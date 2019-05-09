Brookfield Business Partners: A High-Growth Private Equity Play

Investment Thesis

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) is a high-growth private equity vehicle that offers retail investors an opportunity to own a broad portfolio of high-quality companies. It aims to create value for unitholders by achieving 15-20% return on investments. BBU has demonstrated impressive acumen in allocating capital and has driven unit price growth by compounding capital. Investors seeking to add some octane to their portfolios can benefit from owning this part of the Brookfield family.

Company Overview

Launched in 2016, Brookfield Business Partners is the smallest entity in the core Brookfield family of companies. With a market capitalization of ~$5.0 billion, Brookfield Business Partners trades as BBU on the NYSE and as BBU.UN on the TSX. It is 68% owned by parent company Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) - the highest ownership level of any of its sponsored vehicles.

(Source: Brookfield)

Brookfield Business Partners has over $27 billion in assets and a mandate to invest in a broad array of businesses. The current portfolio is comprised of Business Services, Infrastructure Services and Industrials. Its strategy is to buy high-quality companies with high barriers to entry. Brookfield Business Partners, like the rest of the Brookfield family, seeks to buy assets when they are out of favor to maximize value for capital deployed. BBU owns some companies outright, while it has minority stakes in others, or merely provides loans to some businesses. The firm owns assets on five continents, providing good geographic diversification.

(Source: Brookfield Investor Day)

BBU has an investment and operations team of 100 people who oversee capital deployment with a target of 15-20% ROI on capital deployed. Within its global portfolio of businesses, the company has ~45,000 operating employees. BBU has experienced considerable growth since its launch in 2016, with assets tripling and market capitalization doubling over the last few years. Brookfield has ambitious plans for its BBU unit and expects that the company will continue to grow considerably in the next few years with the additions of new businesses and new investment sectors.

(Source: Brookfield Investor Day)

Portfolio of Businesses

2018 was a transformative year for Brookfield Business Partners, as the company's acquisitions and divestments reshaped its assets and set new directions. The addition of service firms and healthcare assets have expanded BBU's portfolio beyond its original roots of construction and industrial businesses. Despite this expanded scope, industrials were still responsible for approximately 2/3rd of BBU's 2018 FFO. Some of its industrial businesses include: BRK Ambiental, the largest private water and wastewater company in Brazil; Schoeller Allibert, a returnable packaging company in Europe; GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) a manufacturer of graphite electrodes used in electric arc furnaces; and North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCPK:PALDF), a Canadian mine operator. In the industrial division, BBU identifies businesses with low costs, high barriers to entry and capital intensity where the firm sees opportunities to add value and scale. While BRK Ambiental and Schoeller should produce steady cash flow for BBU, GrafTech and North American Palladium are commodity price-sensitive and were value-driven acquisitions. Schoeller and BRK Ambiental are businesses models that Brookfield has experience with building out, finding efficiencies and growing cash flow. GrafTech and North American Palladium will likely be divestment candidates at an opportune time that should deliver a significant multiple on invested capital.

(Source: Brookfield Business Partners Corporate Profile)

In the first quarter of 2019, BBU's reduced the business services segment of its portfolio by divesting itself of or monetizing some businesses. Despite these reductions, BBU still owns a number of high-quality businesses in its business service category, including: Greenergy, the largest fuel distribution company in the U.K.; BG Fuels, which operates 200+ gas stations in Canada; and One Toronto Gaming, the largest gaming concession in Canada. The addition of casino revenue to BBU helps to diversify the portfolio away from industrials and other services. The 3 gaming facilities operated by One Toronto Gaming produce in excess of CAD $1 billion in gross gaming revenue. This new cash source will be valuable for reinvestment in new opportunities.

