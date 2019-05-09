NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) CEO Charles Link on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call May 8, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Miller - Director of Investor Relations

Charles Link - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer

Eugene Kennedy - Chief Medical Officer

Carl Langren - Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Miller

Thank you.

The forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements. Information presented on this call is contained in the earnings release we issued this afternoon and in our Form 8-K, which may be accessed from the Investors page of the company's website.

I will now turn the call over to Dr. Link.

Charles Link

Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. With me on today's call are Dr. Eugene Kennedy, Chief Medical Officer and Mr. Carl Langren, Chief Financial Officer.

After the market closed, we issued a press release reviewing clinical highlights and financial results for the first quarter of 2019. On this call, I will provide an overview of these programs, corporate activities and goals. Dr. Kennedy will review highlights of our clinical development program and Mr. Langren will wrap up with the financial results and comments on our cash position.

We began 2019 in a solid financial position with a number of opportunities ahead as we continue the clinical development of our drug candidates targeting areas of unmet need in oncology. We have made further progress in our clinical trials program, evaluating our three drug candidates, indoximod, NLG802 and NLG207 and anticipate presenting additional data from these programs throughout the rest of this year.

NLG802 is a prodrug of indoximod engineered to significantly increase drug exposure for patients. To-date, results from our Phase 1 dose escalation trial of NLG802 demonstrated significant drug exposure in human, while maintaining a benign safety profile. Later this month, we will present updated results from this trial at the Immuno-Oncology World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, which corroborates earlier promising finding at additional dosing levels. The established data demonstrating the differentiated mechanism of action of indoximod plus the significantly increased exposure demonstrated to-date with NLG802 provide a solid basis for further clinical development.

In Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG specifically, early results with indoximod were encouraging and we anticipate presenting updated data from that Phase 1 trial in the second half of 2019 as data mature. In addition, NLG207, a nano-particle formulation of a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor, camptothecin, has broadened our portfolio of investigational therapeutic agents and the cancer indications they address. We're encouraged by Phase 2 results evaluating NLG207 in recurrent ovarian cancer presented at AACR last month, and are assessing the role NLG207 has a therapeutic agent in gynecologic malignancies.

Finally, Merck recently announced that the European Medicines Agency had accepted the marketing authorization application for our partnered Ebola vaccine. In addition, Merck has previously announced that the rolling DLA for the FDA was initiated last fall with anticipated completion of that filing in 2019. Should the FDA approve this vaccine candidate, we looked it as it calls a significant interest in a Priority Review Voucher that will be issued in conjunction with the approval.

We continue to be encouraged by our results to-date across our clinical programs, and believe that our data support further trials in pursuit of a path to potential registration in a difficult to treat indications NewLink is targeting. Through prudent corporate restructuring and careful strategic use of capital, NewLink has maintained our strong financial position, which we believe will support our clinical program through the end of 2021. In addition, we are actively engaged in evaluating a range of opportunities to extend our pipeline.

Now, I will turn the call over to Dr. Kennedy who will discuss our clinical programs in greater detail. Gene?

Eugene Kennedy

Thanks, Chuck. I will begin with an update from our NLG207 program. Ovarian cancer remains an indication with significant unmet need, particularly in the relapse setting. Preclinical data suggested that NLG207 has strong single-agent anticancer activity matched with less bone-marrow toxicity. These findings supported subsequent clinical trials and were corroborated by results presented at AACR from a completed Phase 2 study of NLG207 for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer.

This single arm Phase 2 study conducted in conjunction with the Gynecologic Oncology Group Foundation, evaluated 30 patients treated with NLG207 every two weeks in combination with weekly paclitaxel in 28 day cycles until progression or toxicity. The primary objective was overall response via RECIST criteria, progression free survival, duration of response and safeties were also assessed.

The results from this Phase 2 study presented at AACR demonstrated confirmed responses in eight out of 30 patients for an overall response rate or ORR of 26.7%, including one complete response. The ORR for platinum resistant patients was 23.5% with the best response rate, including unconfirmed responses equal to 41.2%. The ORR for platinum sensitive patients was 30.8%. The treatment was well-tolerated with grade three, four adverse events relatively consistent with paclitaxel as a single agent. We're encouraged by these results, particularly given the fact that many enrolled patients were platinum resistant and acceptable toxicities were observed.

Turning to our indoximod program. We continue to evaluate indoximod in combination studies, targeting frontline DIPG, recurrent pediatric brain tumors and frontline AML, and are currently evaluating NLG802, our indoximod pro drug, in a dose escalation trial. Frontline DIPG is a distinct subtype of pediatric brain tumors with the most dire prognosis and significant unmet need.

Currently for DIPG, radiotherapy represents the only standard of care therapy using the frontline setting, and prognosis for this indication is especially poor with approximately 20% survival at two years and 1% survival at five years. To-date, neither radiotherapy nor any experimental therapeutic approach has been shown to meaningfully prolong survival for these children. But radiotherapy does provide some degree of symptomatic relief.

NewLink is evaluating standard of care radiotherapy combined with indoximod immuno-therapy followed by indoximod plus maintenance chemotherapy for DIPG patients in a single arm Phase 1 study. Standard of care therapy has not changed significantly for many decades and we therefore believe historical data may serve as an appropriate comparison to evaluate the potential for indoximod to improve patient outcome in this setting.

Data from our trial last presented at ISPNO in July 2018 demonstrated symptomatic improvement in all patients in the cohort, an evidence of deep radiographic responses. We anticipate presenting updated results from the DIPG cohort later in 2019 as this data set matures. Finally, NewLink continues to develop NLG802, a pro-drug of indoximod engineered to significantly increase drug exposure for patients, currently in a dose escalation Phase 1 trial. Preclinical data showed four to six fold increased drug exposure for NLG802 compared to a similar per molar dosing of indoximod.

