Active Thyroid Eye Disease, as the phase 3 trial met all primary and secondary endpoints in a convincing manner (impressive improvement in proptosis of 82.9% versus 9.5% for placebo with p value of less than 0.001).

Source: Q1 slides

O'Neil Trader wrote an incredibly detailed writeup on this one that is a great read (and indicated peak sales of $3.7 billion to $6 billion could be possible based on patient population of 15,000 to 20,000).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.