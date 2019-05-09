Adobe: One Step Ahead Of The Market

Corporations affect the way we think and behave slowly and unnoticeably, then become an indispensable part of our life. Adobe (ADBE) is a company of such nature. Founded in 1982 in San Jose, California, by John Warnock and Charles Geschke, ADBE affects people's life via its product offering, specifically Photoshop and PDF viewer ("Adobe Acrobat Reader"). In 2013, it transformed into a cloud-based SaaS company from a $43mn software company that solely offered point solution software back in 1987. Besides the hype around SaaS companies, ADBE is also attractive based on its own merits, specifically the continuous innovation, grand vision from the management, good execution, smart acquisitions, and the growth potential in its digital experience cloud. In this article, I want to introduce how ADBE successfully transformed from a license-based company to a subscription model by demonstrating its historical footprint, and show how a visionary management and good acquisition strategy could help with the business.

ADBE has a leadership position in the industry as it is the de facto standard in content creation and portable document file. Photoshop made its first public appearance in 1988 as an add-on to a product called "Illustrator" that came out a year prior. This raster graphics editor allowed users to do graphics editing on an external resource rather building from the scratch. It also allowed users to display and save several file formats, and adjust color balance, hue and saturation.

(Source: Evolution of Photoshop: 1988-2009)

In 1993, ADBE created Acrobat, an application software that allowed users to view, create, print, and manage files in PDF format. By using a standard format, ADBE enabled users of different computers and systems to view documents at ease. In 1999, ADBE added some famous features to Acrobat 4.0, including password protection and digital signature.

(Source: Macintosh Repository)

Those two products are what ADBE is famous for until today, and represent a long history of continuous innovation, grand vision, and excellent execution. ADBE had nothing to do with graphics designing/editing in the very beginning - it actually started its journey into the unexplored landscape through a printing solution software called "PostScript." Released in 1984 as Adobe’s founding technology, PostScript played a key role in the Desktop Publishing Revolution. It allowed users to print from their personal computers to an external printer in high quality. Although this sounds like an absolute certainty today, it was almost impossible 30 years ago for users to print to an external source without purchasing a system with the device due to the lack of device-independent page description language (PDL). The appearance of PostScript solved the issue and impressed Steve Jobs very much: He urged Warnock and Geschke to adapt PostScript to be used as the language for driving laser printers. One year after, the Apple LaserWriter became the first printer to ship with PostScript, sparking the desktop publishing revolution in the mid-1980s.

Later, the management expanded its product offerings to graphics-related software. As mentioned previously, it created a software called "Illustrator" in 1987 and sold it for $495 per copy, a significant discount compared to peers. Photoshop came out one year later as an add-on to Illustrator. It is noteworthy that back then, PostScript was still the revenue driver and subsidized those new applications. In 1989, 65% of the total revenue ($121mn) was from PostScript. However, the management thought one step ahead of the market. Warnock believed that ADBE would run out of gas if it was solely dependent on one product. Thus, he was willing to put different point solutions software into the market and test their profitability. In 1991, the vision became clearer: Warnock believed that ADBE shouldn't be a one-product company. Instead, it needs to expand into typeface, video editing, page layout, graphics design, etc. In the same year, a video editing tool called "Premiere" was born. In 1993, Acrobat was put on the market. By slowly complementing its product offering from 1982 to 1993, ADBE took an active part in desktop publishing revolution.

From 1994 to 2006, ADBE further disrupted the landscape and became an important participant in the digital publishing revolution through bundle selling, a series of value-added acquisitions and a deeper penetration into the non-professional customer group.

During this period, ADBE bundled all products in "Adobe Creative Suite" and became more mainstream, as customers have more exposure to its product offerings. Moreover, the acquisitions gave ADBE a bigger market share in consumer market as the products of the companies acquired had an already established consumer base. In 1994, it acquired Aldus (originally a partner of ADBE in 1985, with a key product called "Pagemaker"). In 2005, ADBE acquired Macromedia and its flagship products that include Dreamweaver, an easier-to-use Photoshop competitor, and Flash, a video player. Besides incorporating the flagship products from the acquired companies, ADBE also expanded its customer base, namely the non-professional users, through offering simplified version of professional software. We can still see the strategy today: In 2009, ADBE acquired Omniture, a leading web analytics platform that aggregates marketing and advertising solutions, to open up a new category (Analytics) under its "Digital Experience" segment (refer to the picture below). In 2018, ADBE spent more than $6bn to acquire Marketo (under the Marketing Cloud) and Magento (under the Commerce Cloud) to build B2B marketing capabilities to match the existing B2C marketing functionality.

