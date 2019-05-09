OFS Credit: Pulls The Leverage Lever

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 1 month ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

Investment Thesis

OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI) (NASDAQ:OCCIP) announced its preferred share offering - its ticker once listed in 30 days will be OCCIP - at the tune of $20 million being added to the fund. Investors can look to this preferred for a decently high yield conservative play or seek to benefit with OCCI's common shares.

A Quick Recap

Previously, we looked at OCCI and discussed its dividend coverage and NAV pre-leverage. In a nutshell, we discovered that OCCI's dividend was barely covered with the funds cash flows, and its discount to NAV was deceptive. Smart CLO traders look at the fund's portfolio yield vs. market yield. In this way, OCCI fell short to its peers - Oxford Lane (OXLC) and Eagle Point (ECC). In my article "CLO Funds: When Is The Best Time To Buy?", I wrote about the major CLO funds and their yields:

OXLC's quarterly update advised investors their cost yield was 15.7%. Meanwhile, ECC's cost yield was 13.3%. OCCI saw a cost yield of 14% but trades at a market price yield of 11%. You can see when the yields are updated by these funds, all except OCCI saw a correction to trade near their newly reported portfolio yields. OCCI has such a small volume, it currently trades at a high premium to its portfolio yield, and as such appears to be the worst choice using this metric.

Part of this discrepancy came from OCCI's large cash holdings. 8.2% of OCCI's holdings are in cash - not yielding anything for the fund or its investors. Currently, OCCI determines its cost yield off of the cost of its investments and annual income - inclusive of that cash position.

Total NAV is $47,152,969

Cost yield currently is 14%

Meaning an annual income of $6.6 million

Removing their cash position of $3,853,418, OCCI's cost yield would jump to 15.24%. This places OCCI's yield squarely between ECC and OXLC, while its market yield is only 11% - trading at a high premium. But this cash position has been dragging OCCI's overall coverage, and OCCI's management has waived their fee so far to ensure coverage. Management may have already invested this cash position - it was last updated on 1/31 in a required SEC filing but will not be updated again until the next quarterly report.

Adding In Leverage

OCCI announced it is offering approximately $20 million in preferred shares yielding 6.875% at $25 per share. This places their preferred offering in line with OXLC's and ECC's lowest yielding preferred - typically, CLO fund preferred offerings yield close to 7%. Furthermore, this puts OCCI's leverage to approximately 30% - barring any overshoot of the original preferred share offering. This leverage amount continues to make OCCI the most conservative choice. ECC currently has 33.85% leverage, and OXLC has approximately 49% leverage.

If we add in the $20 million to the fund's income at the current cost yield of 14%, it raises OCCI's per share income from $0.64 ($1.6 million /2.5 million shares) to $0.92 per share (an additional $0.28 per quarter or $700,000).

This will easily cover the waived management fees to the tune of $220,000 last quarter, but we also have to factor in quarterly preferred share payments. At 6.875%, those payments add up to $1,375,000 annually or $343,750 quarterly.

Putting this all together and assuming that OCCI's management does nothing with their additional $3.8 million in cash (highly unlikely) and the funds generated from selling preferred shares are invested at the lower 14% vs. 15.24% (which is where all the money is coming from and not the idle cash), we get:

Income: $2.3 million

Dividends: - $1.6 million

Management fees: -$220,000

Preferreds dividends: -$343,750

Net surplus: $136,250 or $0.0545 per share

This surplus grows if you factor in their actual investments yield on average 15.25% and if you include the idle cash. OCCI could potentially increase its monthly dividend $0.018 and distribute all its excess cash - this would be an increase of 9%.

What Should You Do?

What should investors do? Conservative investors will enjoy the high yield of their preferred stock and knowing its well covered by OCCI's positions. Investors considering OCCI's common shares might be enticed by its potential to raise its dividend, and the dividend could be raised higher if the idle cash is taken off of the sidelines. But this fund still trades low compared to its peers, most likely due to its newness. OFS management is extremely conservative, and I would expect them to only increase the dividend after a couple of quarters of achieved excess coverage - this is how they manage their BDC OFS Capital (OFS). Meaning investors now might not see immediate gain until later on. Another important consideration is if OCCI announces a dividend increase next quarter, new blood may rush into OCCI shrinking discount to NAV potentially offering a short-term gain opportunity.

In a nutshell, an 11% yield that has room to grow is nothing to scoff!

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCCI, ECC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.