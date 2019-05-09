Assessing What Happens After The Dividend Cut For Annaly Capital Management

Our current outlook is neutral on Annaly, as we see no compelling reason to expect prices to fall further or to rally back. Dividend should be maintained, at least through 2019.

Relying exclusively on Core EPS caused some investors to believe Annaly's dividend carried less risk than it actually did.

Investors should look at book value throughout the quarter as part of their decision-making process.

Many investors today may still think Annaly carries a dividend yield above 12%. They don't know that management has already previewed a dividend reduction.

Many investors choose to invest in mortgage REITs on the basis of dividend yields. They may have simply been screening for stocks. The investor picks a few criteria and runs the screen.

The results might include a stock with a very high dividend yield. It happens to be a mortgage REIT. They aren’t quite sure what that means, but they decide to buy it because they really want the yield.

Alternatively, they may have been searching for dividend stocks and seen headlines with double-digit yields. Who doesn’t want a steady 12% return? They read an article, or a few articles, and then proceed to start buying stocks.

These are both common methods for investors to first enter the sector. Often, the first mortgage REIT in an investor's portfolio is Annaly Capital Management (NLY). Some investors who purchase shares today may still be relying on old data. The dividend yield is listed at 12.44%, but on the Q1 2019 earnings release, management guided for a dividend reduction. The old quarterly rate was $.30 and the new rate is projected at $.25. It's understandable if investors missed that factor.

Annaly's Q1 2019 investor presentation listed the first-quarter dividend per share and the trailing yield:

If you’re reading this article, it means you want to understand how the mortgage REITs actually work. That’s great. Investors who seek deeper knowledge are putting themselves in a superior position.

Deeper Knowledge

The thing that pains me about mortgage REITs is seeing how many investors and analysts just give up. They might start with all the best intentions for doing due diligence, but the complications of mortgage REITs can easily leave investors pulling their hair out and screaming that it is impossible to know what is happening.

Unfortunately, that conclusion is entirely wrong. It is possible to know what is happening and to forecast it as it happens.

Wait a second... did we just say "forecast it as it happens"? That is precisely the right terminology here. We are forecasting the next quarter of results by figuring out what is happening today. We don't know what will happen next month, but we can figure out what is happening today and what it should do to Annaly Capital Management. At the same time, we want to forecast the results for several peers as well. By forecasting several mortgage REITs, we can get a more complete view of how things are developing within the sector.

To an extent, we will also forecast how difficult or easy it should be for the mortgage REIT business model to succeed in the next few quarters. That is not the same as predicting that strong or weak performance will certainly happen, it is finding out whether the odds are stacked in the mREITs' favor or against them.

An intelligent investor in this sector is focused on finding when the odds are stacked in their favor or against them. A strong analyst should be able to tell whether the current scenario is favorable for the mortgage REITs (how are dividends and book value looking) and assess what the price is saying about the odds the market is giving the mortgage REIT. If the current scenario is highly unfavorable but the mREIT is trading at a high value, then there are two heavy factors reducing the odds of a successful investment.

When you combine knowing precisely what is happening in the interest rate environment, you can forecast changes to book value and earnings and compare it to changes in book value. The advantage this technique produces should be similar to counting cards in a game of blackjack. There is one major difference, though: watching these developments in mREITs is perfectly legal. This is the very definition of strong analysis for a mortgage REIT.

Instead of finding out all the tricks to reading through the mortgage REITs, many investors and analysts end up doing a poor job and accepting poor results because they weren't willing to dig deep enough.

Understanding mortgage REITs requires one trait more than others: a desire to learn.

Explaining Residential Mortgage REITs

In general, the residential mortgage REITs suffer when the yield curve flattens or when rates move rapidly in either direction. The residential mortgage REITs would like to see a very gradual steepening of the yield curve. Anything else is not desirable. A large drop in interest rates across the yield curve would not be good. A huge jump higher in interest rates across the curve would be much worse. A flattening of the yield curve would also be terrible.