(Source: Adobe Financial Analysts Meeting in October 2018)

After the two publishing revolutions, ADBE embarked on a new journey of transformation. For the past two decades, ADBE was able to stay competitive as a license-based company. However, the industry landscape has been changing. Since early 2000s, companies started to sell software over the cloud on a subscription plan. The advantages of such model are obvious: more recurring and predictable revenue, more affordability to the customers, and more timely system updates vs. the previous 18-24 month update window. Furthermore, ADBE observed that although users had more creative demand, the business was flat so the company had to increase price to improve top-line growth. As a result of the changed landscape and the concern of sustainability, Shantanu Narayen, the new CEO back in 2007, demonstrated his vision on future expansion. In 2013, ADBE launched Creative Cloud, a set of applications and services from Adobe Systems that gives subscribers access to a collection of software used for graphic design, video editing, web development, photography, etc. It is a cloud-based, subscription-only model. Instead of paying $1,800 one-time licensing fee, users now pay $52.99 per month, or lower if they choose to subscribe to only 1 or 2 products.

The transformation from a software company to a cloud-based SaaS company is time-consuming and costly but ADBE succeeded for several reasons:

1) The management executes well: From John Warnock to Shantanu Narayen, the leadership always focuses on the big picture (e.g., thinking beyond PostScript back in 1988 and coming up with more products) and thinks one step or even two steps ahead of the market. The execution power can be seen from a series of acquisitions and innovation plans.

2) ADBE expands naturally to broaden its TAM, thus creates more cross-selling opportunities: ADBE started as a 1-product software company yet expanded to an ecosystem with creative cloud, experience cloud, and publishing. The broadened TAM offers more demand from consumers, and the enlarged customer base guarantees cross-selling opportunities.

3) Smart acquisitions bridge the gap on products and talents: ADBE is active with acquisitions. By acquiring Omniture in 2009, it added a new set of products and opened up a brand new business line. By acquiring Macromedia in 2005, it eliminated the threat on Photoshop from Dreamweaver, and added Flash into its product offering. Bruce Chizen, the CEO of ADBE from 2000 to 2007, who played a huge role in ADBE's transformation and the acquisition of Macromedia in 2005, came from the Aldus acquisition in 1994. ADBE didn't waste its ammunition on acquiring at all - it created bigger armory for future.

From a business segment perspective, ADBE operates among 3 segments:The Digital Media (~70% of total revenue, includes Creative Cloud and Document Cloud), the Digital Experience Cloud (~27% of total revenue, includes marketing, analytics, advertising, and commerce), and Publishing (the printing-related business, ~3% of total revenue).

(Source: ADBE's 2018 10K)

Although the creative cloud counts for ~70% of total revenue, I do believe the future drivers will emerge from digital experience due to its huge TAM (refer to the chart below) and the recent acquisitions of Marketo and Magento. Again, the revenue from digital experience cloud only counts for 27% of the total revenue yet it has an addressable market of $71.2bn, counting for ~66% of the total addressable market of $108bn. Within the experience cloud, marketing and analytics present the biggest opportunities with the incremental TAM from Marketo and Magento. Magento could bring data on purchase behavior into the experience cloud and integrate with Adobe Experience Manager to unlock marketing functionality. This comes hand-in-hand with Marketo, a market-leading cloud platform for B2B marketing engagement. The recent partnership with ServiceNow's (NYSE:NOW) Now Platform would provide seamless digital workflows and personalized customer experiences across all touchpoints.

Creative Cloud Document Cloud Total Digital Media TAM 2021 ($bn) 29.2 7.5 36.7

Marketing Cloud (includes incremental Marketo TAM) Analytics Cloud (includes incremental Magento TAM) Advertising Cloud Commerce Cloud Total Digital Experience TAM 2021 ($bn) 37.6 18.5 9.2 5.9 71.2

(Source: Author's consolidation based on Adobe Financial Analysts Meeting in October 2018)

ADBE never fails to deliver high growth. The 5-year CAGR from 2013 to 2018 on revenue is ~17%, and the CAGR on earnings is ~56%. Some people use P/E to value companies yet I personally prefer using P/S to value SaaS companies. The idea of using P/S ratio for company valuation was firstly introduced by Philip Fisher, and made famous by his son Kenneth Fisher in his book "Super Stocks." The P/S ratio can be applied to companies with seasonality or companies that haven't earned profit yet. It can also be used for spotting recovery situations. ADBE is a mature and revenue-generating company but 14% of its revenue goes to R&D and ~30% of revenue goes to marketing, given the nature of SaaS companies. As a result, P/S is still good to value ADBE given its fast growth, huge expense, uncertainty around the integration of acquisitions. Assuming the company keeps growing revenue at 24% and stabilizes in 2020, and buying back 1.5mn shares every year going forward, the P/S ratio suggests a valuation of $295 in 2019 and $328 in 2020 (refer the chart below for a simplified version of the valuation model).

(Source: Author's estimates based on company data)

To sum up, ADBE is a company of growth potential in its digital experience segment. The recent acquisitions of Marketo and Magento are pricey but given ADBE's history of good execution and the recent partnership with industry participants, it is fair to assume these two companies will drive the marketing cloud and the analytics cloud in the near future. ADBE shows a fairy-tale on how a license-based point-solution software company becomes a $9bn cloud and subscription-based SaaS company through thinking big, executing well, and acquiring the right targets. By penetrating deeper into the non-professional users via its innovative and expanding product offering, and its subscription model, ADBE has an established and sticky user base to build an ecosystem upon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.