(Source: Brookfield Business Partners Corporate Profile)

In Q1 2019, Infrastructure Services contributed almost half of company FFO, underscoring the value of this segment of Brookfield's portfolio which is supported through long-term contracts. The two important businesses in this division are Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) and Westinghouse. Teekay Offshore is an energy services business that provides transportation services to the offshore oil industry where revenues are underpinned by long-term, fixed-rate contracts. Brookfield's purchase of Westinghouse for $4.6 billion in 2018 from Toshiba Corporation (OTCPK:TOSBF) added infrastructure services to nuclear power plants to Brookfield's portfolio. Westinghouse provides services to 80% of the world's 450 commercial reactors, ensuring its market dominance and stable cash flows. The acquisition is a classic contrarian example of buying a high-quality asset in an out-of-favor industry for good value. In the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the market for new nuclear power facilities dried up. BBU saw an opportunity to purchase this firm with existing market dominance and inelastic demand. Westinghouse will continue to service the majority of the world's nuclear facilities on long-term contacts and will shift the other portion of its business from new construction to decommissioning.

(Source: Fox Business)

Operating Results

In February 2019, BBU reported its full-year 2018 results. Following asset sales and organic growth, it reported full-year net income of $422 million, up from just $24 million in 2017. On a per unit basis, net income increased to $1.11 in 2018, compared to a loss of $1.04 per unit the previous year. For the same period, FFO more than doubled to $733 million from $252 million in 2017. While business and infrastructure services also improved in 2018, the majority of FFO was derived from the industrials division. Strong results in BBU's graphite and palladium businesses along with the sale of Quadrant Energy drove gains in the industrial segment in 2018. Both graphite and palladium benefited from strong demand and pricing in 2018.

In the first quarter of 2019, BBU reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of $266 million. During this period, company FFO reached, $205 million, up 45% from Q1 2018. By the end of Q1 2019, total assets had increased to $28 billion, up from $15.8 billion at the beginning of 2018. Units of BBU are trading up ~28% YTD on these positive results.

(North American Palladium, Source: Private Capital Journal)

Growth Opportunities

With a goal of producing 15-20% returns and an emphasis on long-term capital appreciation, Brookfield Business Partners is by definition a growth company. Over the last 2 years, it has increased EBITDA from $240 million to $570 million through organic growth and though acquisition and divestment activities. BBU has demonstrated significant prowess in closing large deals relative to its own size. For example, the acquisitions of Teekay Offshore and Westinghouse were 100% and 80% respectively the size of BBU's own market capitalization.

(Source: Brookfield Investor Day)

In the September 2018 Investor Day presentation, BBU executives updated unitholders about new sectors that the company sees opportunities in. These new sectors include Health Care & IT Services, especially telecom and specialist software and IT services. BBU will evaluate opportunities with a focus on sectors that are essential services, non-cyclical and that benefit from scale. It will avoid areas that are R&D-focused or have high regulatory risk. When BBU buys a company, the firm looks to identify areas that have systemic cost or competitive advantages that can still benefit from catalysts to improve productivity. Brookfield has identified industries with low current levels of IT spending (>6% of total expenditures), such as energy, healthcare, automotive, industrials etc., as prime candidates for enhancing productivity and EBITDA.

(Source: Brookfield Investor Day)

In January 2019, BBU announced its first foray into the healthcare space with the acquisition of Healthscope, an Australian private hospital operator. This $4.1 billion deal is expected to close in Q2 2019 and will mark a significant shift for the company beyond its historical core competency sectors of industrial, infrastructure and business services. The healthcare sector has been a growing field in private equity deals, only behind the business services and IT sectors for the total value of deals in 2017. BBU sees an opportunity in the healthcare sector due to strong and growing inelastic demand, increases in consumer spending and high market fragmentation. According to the Global Private Equity Report 2019 by Bain & Company:

Healthcare and technology offer the holy trinity of strong growth, recession resistance and superior historical returns. In the current cycle, healthcare deals have returned $2.2 for every $1 of invested capital on a gross pooled basis, while technology deals have returned $2.1, according to CEPRES. Those multiples outshine valuations in every other sector

In particular, healthcare support services have produced superior multiples of invested capital better than the healthcare equipment and pharmaceuticals sub-segments that have performed less well in the private equity space.

(Source: Global Private Equity Report 2019, Bain & Company)

In the United States, healthcare expenditures as percentage has reached 18%, as healthcare expenditures have grown at a CAGR of 4.5% over the last decade. These compelling growth trends and historical private equity results suggest a strong case for BBU to pursue acquisitions in the health care sector. The company has suggested that in 3-5 years, its business sector portfolio may include up to 45% of new sectors. Based on these trends and the positive outlook for healthcare, I would expect that this sector may grow to become one of BBU's most important segments.

