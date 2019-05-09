Cemex: A Value Investment With Good Risk/Reward

Investment thesis

CEMEX (CX) has been oversold by the market due to short-term headwinds. The company has an attractive long term strategy and shareholder focus that will lead to stock price appreciation. They are shoring up their balance sheet with asset sales and cost cutting. Value will also be returned to investors with dividends and share repurchases.

Mispricing

CEMEX has faced some pressure in the short term that has led to the company being sold off. The market is being too emotional and fearful, though, and has oversold the company.

Balance Sheet Improvements

CEMEX has quite a lot of debt and a balance sheet that can be improved. This is one reason why it trades at a lower multiple than its competitors. I believe this to be a short-term problem, though, and don’t believe the market should be applying such a big discount. That is because the company has an impressive 2-and-a-half-year plan regarding their balance sheet. The aim of the company is to achieve an investment grade rating and therefore raise future debt at even cheaper levels. Wall street tends to be impatient and short term. This offers a long-term investor an opportunity to be patient and be rewarded.

CEMEX plans to reduce its total debt by $3.5 billion over the next 2.5 years. The company plans on selling $1.5 - $2 billion in assets to achieve this. These aren’t just being sold at cheap prices; these are solid assets that are being sold in mid-double-digit multiples (higher than the current multiple of the company). Management expects that they will offer the acquiring company great synergies. CEMEX is also looking at $230 million in cost savings with $170 million in 2019 and the remainder in 2020. This restructuring will ensure that the company will trade at a similar multiple to its competitors. The company is highly focused on the long term and changing its portfolio to focusing on markets with the best long-term potential. The market has currently priced CEMEX as if these asset sales are not happening. CEMEX has traditionally traded at an average P/E of 12 vs an industry 17. I believe this will move them towards a higher P/E multiple valuation.

Government Transition

Infrastructure makes up a large proportion of CEMEX’s revenues and is essential for continued revenue growth. Last year, saw the termination of important projects for CEMEX, which make them bearish when it comes to infrastructure projections in 2019. In their latest earnings calls, they highlight that the environment is favourable medium-term and that these are just short term headwinds. I support this view, I believe that with the transition of a new government as well has led to a slowdown in short-term Mexican infrastructure projects The new government has shown that they would like to invest to improve infrastructure. I believe this will be positive for CEMEX’s revenues moving forward.

The same has been noted with reduced housing activity in anticipation of new housing policies from the Mexican government to address social housing needs. As the government settles in and announces these new policies, housing activity will grow and so will CEMEX’s revenues. Cement of cause is a vital component to housing.

The new government has shown that they would like to invest to improve infrastructure and address social housing needs. I believe this will be positive for CEMEX’s revenues moving forward.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

The company is focused on increasing shareholder value. This is in the form of a $150 million dividend this year paid bi-annually. This offers a dividend yield of 2.18% if you purchase at current levels.

There is also a $500 million share repurchase program, with a sizable amount of shares already purchased around current levels. This is ''to create value for shareholders.’’ It’s always nice to know that the company you plan on owning a position in has shareholders in mind, and this is certainly the case with CEMEX.

While waiting for the company to improve its balance sheet, the new Mexican government to announce their spending intentions and for the wider market to properly value the firm, you’re getting dividends and a better EPS as total shares go down as they are bought at these undervalued levels.

e-Commerce

CEMEX have again shown their long-term focus with their e-Commerce focus. They have an e-Commerce platform called CEMEX GO. This platform is now responsible for 45% of their total sales and has 31,000 recurring customers. Any business that doesn’t have a strong e-Commerce platform, when its competitors can is a red flag to me. It indicates that they are not focused on the macro-trend around the world of online shopping. CEMEX, however have built a solid platform that is established. They won’t lose out from e-Commerce but will actually benefit due to an established base of customers that can be up-sold or re-sold to continually. This brand loyalty will ensure recurring improved revenue in the future.

Cost inflation

CEMEX has faced an increase in costs in their business. They are currently facing a cost input inflation of 4%. The result of this is that EBITDA margins have been suppressed. CEMEX plan to overcome this by increasing their overall prices. They have done this and increased revenues, but they have not accounted for the full 4%. I believe that moving forward, CEMEX will be able to increase prices that account for the increase in input costs.

Valuation

Fundamental Analysis (P/E)

As stated due to CEMEX being oversold it’s highly undervalued in comparison to its competitors. The average estimate for the firm is that it earns 0.46 EPS this year. That would indicate a P/E ratio of 9.84. That is a steep discount to its industry that has a median P/E ratio of 17.1. Conservatively CEMEX has had a historical median P/E ratio of 12.04.

Based on applying CEMEX’s average ratio of 12.04 to this year’s earnings, I get a price target of 5.53 over the next 8 months. That indicates upside of 22% from current levels.

The 2020 average EPS estimate goes up to 0.57, this is of course an estimate and reliant on the global economy. Based on a 12.04 P/E ratio, we get a price target of $6.86. This would indicate a return of 51% over the next 18 months. These are very conservative figures, not taking into account a P/E that I believe will increase as the market rewards the improved balance sheet.

The analysts agree with my bullish assessment of the firm with a $7.03 target for the firm. That’s with 8 buy ratings, 6 outperform ratings and 6 hold ratings.

Technical Analysis

The CEMEX chart is interesting from a technical analysis standpoint. CEMEX has hovered around this price since December 2018 but continually bounced from it, a chart pattern known as a ‘Multiple Bottom.’ This would indicate there is heavy support around this price level. If I bring my fundamental analysis to this chart, it would show that the downside at the this level is very low, while there is huge upside ahead.

Risks

Global Economy

CEMEX is reliant on the economies of the countries in which it does business. CEMEX does business around the world with a particular focus in the United States (24% of revenue), Mexico (21%) and the United Kingdom (7%). Although I believe the way that the market is pricing CEMEX’s shares at the moment, it’s as if the economies are doing bad already. This is far from the case, with fears of a global economy slowdown being overblown, the FED slowing down on interest rate increases and US unemployment levels hitting record lows. Brexit in the United Kingdom is something to keep an eye on though. The United States has poor infrastructure that is in need of work, and once the government formally announces spending (which it has heavily hinted at), CEMEX will have another catalyst for price appreciation.

Currency Exchange

CEMEX is reliant on the Mexican PESO (which is what it records its earnings in) and in the currencies from countries it does business in from around the world. A difference in these currencies has the potential to materially change their earnings. There is a particular reliance in the PESO/USD figure.

Conclusion

I am very bullish on CEMEX and believe it will outperform the wider market over the long term. The firm has the potential to return over 50% in the next year and a half. This is while you are rewarded with shareholder returns in the form of share repurchases and a dividend. The company trades unfairly at a steep discount to its competitors and it feels as if the market is completely overlooking the positive improvements to the balance sheet that are being made. The company is long term focused and shareholder friendly. There is very little downside from current levels, with huge upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.