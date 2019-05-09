QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) CEO Brian Faith on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2019 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Fanucchi - Darrow Associates

Brian Faith - President and Chief Executive Officer

Suping Cheung - Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Suji DeSilva - ROTH Capital

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Rick Neaton - Rivershore Investment

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to QuickLogic Corporation's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded for replay purposes through May 15, 2019.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jim Fanucchi of Darrow Associates. Mr. Fanucchi, please go ahead.

Jim Fanucchi

Thank you, operator and thanks to all of you for joining us. On the call today are Brian Faith, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Sue Cheung, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, some of the comments QuickLogic makes today are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, stated expectations relating to revenue from new and mature products, statements pertaining to QuickLogic's future stock performance, design activity and its ability to convert new design opportunities into production shipments; timing and market acceptance of its customers' products; schedule changes and projected production start dates that could impact the timing of shipments; the company's future evaluation systems; broadening our ecosystem partners; expected results and financial expectations for revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, profitability and cash.

These statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary warnings that appear in QuickLogic's SEC filings. For additional information, please refer to the company's SEC filings posted on its website and the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements in this call involve risks and uncertainties, and that future events may differ materially from the statements made.

For more details of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, please refer to those discussed under the heading risk factors in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, the most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, recent forms 8-K and other document we periodically filed with the SEC.

These forward looking statements are made as today, the date of this conference call and management undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revisions of the forward looking statements in light of any new information or future events. In today's call will be reporting non-GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to financials prepared in accordance with GAAP. You may refer to the earnings release we issued today for a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results and other financial statements. We have also posted an updated financial table on our IR webpage that provides current and historical non-GAAP data.

Please note QuickLogic uses its website, the company blog, corporate Twitter account, Facebook page, and LinkedIn page as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial or other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and click QuickLogic may use these channels to comply with the disclosure obligations under regulation FD.

A supplemental presentation management may reference on today's call is posted at QuickLogic's IR portion of its website and also available through today's webcast.

And now I would like to call turn the call over to Brian.

Brian Faith

Thank you, Jim and thank you all for joining our Q1 2019 conference call. I am sure most of you have read the April 25 press release from SiFive announcing a strategic partnership with QuickLogic and the introduction of the industry's first SoC templates. The Freedom Aware family of SoC templates represents a disruptive approach to SoC design and significantly extends our software and IP business model.

I will provide you with more background and color later in my prepared remarks. But let's first review Q1 and our outlook. We benefited from an unexpected upside in mature products in Q1. Based on customer forecasts, we now believe mature product revenue will be of approximately $9 million for full-year 2019 and account for roughly 45% of total revenue.

New product revenue for Q1 was below expectations due to lower than anticipated sales of to EOS S3 to support curable design wins. And embedded FPGA license agreement of pushed to second quarter and a decrease in combined sales of display bridge and conductivity solutions. Driven by new designs moving into production, we expect our new product revenue will rebound in Q2.

Let's start with an update on our embedded FPGA IP business. ETH received test samples of its new RO-PULP IC that includes RISC-V processor and our embedded FPGA.

We are on schedule to complete internal testing this quarter. We released our new applications programming interface or API in the first entry in our hardware accelerator library. These are being evaluated now by any partner for these initiatives. We anticipate booking in embedded FPGA license agreement during Q2 with a prime military contractor that has been commissioned by the DoD to evaluate and recommend embedded FPGA solutions and suppliers.

Military contractors already represent a large market for discrete FPGAs and the DoD is taking steps now that will make it easier for its contractors to incorporate embedded FPGA and ASIC designs. We are optimistic the value of our solution will be favorable and with that help us close one of our ongoing engagements with the DoD contractor and lead to new opportunities for us.

We finalized our strategic partnership agreement with SiFive where embedded FPGA is included in the QuickLogic always on subsystem IP that is optimized for ultralow power, AI endpoint applications, and is integral to the new Freedom Aware SoC Templates.

The bottom line for our embedded JIP is we think with the software tools that have released during the last 12 months and the ETH test strip in hand; we are well-positioned to close several embedded FPGA license agreements in 2019.

We anticipate a rebound in the EFS revenue in Q2, followed by a ramp in the second half of 2019 as a number of high volume design wins moved into production. During Q1, we shipped EOS S3 to support manufacturing for a number of customers, including JD.com, SF Express, and Clear.