Two other important deals for BBU unfolding in 2019 are in the automotive sector. In November 2018, it announced the purchase of Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) Power Solutions Business, which has been relaunched as Clarios Controls. BBU has announced a 25% stake in this manufacturer of car batteries. Clarios Controls caught the attention of BBU through its long track record of earnings stability. This stability is attributable to the fact that 3/4th of its sales are driven by inelastic demand for aftermarket battery replacement. While Clarios has grown EBITDA consistently over several decades, BBU expects that it should be able to enhance profitability further by finding efficiencies in the company's supply chain.

In April, BBU acquired a 35% stake in Cardone, the largest privately held U.S. producer of automotive aftermarket replacement parts, for $80 million. BBU plans to add production capacity and increase innovation through its recapitalization of the firm.

These two investments in the automotive sector are supported by industry forecasts expecting the number of cars on the road to increase by 30% in the next decade. Cardone and Clarios will both benefit from the growing demand for replacement car parts as well as the increase in the number of electric cars expected to be on the road in the coming decades.

(Clarios Controls, Glendale AZ, Source: Biz Journals)

Value Creation

BBU creates value for unitholders by buying businesses at low valuations relative to cash flow potential. Brookfield then works to add value to the firm by improving cash flow. After acquiring a new business or a new stake in a business, Brookfield will take steps to reduce costs, install new management and new directors. In the recent Q4 2018 letter to unitholders, Cyrus Madon, Chief Executive Officer of BBU, states that:

Our approach to intrinsic value for BBU considers both the current value of our existing businesses, plus the growth in value we are likely to achieve through capital recycling, meaning the reinvestment of proceeds from mature businesses into new opportunities. We believe our recent capital recycling initiatives Letter to Unitholders Q4 2018 Letter to Unitholders Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2 have meaningfully increased the intrinsic value of our business, which will be evidenced, in part, by substantial growth in FFO per unit over the coming year.

Despite its short duration as a publicly traded company, BBU has done an excellent job of acquiring out-of-favor assets and implementing meaningful operational changes to improve cash flow. What sets exemplary capital stewardship apart is not making good acquisitions, but making good divestments. BBU, like the other Brookfield entities, has been effective at identifying assets that have reached maturity and then selling them off.

(Source: Brookfield)

As an effective capital recycler, BBU has not hesitated to sell companies or monetize investments through equity issues if the company believes that the capital can be better deployed to an acquisition that offers more accretive potential. It works to make incremental changes and grow cash flow in the businesses so that buyers are interested and the firm can quickly capitalize on the proceeds of a turnaround story while there is cash flow inertia. The decision to divest may be based on reaching a milestone for internal growth or could be the result of a positive pricing environment for a particular business's product.

(Source: Brookfield Investor Day)

Recent Examples of Capital Recycling

In March 2019, BBU announced the sale of BGIS, a global provider of facilities management services, to CCMP Capital Advisors, LP. After operating the business and growing it to become a global leader with stable cash flow, BBU saw the opportunity to divest itself of the company, as there was strong interest from buyers. The sale price of approximately $1 billion will net BBU approximately $180 million for its 26% ownership interest. The net proceeds from the sale are 3.5X its initial investment for an IRR of 45%.

Similarly, in April, BBU announced the divestiture of BGRS, a global provider of executive relocation services, for net proceeds $230 million. BBU has grown BGRS over a number of years through organic improvements and acquisitions. Another recent example of effective monetization was the first public market sale of shares in North American Palladium. BBU sponsored the sale of 5.7 million shares, which resulted in proceeds of approximately $55 million. The net proceeds to BBU were ~$15 million, based on the firm's 23% ownership stake in the company. BBU's stake in the firm is now valued at $120 million, which will likely prove to be another source of future funds.

