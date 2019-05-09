HollyFrontier Challenged But Still A Buy

The stock price has been dinged, perhaps due to market overhype about crude oil discounts (and consequent large refining margins) last fall.

All of the company’s refineries have access to discounted inland crudes but the company’s lubes business is encountering oversupply.

The Artesia refinery, in particular, is well-located to get crude from and supply products to the nearby booming Permian oilfield.

HollyFrontier’s 1st quarter earnings excluding special items were only $0.54/share. However, profits are expected to be higher in the 2nd and 3rd quarters, gasoline season and on into 2020.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) owns 457,000 barrels per day (BPD) of Mid-Continent, Rockies, and New Mexico transport fuels refining capacity in five refineries and 28,000 BPD of lubricating oil manufacturing. Its lubes business is seeing oversupply.

In the past, HollyFrontier has benefited from severe pipeline constraints in the U.S. and Canada leading to discounted supply at several inland oil fields. With the narrowing of these discounts - which honestly were supernaturally large - and tighter regulations on oil production in Colorado, refining margins have been and could be smaller.

Nonetheless, post Tulsa East refinery turnaround, the company is positioned for the cyclical highs of gasoline season in the next two quarters. With sizable diesel production, it is also prepared for and could benefit from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) limit to sulfur in marine fuel oil which takes effect January 1, 2020, with supply likely starting to line up in the fourth quarter of 2019.

HollyFrontier's smallest refinery is likely to see another exemption this year from ethanol blending requirements.

I continue to recommend this stock.

Brief Company Summary

HollyFrontier is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and employs 3600 people full-time. The company also has a controlling interest in midstream partnership Holly Energy Partners (HEP) which trades separately from HFC stock. The company’s business lines are refining, lubricants and specialty products, and HEP.

With a May 7, 2019, closing price of $45.47/share, HollyFrontier's market capitalization is $7.7 billion.

First-Quarter Results

HollyFrontier’s first-quarter earnings excluding special items were $0.54/share, a fraction of earlier quarters that were $2.25/share and $1.98/share. Special items were just that - mainly an inventory valuation adjustment that added a one-time $232 million in pre-tax earnings.

Still, the $0.54/share in the first quarter of 2019 compares to $0.77/share in net income for the first quarter of 2018.

Refining throughput was 400,000 BPD, a utilization rate of 87.5%. This was due to a turnaround at part of the company’s Tulsa refinery and an unplanned outage - a fire at a pipe rack - at its El Dorado refinery.

Oil Supply and Discounts

U.S. oil supply was 12.1 million BPD in March and of that, the West Texas-New Mexico Permian basin is producing 4.1 million BPD. Last fall, Permian growth was so fast producers without firm pipeline transportation had to absorb discounts - and buyers for refineries in and near the Permian benefited. This discount of up to $18-20/barrel at the margin disappeared as new takeaway capacity came online faster than predicted.

Bakken crude production too is strong at 1.4 million BPD.

Although more and more U.S. oil is exported, growth from increased U.S. drilling particularly benefits refiners like HollyFrontier.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at Cushing, $/Bbl

Credit: Macrotrends

The May 8th closing oil price was $61.92 per barrel for WTI at Cushing.

Because HollyFrontier uses inland crudes with different qualities and transport costs, its feedstock cost is not exactly the same as WTI-Cushing. Its 100,000 BPD Artesia refinery uses nearby Permian crude. Overall, the company reports using 171,000 BPD of Permian oil as feedstock in the first quarter of 2019. While no longer as heavily discounted as last fall, the current discount of WTI-Midland to WTI-Cushing is -$3.81/barrel.

Interesting, especially for engineers, in a conference call company executives said that because some Permian crude is very light condensate, HollyFrontier uses heavier sour crude to blend down the gravity so the very light condensate can be run in refineries.

Uinta is a waxy, sweet crude, closing at $48.60/bbl, or about $13/bbl below WTI-Cushing. In the first quarter, black waxy crude was a small part of HollyFrontier’s slate, about 4% or 18,000 BPD.