Expected new product rollouts suggest that 2019 will be a breakout year for Always On Always Listening durable products. The new hands-free Powerbeats Pro is scheduled for release soon. And there has been broad prosecution that a similarly featured Apple AirPod will follow.

There have been several articles predicting Amazon and Microsoft will also release new Always On Always Listening designs in the coming quarters. These anticipated introductions have led to a number of new design engagements with Asian companies that are fast-tracking new Always On Always Listening hearable products for introduction 2019.

This increases our confidence that more the numerous design wins we have already secured will begin moving into production this quarter and optimism that you designs targeting EOS S3 will follow later in the year.

Last year we announced a broad brought MOU with a large Japanese smartphone company and our first design win. EOS S3 has since been select for a total of four smartphone models and one feature phone model that are all scheduled for release in 2019.

During Q1, we made initial shipments to support preproduction of the first smartphone model and we are scheduled to ship similar volume during Q2. Based on current forecast, we expect volume to ramp significant during the second half of 2019 as all five models move into production.

Mass production for the consumer electronics design that I previously discussed has been pushed out too late Q3. This push impact our Q2 out by about $200,000.While delayed, the customer has also indicated it will use RES as sign in our volume modeling project originally projected.

We continue to expect additional OEMs will release products later in 2019 and incorporate a platform version of EOS S3 design. Our engagement on a second plat from design is ongoing. I am very pleased to announce that we have secured platform design wins with two large companies that are targeting a variety of smart home consumer goods applications.

We anticipate these designs will ramp into production during the second half of 2019. We expect to provide more detail in many of these and other EOS S3 design wins and press releases during the coming months.

In AI, we are offering a very unique platform solution that continues to build traction and leverage even faster than I had [Indiscernible]. When we acquired SensiML last year, it had an extremely rich sales funnel that included a number of Global Fortune 500 Companies, but it only started signing-up subscribers to its unique SaaS develop platform.

During Q1, SensiML generated a modest amount of revenue from its first three SaaS. For Q2, we are forecasting a sharp ramp to between 10 and 16 SaaS subscribers with as many as five of those being global Fortune 500 companies.

Four of the global Fortune 500 companies are forecasted to buy our QuickAI hardware developing kit, or HDK. And one of those companies has already committed to buy 10 HDKs to support its various IoT design groups.

While SensiML's full stack software solution supports a variety of processors, when customers buy and HDK in conjunction with the SaaS subscription, it suggests the intent to target our AI silicon solutions. We are optimistic, this early success will establish QuickLogic and SensiML as a complete end to end software-hardware platform source for AI applications with some very large OEMs. This bolsters my confidence that we are on track to meet the previously discussed financial targets provided when we announced the acquisition of SensiML.

Now I want to take a few minutes to highlight our recently announced strategic partnership with SiFive. We believe this significantly extends the scope and scale of our IP and software business model, as well as create new points of cross leverage.

SiFive was founded in 2015 by the inventors of the RISC-V processor and in 2018 was named by the Global Semiconductor Alliance, or GSA, the best semiconductor company. SiFive's vision is to enable innovation by radically reducing the cost, design time, and risks associated with SoC development. It has already developed demonstrate its ability to do this with RISC-V processor cores.

Now with its new Freedom Aware SoC templates, SiFive is bringing its disruptive business model to SoC design. With this evolutionary approach to SOC design, companies will be able to select resources from verified SOC templates to create a customer specific SoC inside of three months and for small fraction of the cost of traditional design methods.

SiFive partnered with QuickLogic to develop its first SoC templates for several reasons. It extends far beyond our long history in developing ultra-low power FPGA IP and development tools. Key to our selection was the experience we've gained in AI, voice, and the sophisticated methods we have developed to allocate tasks across heterogeneous processing resources and intelligently managed power consumption across an SoC.

Integral to the SoC template architecture, is the QuickLogic Always On subsystem IP, where our embedded FPGA is leveraged to process data using algorithms and AI models that are very likely to change over the course of an [Indiscernible].

This is an application where the flexibility of embedded FPGA is critical. Running AI models in edge and endpoint applications is not a good application for a traditional processor, because an MCU would consume far too much power.

It is also not a good application for traditional hard logic accelerators, because there is a need to adapt to new algorithms and AI models during the end product life cycle. We believe embedded FPGA is the optimal way to enable these products to adapt to new algorithms and AI models.