In order to ensure that it has the financial flexibility required to act quickly when opportunities come up, the firm maintains a significant amount of liquidity. As of March 31, 2019, BBU has $2.15 billion in liquidity to ensure that deals can proceed quickly and smoothly. Despite frequent acquisition activity, its liquidity is supported by internal cash flow and access to $1.325 billion in corporate credit facilities. In 2018, several divestments and the sale of shares through a second IPO at GrafTech raised $1.7 billion in internal liquidity, which can be redeployed into higher-return opportunities. This access to cash has enabled the company to divest mature assets when returns are maximized, not when cash is needed. For a more in-depth look at how the Brookfield companies create value for shareholders through capital recycling, please see "A Formula for Cash Flow Growth."

Distributions

Unlike the other high0yielding Brookfield entities such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP), BBU has a very humble distribution. With a quarterly distribution of $0.0625, the company maintains a modest yield of 0.65%. Distribution growth is not a priority for the vehicle, and it has kept its distribution more or less unchanged since the spin-off from BAM. BBU believes that surplus FFO is better reinvested to grow the firm than paid out to unitholders. According to guidance from the company, the distribution amount is not expected to grow, as BBU intends to reinvest its capital.

Valuation

BAM and its subsidiaries are notoriously hard to value. BBU, as the publicly traded private equity arm of the Brookfield family, is especially difficult to assign a value to. Given the vast breadth of the businesses owned or invested in across BBU’s portfolio, there are few financial valuation metrics that work well for all business types in the portfolio. BBU includes industrial companies with hard assets as well as business service firms where much of the value of a firm is derived from brand and goodwill. Reported net income in not an illuminating financial measure, as frequent divestments make for choppy quarters. The company reports both EBITDA and FFO, however, neither are perfect measures for the range of sectors represented in BBU's portfolio of businesses. Its varying ownership levels of different companies also impacts its valuation measures. BBU owns some businesses outright, while some it owns a portion of along with other partners. For the company's leveraged buyouts, where cash generated from the business to support debt repayment is essential, EBITDA is a more effective measure of cash flow in the short term.

With a current unit price of ~$40, BBU is trading close to its own 2018 valuation estimate of $41-46. This value is based on 8X-10X EBITDA for the business services, 7X-8X EBITDA for industrials and 6X-7X EBITDA for energy. With considerable turnover in the business portfolio over the last year, as well as the addition of new sectors, this estimate will have evolved. Of the 4 analysts who maintain 1-year price estimates, the mean estimate is $46.75, implying an 18% upside for the unit price. Given the volatility of BBU's quarterly results, it is reasonable to expect a high degree of unit price volatility. With prices approaching the company's valuation estimate, it appears that at current levels, units are not deeply discounted. It is difficult to assign an opportune unit price for an entry point; however, after the recent strong unit price performance, it may be wise to wait for a pullback.

(Source: Brookfield Investor Day)

Risk Analysis

BBU operates a complex business model designed to generate 15-20% returns. Investors can expect above average returns from the company as it takes on above-average risk and leverage. Much of the value generated for BBU unitholders is derived from the management team and its ability to select and time acquisitions and divestitures in ways that generate strong returns for invested capital. With limited recurring revenue and cash continually redeployed into new businesses, the cash flow required for balance sheet maintenance is heavily dependent on managerial decision-making. The company has structured its debt as non-recourse at the asset level, and therefore, has no corporate debt, which is a boon to its balance sheet.

BBU pays hefty fees to parent company BAM, which is entitled to an annual base management fee equal to 1.25% of BBU's total capitalization plus 20% of the value of the increase in the unit price above determined thresholds. This fee structure will weigh on BBU's long-term returns and will provide substantial benefit to BAM. Despite being part of the Brookfield family and benefiting from high ownership from BAM, BBU as a sponsored vehicle has a relatively limited track record, only dating back to 2016. While management has done a good job creating value for unitholders over that period, the firm's short lifespan leaves it relatively untested in longer economic cycles.

Investor Takeaways

While I do not see BBU as a substitute to the more diversified BAM, BBU is a great pure-play opportunity in private equity that is focused solely on long-term growth. The company offers retail investors a unique and liquid opportunity to take part in its ambitious growth plans. With impressive results since inception, it has demonstrated effectiveness in creating value for unitholders. Forays into health care and information technology services should provide BBU with strong multiples on invested capital. Adept capital recycling and effective monetization of assets should ensure that the company continues to generate robust growth for unitholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.