WCS is Western Canadian Select, produced and used in Canada but also exported to the United States. Due to quality differences and transportation constraints, its price is also lower than WTI-Cushing at $45.52/barrel, or about $16/barrel less than WTI. This is again a big improvement over the fall when the price of WCS was as much as $52/barrel less than WTI. Specifically, HollyFrontier notes a first-quarter Canadian oil differential to WTI of -$12.69/barrel, much compressed from the earlier -$39.43/barrel differential in the fourth quarter of 2018. HollyFrontier reports using 65,000 BPD of Canadian crude, mostly heavy sour. Only Phillips 66 (PSX) has a higher percentage exposure in its crude slate to WCS.

Given these differentials, it is advantageous for HollyFrontier to access to inland crudes for its five inland U.S. refineries.

Credit: HollyFrontier.com and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Colorado Regulations Likely to Reduce Crude Production

In mid-April 2019, Colorado Bill 18-191 passed the legislature and was signed into law by the governor. Local authorities, rather than the state, will be in charge of regulating oil and gas development, and the state’s oil and gas commission is instructed to prioritize public health and safety over encouraging energy development. The expected effect will be to reduce Colorado production below its high of 500,000 BPD.

Operations and Competitors

HollyFrontier’s oil refineries are in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Salt Lake City, Utah. A map of HollyFrontier’s operations is shown below.

In the MidContinent and Rockies, HollyFrontier has four refineries with 357,000 BPD of capacity. Its major competitors are BP (BP), Marathon (MPC), Phillips 66, and Valero (VLO); a smaller competitor is Par Pacific Holdings (PARR).

In the Southwest, the company operates one 100,000 BPD refinery in Artesia, New Mexico. It can both get oil feedstock from and provide petroleum products to the nearby Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. While many refineries line the Gulf Coast, HollyFrontier’s inland competitors include Marathon Petroleum, Delek (DK), Phillips 66 and Valero.

Like HollyFrontier, Delek has a well-positioned refinery in the midst of the Permian, which offers less expensive crude feedstock as well as huge product demand. Also like HollyFrontier, several of Marathon Petroleum's refineries are well-positioned for Canadian crude oil.

Indeed, all of HollyFrontier's refineries and midstream assets operate in the hearts of producing fields, and its Tulsa refinery is next door to the giant Cushing crude storage terminal.

Worth noting is that unlike its Gulf Coast competitors, HollyFrontier does not run Venezuelan or Mexican crude and so is not affected by those countries' supply declines and sanctions. Also, unlike Marathon Petroleum with its integration of Andeavor underway, HollyFrontier need to only focus on operations.

Credit: HollyFrontier.com

The Crack Spread and Refining Profitability

The trend in the 3-2-1 crack spread, a measure of refining profitability, is currently about $22.19/barrel, having dipped substantially in the first quarter. However, while this number is defined as three barrels of crude subtracted from the sum of 2 barrels of gasoline and one of distillate, the specific crude used for this calculation is WTI-Cushing. Companies like HollyFrontier being able to use less expensive crude should net larger profitability.

Credit: energystockchannel.com

Lubes

Lubricating oils are small-volume specialty, high-margin products. HollyFrontier has 15,600 BPD of lube refining capacity in its Petro-Canada operation located in Ontario and another 12,400 BPD of lube capacity at its Tulsa refinery. Weakness in lube oil profitability due to overseas competition from China and the ramp-up of Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) Rotterdam plant impacted HollyFrontier’s first-quarter results. Lubes are generally oversupplied - easy to swamp a small-volume market - and HollyFrontier expects the cyclical oversupply to continue for a few years.

Strategy

The company’s focus is on improving reliability. Budgeted capital expenditures for 2019 are $470-510 million for refining, $40-50 million for lubes, and $40 million for HEP.