QuickLogic and SiFive are working closely with a select number of customers that have expressed interest in joining our Freedom Aware Early Adopter program. Companies that join the Early Adopter program will have exclusive early access to Freedom Aware SoC templates and the ability to add features.

While this program has the potential to provide near-term revenue, it is too early to offer any outlook as to the amount or when it could be recognized as revenue. Beyond the Early Adopter program, Freedom Aware is a long-term initiative with license and royalty revenue opportunities for QuickLogic starting in 2020 and extending for years beyond that.

I would now like to turn the call over to Sue for discussion of the company recent financial performance and our Q2 outlook. Sue?

Suping Cheung

Thank you, Brian. Good afternoon and thanks to everyone for joining us today. For the first quarter of 2019, total revenue was $3.2 million, an increase of 16% compared with revenue of $2.8 million in the same quarter a year ago. Of the $3.2 million in Q1 revenue, sales of new products was $700,000.

This compares with $1.3 million in the first quarter a year ago. This decline was due to significantly lower sales of display bridge and connectivity products that were not fully offset by increased EOS S3, QuickAI and SaaS subscription revenue.

Our mature product revenue was $2.5 million, up from $1.5 million in the same quarter a year ago. Increasing - mature product revenue was driven by stronger demand from our military, aerospace and defense customers.

In the first quarter, we have a few customers each accounting 10% or greater of sales. This is the same number as the first quarter last year. The customers in each period are different, which reflects our continued success in diversifying our customer base.

Gross margin in the first quarter was 62.8%, an increase of approximately 11 percentage points from 51.5% in Q1 of last year. This was driven by increased revenues from mature products, yields S3, QuickAI and SaaS subscription revenue. And a significant decrease in sales of low margin display bridge and the connectivity products.

Based on our current outlook, we believe continued strong mature product sales along with increasing revenue from IP, software and SaaS subscriptions will lead to our quarterly gross margin stay in the mid-60 range through at least the remainder of the year.

Operating expenses for Q1 were approximately $4.8 million, compared with $4.9 million in Q1 last year. Within our Q1 2019 OpEx or R&D were $2.6 million and SG&A expenses were $2.2 million. Net total for other income expense and taxes in Q1 was $233,000 credit, compared with a $99,000 expense in the first quarter last year.

In Q1 2019, we recorded a one-time tax benefit of $282,000 related to the intangibles from acquisition of SensiML. Net loss in Q1 was $2.5 million or $0.03 per share, this compares with a net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year.

Now turning to the balance sheet for Q1, net cash usage in Q1 was $3.2 million, a decline from $4 million in Q1 last year. Our cash balance at the end of the quarter was $23.2 million, which includes a $15 million from the revolving line of credit. Working capital in Q1 was relatively flat with the prior quarter.

Now, let's turn to the second quarter 2019 forecast. Our revenue guidance for the second quarter is approximately $3.8 million plus or minus 10% at midpoint, sequential revenue growth of approximately 20%. Total revenue is expected to of approximately $1.3 million of new product revenue and $2.5 million of mature product revenue.

The higher new product revenue is expected to be driven by new curable designs that are starting to move into production and the embedded FPGA license agreements in Q2. On a non-GAAP basis, we expect our gross margin to be approximately 63% plus or minus 3%. We are forecasting non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $5.1 million, plus or minus $300,000.

Within operating expenses, we expect our non-GAAP R&D costs to be approximately $3.1 million and SG&A to be approximately $2 million. After interest expense and other income taxes, we currently forecast a non-GAAP net loss to be approximately $2.7 million or $0.03 per share.

The primary difference between our GAAP to non-GAAP results is stock-based compensation expense which we expect to be approximately $750,000. We expect our stock-based comps will remain in this mid $700,000 range for the foreseeable future.

Finally in Q2 we expect to use between $3.4 and $3.9 million in cash. This will include a one-time payment of approximately $300,000 related to the pending move of our headquarters to San Jose in the second quarter. This move is expected to be net

neutral to cash in fiscal 2019. And lead to a savings of approximately $500,000 annually starting in fiscal 2020.

With that let me turn the call back over to Brian for his closing remarks.

Brian Faith

Thank you, Sue. We're very encouraged by the progress we have made this year. With this progress we believe our full year 2019 revenue will be approximately $20 million. We also believe that with this trajectory, we will be cash flow breakeven and profitable by the close of Q1 2020 on a non-GAAP basis. Current customer forecast project mature product sales will be about 45% of total revenue.

