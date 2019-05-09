Agios: Expanded FDA Approval Of Tibsovo Will Lead To Other Opportunities

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced FDA approval for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for TIBSOVO to treat newly diagnosed adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients who have the IDH1 mutation and are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy. This newly expanded label will help improve sales based on the prior approval of the drug for relapse/refractory AML with IDH1 mutation. The company is in good shape in terms of its pipeline, because it has already received FDA approval for another drug known as IDHIFA.

Expanded Approval Opens Up Market Opportunity

The sNDA approval for TIBSOVO in the expanded population will help the drug target another part of the AML market. Agios first received approval for this drug back in July of 2018. That's when it received approval for TIBSOVO to treat relapsed/refractory AML patients with IDH1 mutation. This latest approval expands the market opportunity for the drug by going after newly diagnosed AML patients with IDH1 mutation who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy. Besides the fact that the company gets to go after another segment of the AML market, there is another reason to highlight this FDA approval as a win. That being a majority of these patients are much older, at least 75 years of age and older. In addition, because of comorbidities they can't be treated with chemotherapy. The end result is that they have to take something other than chemotherapy. This is where TIBSOVO could become the most ideal therapy for these patients. The downside is that it only specifically targets AML patients that have the IDH1 mutation. On the flip side, a more targeted treatment approach typically leads to superior clinical outcomes. That's exactly what played out with this latest sNDA approval by the FDA. Consider that this drug was only approved on the basis of a single phase 1 study that used TIBSOVO to treat 28 newly diagnosed AML patients with IDH1. The primary endpoint was looking to see if treatment with TIBSOVO could achieve a complete response for these patients. Either as a complete response (CR) or complete response with partial hematologic improvement (CRh). In other words, the primary endpoint looked at both the CR and CRh combined. The combined responses in this phase 1 study were 42.9% or 12 out of 28 patients. AML is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. It is said that there are about 20,000 new cases of this type of cancer in the United States each year. Symptoms of the disease include: Recurring infections, fatigue, and bruising very easily.

Prior Approval For Another Clinical Product

The approval noted above was an expanded label for TIBSOVO. However, Agios has already received approval for another drug, known as IDHIFA. IDHIFA was approved to treat relapsed/refractory patients with AML; however, this time around it is for patients with the different IDH2 mutation. This drug was approved back in 2017 and was also done so based only on a phase 1 study as well. With all these approvals the company will be able to capture a bigger portion of the AML market. The biotech is also exploring the possibility of TIBSOVO in IDH1 mutant newly diagnosed AML patients who are ineligible for standard therapies. How is this any different from the approval that was just received? That's because that approval was for older patients who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapies. Agios is trying to see if it can further expand its reach to go after those who can't even take standard of care treatments. In addition, Agios is not just aiming to develop drugs alone as a monotherapy for these patients. It is working on developing TIBSOVO in combination with azacitidine in newly diagnosed AML patients with IDH1 mutation. It's possible that this combination may yield superior data over those who are treated with TIBSOVO alone. A notable catalyst for the company are results set to be released from a phase 3 study. This is going to be results from the phase 3 ClarIDHy study, using TIBSOVO as a treatment for second-line or later bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma) patients with IDH1 mutation. These results are anticipated in the 2nd half of 2019.

Financials

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was $30.2 million. This is not a lot of revenue. It was noted that Agios obtained $17.9 million in collaboration revenue. Then it earned about $2.2 million in royalty revenue for sales of IDHIFA, which is under an agreement with Celgene (CELG). Sales for TIBSOVO is off to an okay start, with only $9.1 million for the United States. Agios has cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $707.8 million as of March 31, 2019. It believes that it has enough cash to fund operations through at least the end of 2020. That means I don't foresee any near-term dilution from the company. I believe if it is to raise cash it might do so somewhere around mid-2020.

Conclusion

The expanded approval of TIBSOVO for Agios Pharmaceuticals will be a big help in the long run for sales. It is even looking at improving upon clinical outcomes by combining TIBSOVO with azacitidine in newly diagnosed AML patients with IDH1 mutation. What this will do is potentially improve the efficacy experienced by these patients compared to TIBSOVO alone. The risk is that the combination may not yield superior data over TIBSOVO as a monotherapy. Another risk would be sales of both TIBSOVO and IDHIFA in the coming quarter. Sales have been okay for starting out, but the coming quarter is going to be crucial to see if the products meet or beat expectations. I believe that Agios is in good shape with this latest expanded FDA approval.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.