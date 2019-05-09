Dividend Update - April 2019

April 2019 is already over. Can't believe how quickly this year is going by. It is going to be an exciting rest of the year. So far, we are off to a good start after seeing first-quarter results. The first month of each quarter traditionally doesn't produce very many dividends for me. But every little bit counts. Let's see how I did in April.

Dividends

CSCO - $8.24

CINF - $7.85

KO - $14.79

CAH - $5.54

O - $7.02

BNS - $19.87

April dividends add up to $63.31, which represents a 30.9% increase from last year, where I made $48.37. Below are some charts from my portfolio page to better visualize the results.

Last April, I was paid out by 7 companies. This year, it is down to 6. First, I finally sold off my position in General Electric (GE) after its dividend cut. Secondly, I also sold my position in LTC Properties (LTC). This position wasn't very large. It paid monthly dividends, which was nice, but the dividend is frozen, with no increases coming in the past few years. I ended up putting this money into a new position in BNS. This helped me diversify a little more. Still working on adding new positions to my portfolio as well as build up current ones. Other than the new BNS position paying me more dividends than GE and LTC combined, the rest of April's growth came from dividend increases and reinvesting.

I am pretty happy with these results. This is the first time I have broken the $50 mark in April or even the first month of a quarter. Can't wait until I can get this number to three digits. Just need to keep building up my positions.

How did your portfolio perform in April? Made any good purchases this year? Any companies you have your eye on? Your comments are always welcome below.