We believe revenue from connectivity and display bridge sales will be a little over 5% of the total and that the balance will be fairly equally split between EOS S3 and the combination of FPGA IP - software inclusive of SensiML SaaS and our AI platforms.

Based on our outlook for higher revenue from mature products, IP and software, we believe our full year 2019 non-GAAP gross profit margin will be about 64%. This target is 13 percentage points higher than the 51% margin we reported last year, and underscores the ongoing transformation of our business model and the dramatic improvement of our value proposition since 2016, when our gross profit margin was only 35%.

Over the last two years, much of our progress has been messed by the attrition non-strategic low margin business. That attrition will continue in 2019, but with traction established in our strategic initiatives, I believe our financial progress will become more obvious.

With the solid and growing design base spread across an increasing number of customers, and a much clearer view of our near-term growth insight, we are in the process of recruiting a VP of sales to build on this momentum.

During the coming months, we expect our design win activity and the number of designs we're supporting with production shipments will accelerate. To the extent our customer NDAs will allow, we plan to publicly update investors on this progress.

These include designs we won in hearable devices, smartphones, consumer electronics, consumer goods, and in industrial IoT driven by our end-to-end AI solutions. You can subscribe to receive notification of these anticipated press releases and blog posts on the QuickLogic website.

Operator, I would now like to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Sir. [Operator Instructions] The first question will come from Suji DeSilva, ROTH Capital.

Suji DeSilva

Hi, Brian. Hi, Sue. Congratulations on the progress here. The higher gross margins, so understanding part of that for this year is the mature products being much stronger than a typical year in the past. If the - it's been when the mature revenues normalized to prior historical levels, what is the gross margin normalized level, say, maybe 2020 if that is what transpires closer to?

Sue Cheung

Hi, Suji. This is Sue. I think by that time when the mature product levels down and our software revenues SaaS subscription revenues and IP license revenues were ramp-up by event. So we expect our higher gross margin continue.

Suji DeSilva

Okay. So it's sustainable because of that mix shipment.

Sue Cheung

Yeah.

Suji DeSilva

Okay, great. And then the second question, you guided 2019 pretty will here with mature and new products. Where do you expect the bulk of the second half new product ramp to come from? I know you said something about evenly split, but if you can give us any notion of which one or two things you have most confidence in, supporting the new product ramp in the second half, that will be helpful.

Brian Faith

Yeah. So equally spend on the new side with EOS S3, and I think we have the line side on those multiple smartphones more than we thought in previous calls driving a lot of that. The hearables finally getting unclogged, the effect we have these people announcing other similar products from the big platform guys.

And then we see a lot of momentum building around the SensiML subscription coupled with the QuickAI HDKs. So they are probably the most obvious ones for us. We do have the embedded FPGA IP licenses there as well.

But as we know those are big orders and they tend to come and go in different quarters. On a sustainable basis, these are the ones we see contributing more so in this year.

Suji DeSilva

Okay. Maybe drilling into that, maybe one quick down. The Japan smartphone when you have and the five models, can you talk about what rough sort of unit run rate for those types models are? Roughly, so we can get a sense on that supporting the EOS revenue?

Brian Faith

Yeah. So for the typical smartphone, it's about a half million units a year, and our ASP is obviously vary of course, but we talked in the past about modeling about $1 plus or minus for smartphone, it could be higher in some cases.

For the feature phone which we talked about on this call, we have not been in the feature phone before, but I understand this customer it could be as many as 2 million to 4 million units for a feature phone per year.

Suji DeSilva

Got it. That's helpful. And then last question really on SensiML AI and whole softer and SaaS model plays out, Brian, how should we think about the revenue model for that, maybe 12 months out a year out? What is the composition of revenue look like between software and IP licensing and SaaS?

Brian Faith

So I think in the next year, we are going to see more of that from the SensiML side because that something where people can buy immediately and start subscribing to the quarterly SaaS by virtue SensiML being in the market already and us having HDKs. IP licensing is a longer sales picking up the customer to license IP for a chip development. And so again in the near term I think different from the SensiML side more and there's going to be more users. Like just last quarter we talked about I think three SensiML, this quarter's 10 to 16, and we expect that to continue ramp in quarter-on-quarter as more people get connected to the SaaS platform.

Now, in the next year that's when I think we really start to see the wheel turning on what's driving from the SiFive engagement because ones that goes public and people start using that, that will start driving more incremental IP sales for us and then also be a pivot point for people to license the SaaS platform as well.