However, if the yield curve were to suddenly steepen dramatically, that would also be bad. The residential mortgage REITs need less volatility to succeed. High volatility is very damaging for the residential mortgage REITs. When they trade at a very large discount to book value, or when the spreads available on the bonds they are purchasing are excellent, then investors have a solid margin of safety baked in. However, over the long term, it is difficult to project what circumstances will exist. Consequently, I tend to favor these REITs as trading instruments rather than buy-and-hold.

Explaining Commercial Mortgage REITs

The commercial mortgage REITs own loans on commercial real estate. These loans generally have a variable rate of interest. They are generally not going to be agency-guaranteed. They have a significant amount of credit risk on the portfolio. The commercial mortgage REITs are not particularly concerned about volatility in interest rates. They are not particularly concerned about the shape of the yield curve. If either became absolutely dreadful, it could be a challenge. An inverted yield curve could signal a recession, which, in turn, could signal higher defaults on commercial loans. However, within a reasonable range, the commercial mortgage REITs are not heavily exposed to yield curve risk factors. The one thing that must be mentioned here is the benefit of an increase in short-term rates. Since they have securities with variable interest rates, an increase in short-term rates would be favorable, because it would increase their interest income. Their interest expense would also grow, but the interest income should grow more.

Annaly Has Both Types of Assets

Annaly's portfolio includes several segments. The company's size enables it to diversify its portfolio, but that doesn't remove all the risk.

Annaly's residential portfolio includes agency assets:

It also includes residential credit assets:

Both types of residential assets generally perform better if rates remain lower. However, Annaly carries significant hedges against rates moving higher. It also has a commercial portfolio:

These assets can benefit from higher interest rates.

The other segment is middle market lending:

Like its commercial lending, this is a relatively small portion of the total portfolio.

What Do We Expect for Annaly Capital Management?

Annaly has already previewed a dividend cut from $.30 to $.25. We don't believe there will be any further reduction this year.

When the price-to-book appears much too high or much too low, we can use that information to predict an increase or decrease in the share price. Currently, it is within the range that we would consider normal. Consequently, we have a neutral outlook on the stock. We see the dividend at $.25 being maintained, at least throughout 2019, and don't see a compelling case for the share price to rise or fall significantly in the near future.

Beware Relying on Core EPS Too Heavily

Some investors attempt to predict future dividend levels by looking at Core EPS. While there is some value to using Core EPS, it didn't forecast a drop from $.30 to $.25. Core EPS excluding PAA (Premium Amortization Adjustment) was $.29 in the last two quarters and $.30 for the 3 quarters before that (see the second line):

While Core EPS is a useful metric to include in the analysis, it should only be one data point.

Preferred Shares

We own a position in the preferred shares. While we don't see a compelling reason to argue for higher or lower prices on common shares, we strive to avoid volatility. The preferred shares for Annaly Capital Management are a much less volatile investment. Investors who are focused on generating stable income should consider the preferred shares as a less volatile alternative.

As an owner of the preferred shares, our income wasn't impacted by the announcement of a dividend cut for the common shares. Currently, we are using NLY-F (NLY.PF), but at the right price we are interested in any of the preferred shares. We monitor the call risk carefully, especially for NLY-C (NLY.PC) and NLY-D (NLY.PD), but they can be very viable investments when the entry price is right.

Rating

We are currently neutral on Annaly Capital Management. We only like to take positions in the common shares of a mortgage REIT if we have a clear reason to expect a change in the share price. If investors are simply hunting for income, the preferred shares offer a lower-risk alternative. Yes, the yield is lower today, but the risk is far lower as well.

If investors are considering dumping their shares of NLY due to the dividend cut, they've already waited too long. Shares of NLY declined in price dramatically over the last 18 months, as we predicted. Shareholders who wanted out had several opportunities to go. Choosing to go now but refusing to go when the price was higher means investors did not evaluate the dividend risk in advance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY.PF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.