Initial Phase 1 data from our first in human dose escalation trial were presented at SITC in November of 2018. These clinical data were promising with a confirmation of a similar four to six fold increase in exposure in human subjects, and the drug was well-tolerated at these levels. We will present additional encouraging data from this trial later this month at the Immuno-Oncology World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

In summary, recent results from trials evaluating NLG207 in ovarian cancer, indoximod and frontline DIPG, as well as NLG802 in a dose escalation trial for patients with solid tumors are encouraging. And we look forward to disclosing more data across our clinical programs this year.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Carl to discuss the financial results for the quarter and our cash forecast.

Carl Langren

Thank you, Gene. Before we move to the Q&A, I will comment on our cash guidance and provide an overview of key financials for Q1 2019. We ended Q1 2019 with cash and equivalents of $113.2 million compared to $120.7 million at the end of 2018. We anticipate a cash use of approximately $10 million per quarter, which allows our cash runway to extend through 2021.

This excludes any additional financing, new partnerships or the impact of a Priority Review Voucher, which we expect to be granted in conjunction with the potential approval of our partner Ebola vaccines candidate. As a reminder, in 2014, we entered into a license agreement with Merck to develop, manufacture and commercialize our Ebola vaccine candidates. Merck recently announced that the European Medicines Agency, or EMA, had accepted a marketing authorization application for this vaccine, which we find encouraging.

As previously reported, Merck began a rolling BLA submission with the FDA in late 2018 with expected completion of a filing in 2019. Should the FDA approve this Ebola vaccine that approval would trigger the issuance of a priority review voucher owned by Merck and which NewLink genetics has a substantial economic interest. Thereafter, NewLink would have the right to monetize its interest in the voucher. While we can't forecast the value of Priority Review Vouchers in the future, the most recent open market transaction value these vouches at around $100 million. Given the clinical efficacy data to-date, we believe that there is substantial clinical value in this vaccine and look forward to its potential near-term approval.

NewLink Genetics reported a loss of $10 million or $0.27 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss of $18.3 million or $0.49 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2018. The company ended Q1 2019 with approximately 37.28 million shares outstanding. Please refer to the press release we put out this afternoon for more detail on financial results. Looking ahead, we hope to see many of you at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference next week, and other investor conferences throughout the year.

Now, I'd like to turn the call back over to Chuck before we open up the call to questions. Chuck.

Charles Link

In summary, we continue to make progress across our clinical development pipeline from a position of considerable financial strength. We've expanded our clinical programs include NLG207, which is being evaluated data through the recurrent refractory ovarian cancer who have failed multiple lines of therapy. And we are pleased with the Phase 2 results that our investigator presented at AACR in April. Results from our clinical trials for indoximod and NLG802 have been encouraging and we look forward to presenting updated data from those trials throughout the rest of 2019.

We also continue to evaluate potential acquisitions or in-licensing opportunities to broaden our pipeline. We're deeply grateful to the patients, physicians and other healthcare professionals who have participated in our clinical programs. Their contribution has enabled us to work relentlessly towards our goal of discovering therapy with the potential to improve the lives of individuals with cancer.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Ying Huang of Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Alec on for Ying, thanks for taking our questions. So the first one is on indoximod and DIPG with full listing later this year. Could you give us a little bit more color in terms of the clinical data that will be presented, how many patients will have data at that point? And also what avenue you're planning for data release, for example, it will be a PR or at a scientific conference in the second half?

Eugene Kennedy

So I think as we've indicated before, we think that’s a meaningful milestone for [indiscernible] its overall survival, and that’s why we're waiting for that data to mature. We haven’t disclosed the exact number in our cohort, but we have had patients enrolled since our presentation last July 2018. As to the nature of the presentation, it's been our longstanding preference to present data at appropriate academic meetings. But with each data set we receive, obviously, we make a decision appropriate to the circumstances. But we do look forward to having the opportunity to share that data with investors later this year.

Unidentified Analyst

And then what are your plans for NLG207 in ovarian cancer. Do you plan to initiate a Phase 3 study based on the GOG data presented at AACR? Or do you want to wait for the Mass Gen study plus [indiscernible] to be that as well?

Eugene Kennedy

So we haven't made public any plan for what the next step is for NLG207. We're working on looking into extending drug supply and other gynecologic malignancies where topoisomerase is one inhibitor that infected, is potentially one with a better toxicity profile might be useful, but we haven't made this plan public as yet.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Willey from Stifel. Your line is now open.



Q - Unidentified Analyst

This is actually Steve on for Stephen Willey, thanks for taking the questions. I guess, just with respect to NGL207. I know there is a couple other investigator sponsored trials in progress, I think with the [indiscernible] with all areas in relapse refractory SCLC. I was wondering if you could just give us an idea of where these trials currently stand?

Charles Link

So the trials are enrolling patients, but we haven't made any projection to that when the first data would be available. We don’t anticipate that there would be data from those trials available this year in my investment understanding. Do you approve with that, Gene?

Eugene Kennedy

I think well its mass general trial with Avastin and that trial, the group there is working to aggregate that data. But the second trial you mentioned, the trial with the PARP inhibitor this run through NCI that those data are been aggregated, and we hope to have them available soon. We're working with the investigators there to find the appropriate setting for that.

Operator

Charles Link

We thank you for your interest, and we look forward to seeing some of you next week. Have a great rest of your week everyone.

Operator

