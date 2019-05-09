UnitedHealth Is Undervalued

The company has solid fundamentals and an impeccable track record of financial performance.

UnitedHealth's (UNH) stock is under heavy selling pressure lately; the stock has declined by more than 17% from its highs of last year due to investor concerns about political uncertainty and how this could affect industry regulations going forward.

Investors tend to overreact to these kinds of risks, and this seems to be the case with UnitedHealth right now. After all, the company remains remarkably solid from a fundamental perspective, and valuation levels are notoriously attractive based on different valuation approaches.

The Business Remains Strong

There is a huge need for reduced healthcare costs in the US. With the elections rapidly approaching, chances are that politicians on all sides of the spectrum will keep proposing new strategies to reform the healthcare system over the coming months. This will probably be a key uncertainty factor, putting downward pressure on the sector over the middle term.

But history shows that investors tend to overreact to these kinds of political uncertainties. Obamacare generated widespread panic in the healthcare sector, but strong players such as UnitedHealth continued delivering rock-solid financial performance under the new industry landscape.

The scale of the business is a crucial source of competitive advantage in the industry, and UnitedHealth is the undisputed leader in terms of size, with nearly 50 million members across its U.S. and international markets.

The company is expected to generate $244 billion in revenue during 2019, and this gargantuan size provides negotiating leverage over the healthcare providers contracted by UnitedHealth. Lower costs mean more competitive pricing, and this is a key success driver for UnitedHealth.

Over the past several years the company has expanded across multiple verticals, creating key synergies among the insurer, provider, and PBM segments. This strategy is delivering attractive results, and financial performance has been outstanding in terms of key variables such as revenue, operating income, and earnings per share growth in the past decade.

Data by YCharts

Cash flow distributions are a clear sign of underlying fundamental quality. If the company is consistently distributing cash to shareholders, this means that the business is generating more cash than it needs to retain. UnitedHealth has raised dividends in each of the past ten years, and the company also has a dynamic share buyback program.

In June of 2018, UnitedHealth announced a big dividend increase of 20%, complemented with a new buyback program authorizing the purchase over time of 100 million shares, or approximately 10% of the shares outstanding.

Data by YCharts

Money talks, and cash distributions via dividends and buybacks are speaking well about UnitedHealth and its fundamental soundness.

Discounted Cash Flows

The discounted cash flow analysis is based on the following assumptions.

The company's sustainable free cash flow starts at $13 billion.

Free cash flow grows at 10% annually over five years.

Free cash flow growth then decelerates to 7% for five more years.

The terminal growth rate is 3%

The required rate of return is 10%

Based on these assumptions, the stock would have a reasonable fair value of almost $305 per share. This would imply a big upside potential of more than 28% versus current price levels.

Sum of Present Value of Cash flows (Millions) $124,871 Perpetuity Value of Final Cash flow (Millions) $166,586 Equity Value (Millions) $291,457 Implied Share Price $305.83 Discount/Premium to Current Price 28.41%

Discounted cash flows can be tricky. The value estimate depends on a wide variety of assumptions about growth rates in the long term, and these assumptions carry a high margin of error. Besides, the required rate of return is always a matter of much discussion, and it can have a considerable impact on the fair value estimate.

In this particular case, UnitedHealth has produced a compounded annual growth rate in free cash flow of 19.5% in the past five years, so the model is assuming a significant slowdown in growth. This makes sense, though, since the company operates in a challenging environment and it's better to err on the side of caution when making these assumptions.

The fact that discounted cash flow models provide a single estimate of fair value can be misleading to investors who use these methods in a simplistic way. The main point is not reaching an exact estimate of intrinsic value for UnitedHealth, but rather assessing valuation based on reasonable expectations about free cash flow generation from the business.

Based on these numbers, UnitedHealth looks like an attractive proposition in terms of a discounted cash flow analysis, even under conservative assumptions for cash flow growth in the coming years.

Comparative Valuation

The table compares different valuation ratios for UnitedHealth versus the average company in the Health Care Providers industry. Companies in the industry have different characteristics in terms of profitability and growth opportunities, so comparative valuation is not always straightforward.

But UnitedHealth is clearly one of the strongest players in the sector, and the stock is attractively priced across most of the valuation indicators considered. On average, the stock should appreciate by nearly 20% in order to reach valuation levels more in line with industry standards.

UNH Industry Upside Potential P/E 18.48 26.38 42.75% PEG 1.16 1.46 25.86% Price/Sales 1 1.18 18.00% Price/Cash Flow 14.97 13.9 -7.15% Average 19.87%

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Multi-Factor Analysis

Valuation needs to be analyzed in its due context. A company with strong financial performance and accelerating momentum obviously deserves a higher valuation than a business producing mediocre performance and declining momentum.

This is beyond discussion, but sometimes it can be challenging to incorporate the multiple factors into the analysis in order to see the complete picture from a quantitative perspective.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative investing system available to members in "The Data Driven Investor." This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to a combination of factors such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength. The backtested performance numbers show that companies with high PowerFactors rankings tend to deliver superior returns over the long term.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

UnitedHealth is in the top quintile of companies in the US market, with a PowerFactors ranking of 83.36 as of the time of this writing. In simple terms, the stock looks like a solid purchase when considering financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength together.

The Bottom Line

Political uncertainty and pricing pressure are generating uncertainty around UnitedHealth stock. But the company is a remarkably solid business and valuation levels are more than attractive at current prices. If past history is any valid guide for the future, short-term weakness in UnitedHealth stock could be creating a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.