But Suji, I just want to come back to one thing, on the other components for the near term revenue for three this year. I did forget to mention the big consumer electronics when that we showed off three this year. So I would be remiss and making sure I went back and covered that, that's also going to be a driver for this year.

Suji DeSilva

And that starts in 3Q, 2019 or?

Brian Faith

Correct.

Suji DeSilva

Okay. Great. And the number of substitutions three going 10 to 16, is it fair to say that approach is triple digits towards the end of 2019? Or is too aggressive sort of a passive ramp-up here.?

Brian Faith

That's absolutely my internal target. Let's see if we can hit that. If I can even get it to half of that, I think we will be well on pace to meet the financial goals we outline for SensiML this year.

Suji DeSilva

Okay. It's very helpful. Thank you, Brian, thanks Sue.

Brian Faith

Thanks, Suji.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next we will go to Richard Shannon, Craig-Hallum.

Richard Shannon

Brian, thank you for taking my questions. I would like to probably congratulation on the ownership of SiFive. Looks very interesting. Look forward watching that develops throughout this and next. Brian, to be honest, a lot of - the audio of my line here was poor so I missed some of your comments off base of what I head. I apologize. I guess, let's talk first about the SiFive relationship or maybe can help us understand the engagement model how this ramped up here [indiscernible] to make that a reality?

Brian Faith

Yeah. I also can hear some of the audio quality issues there, Richard. So let me try to answer what I think you asked. So let me give a little bit more color about this SiFive engagement. So basically, we have done a strategic announcement with SiFive.

We are co-developing this template called SoC template and once that is made available to people on their website other folks, other companies can take that template and make their own semi customers to see.

Every time that takes place, there's an opportunity for the customer to select the QuickLogic subjects and be a component of that SoC that's being developed. And when that happens, we will be getting IT license and potential royalty's revenues from that.

There's also the opportunity for us to provide software and access to the SaaS tool from SensiML. So you can imagine anybody who uses of template becomes somebody that can be a SaaS subscribe as well as some of that can generate more opportunities for SaaS suspicions in the royalties there of the SensiML, product shipping and volume.

So there are a lot of revenue aspects for us once this is actually in 2020. In the near-term, as I spoke about the earlier doctor programs, we are expecting commitments on this potentially from some of these customers that get in the game and to get really access.

Again how that shows up as revenue is to be determined. But we are expecting some of that will be coming in from customers from the SiFive engagement.

Richard Shannon

Okay. That's helpful perspective. Thanks for that. For forefront on triple digits question what's going to be - what kind of the obstacle to growing that faster just kind of push marketing model or pull model and anything that you can do to help accelerate or expand your following pipeline there?

Brian Faith

Great question. So SensiML is a standalone company, I think a lot of it was organic. Just to see to the industry we trying to get the message out of it and get people to sign on especially people who had transferred over from two SensiML from their interior base before they spend out SensiML.

We've been a really big marketing plan in place now to make that strong push into the market which then includes some seminars that we are going to be having with third-party companies like foghorn to really talk about the benefits of machine learning at the edge.

And we have also reinvigorated our sales channel and our distribution network to re-stocking some of these harder developing kits. So that is very low friction from the point somebody is interested in something with respect to SensiML to buy and getting something running on their desk.

And that's primarily done with future electronics and that in that some of the folks that we have in Asia. A future actually doing a whole series of AI, summarized in Europe of which we are going to be probably share throughout the summer. And we are expecting that's going to create product quite up over the technology as well.

So yeah we are moving from sort of a small-scale marketing strategy to really going big, now that we have all of these pieces in place for a, SensiML timing to the HDK and for they are already running with other process of companies.

Richard Shannon

Well Brian, you've given us some fairly detailed financial targets for this year. I guess the struggle for investors has been it seems like you have some great engagements. And they seem to get pushed out and reconfigured or redesigned to some degree.

Sounds like you have a lot more confidence in the designs that you're working with today. I wish you would help us to understand a function of the type of customers you are working with or this kind of like a couple of turns to the product design cycle now they feel like they are important to this platform wins. Can you help us out kind of tie those things together for us, please?

Brian Faith

Yeah. It's a great question. And it's actually a variety of reasons why it's not just one. A, I think firstly out platform itself is much more mature in the sense that the device and all the software needed to turn over to somebody else. And let them start writing their software applications on our chip.