The company’s executives expect the small refinery exemption for the Cheyenne refinery to continue. This allows refineries smaller than 75,000 BPD to request a temporary exemption from the Renewable Fuel Standard - usually blending in ethanol - if complying would cause disproportionate economic hardship.

HollyFrontier is ready for the IMO 2020 change in sulfur regulations for marine fuel and expects to profit from it.

Governance

At April 1, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked HollyFrontier’s overall governance as 4, up from 6 six months ago. Sub-scores were audit (1), board (3, up from 7), shareholder rights (7), and compensation (5, up from 6). About 5.4% of the floated stock is shorted and only 0.6% of the stock is held by insiders.

HollyFrontier’s Financial and Stock Highlights

HollyFrontier’s market capitalization is $7.7 billion at a May 7, 2019, stock closing price of $45.47 per share. Its one-year target price is $58.54, or 29% above this closing price.

The company’s 52-week price range is $43.73-83.28 per share, so its May 7, 2019, closing price of $45.47/share is 55% of its 52-week high and in fact near its 52-week low. This is despite stock buybacks.

An established public company, HFC pays a dividend of $1.32 per share, a yield of 2.9%.

HollyFrontier’s trailing-twelve-month earnings per share is $6.16, giving it an 8.9% return on assets, a 18.3% return on equity and a trailing price-earnings ratio of 7.4. Estimated earnings per share for full-year 2019 is $4.69, a decrease of 24% from the trailing-twelve-month total.

Data by YCharts

At March 30, 2019, the company had $5.5 billion in liabilities and $12.1 billion in assets, giving a liability-to-asset ratio of 45%.

The company’s trailing-twelve-month operating cash flow was $1.44 billion and its levered free cash flow was $893 million.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.8, essentially “hold,” from the seventeen analysts who follow it. In the last four months two ratings changes have been downgrades, one from “buy” to “hold” and one from “neutral” to “sell.”

As of December 30, 2018, most of HollyFrontier’s stock was owned by institutions, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market. The most recent summary of its institutional holders shows Vanguard with 12.4%, BlackRock with 9.6%, TCTC Holdings with 7.4%, AQR Capital with 5.9%, and State Street with 5.6%.

HollyFrontier’s beta is 1.08, representing volatility in line with the overall market.

Logistics Partnership

As the general partner of Holly Energy Partners, HollyFrontier owns 57% of the $2.9 billion partnership. HEP’s assets are crude and product pipelines, storage tanks, terminals, and loading rack facilities near HollyFrontier’s refineries. HollyFrontier operationally integrates the partnership’s assets with its refining assets.

Because partnerships have tax-specific issues for individual owners, I am not making a recommendation separately on HEP; nonetheless, dividend-seekers should note HEP is paying a return of nearly 10%.

A Note on Valuation

With an enterprise value (EV) of $7.93 billion, HollyFrontier's EV/EBITDA ratio is 3.8, attractively far below the preferred ratio of 10 or less.

The company’s book value per share of $34.63 is less than its market price, a positive signal.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their oil supply and refining margin expectations as the factors most likely to affect HollyFrontier.

While HollyFrontier’s refineries are quite proximate to new shale production, Colorado production may be limited in the future, and other U.S. oil sources may be drawn toward offshore for export. Since the change in December 2015 to allow oil exports, U.S. refiners have less monopsony-type (buyers’) power over U.S. oil production than before.

Recommendations for HollyFrontier

Six months ago it appeared HollyFrontier had turned a corner. The first quarter of 2019 was weak by comparison in part due to a planned turnaround, on the cusp of the gasoline season the company is ready to profit and is operationally prepared for the next several quarters.

While the lubes margins will be cyclical for a while, upside in the company's key refining sector and its HEP midstream division suggest upside from this bargain low point, especially going into the gasoline season and, later in the year, IMO2020 preparations.

Dividend investors and bargain hunters may appreciate the company’s 2.9% dividend and ongoing share buybacks.