When we first started on this venture, it was really as flying engineers around to the very few customers we could afford to do that with. Having a mature platform means we can turn it over and you really start to open the surf available market. And that's why we're able to get different types of customers engaged here. Another aspect of this is that there's other third-party companies now they are reporting more of their software to our platform that in turn creates another sales force for us because they obviously want to sell more of their software out to the market. And so were seeing opportunities coming from there that we didn't have previously. And just getting, I guess, more of the distribution channel into the mix now and having them take the message out further. It's an extension of our sales force, so we're seeing just many, many more opportunities coming than we have had in the past.

Now, the confidence level in those actually going into production, A, if you're giving more times about, you have a higher percentage rate of getting a hit. And I see is replacing more that's on these customers, thus increasing my confidence, because it's not solely dependent on one or two guys to go to production. And they were just seeing - we are seeing these demos from these companies now. They are very mature. It's for products that are not necessarily new categories of product, they are adding features to existing products, so you can imagine why persisted natural extension for their product line to go to market with it. So all those factors together is what makes that happen.

Richard Shannon

Okay. That's great. You know I think I have to go back and look at the transcript to get all of your comments, Brian. So I'll jump off the line. Thank you very much.

Brian Faith

Thank you, Richard.

Suping Cheung

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Rick Neaton, Rivershore Investment.

Rick Neaton

Hi, Brian. Hi, Sue. Congratulations on moving the strategy forward. In listening to your gross margin forecast and guidance, you are beginning to sound like an analog company. Is that the strategy you are pursuing, Brian? Or something like that?

Brian Faith

Yeah, I'd love to be getting the multiples of analog companies and software. Really, I think as you start to look at how we are reposition ourselves to the external world especially with customers and partners, it's really with a high degree of influence on software AI platforms and IP.

And that's exciting in the marketer, there is a lot of demand for it, and we want to be part of it. So, yeah, absolutely, we want to be getting more in the analog area of the financial results.

Rick Neaton

And in turn mentioning AI, late last year you had a surge in QuickAI revenues. Is that pull forward still continuing into 2019? Or are there other factors at work here or broader market trends you're capturing?

Brian Faith

It's all of it. But I'd say a lot of what's happening now is that people are - they are seeing AI and these companies are wanting to figure out how they can incorporated into their business process.

And a lot of their customers that we are engaging with now they see this as a way of materially getting an ROI package not just a voice feature, consumer feature, but it's a real ROI.

So we're seeing a lot of companies now coming out wanting to speak with us about how they can incorporate that. So we have to do this, we have to make it really, really easy and frictionless for them to do that evaluation. When they are not familiar with something and that's why this new HDK launch we have with SensiML makes that so darned easy.

And I think that's what's leading to a lot of these increasing opportunities - this big sort of surge up and number of people we think will be subscribing to the SaaS from SensiML in this quarter and subsequent through the year.

Rick Neaton

Speaking of which, you mentioned that you expect I think you said 10 to 16 new SensiML customers in Q2 and you mentioned that one customer alone is buying 10 design kits for each of its 10 different divisions. Is that what you said?

Brian Faith

Yes. I did. And that sort of reinforces the point I just made. When these big companies want to see how they can incorporate AI into their business process, they want as many business units as possible to look at that. And so a big 50,000 person company or 200,000 person company with one develop a kit doesn't make much sense, right when they have at least different line.

So I think that's a really strong message from the company that they are serious about AI and they are serious about figuring out how they're going to make it work for them.

Rick Neaton

Okay. Thanks, Brian. Appreciate it.

Brian Faith

Thank you.

Suping Cheung

Thank you, Rick.

Operator

And everyone at this time, there are no further questions. I will hand the call back to for Brian Faith for any additional or closing remarks.

Brian Faith

Yes, we will be participating in several investor and industry events this quarter. A few of the highlights include the Oppenheimer 4th Annual Emerging Growth Conference Oppenheimer in New York on May 14, the RISC-V Workshop in Zurich, Switzerland from June 12 to 14, the Silicon Summit in Santa Clara, California on June 18 where I will be presenting and participating on the panel, the Sensors Expo and Conference in San Jose on June 26 & 27. All the events we plan to attend will be available on the Events Section of our website. Our next conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 7, at 2:30 PM Pacific Time. Thank you for your participation and continued support. Good bye.

Operator

Once again everyone that does conclude today's conference. We would like to thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.