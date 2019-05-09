Fortis: Low Risk, Safe 3.5%-Yielding Dividend, But Fairly Valued

The company’s C$17.3 billion of capital expenditure through 2023 should help it to maintain its dividend growth rate in the next few years.

Investment Thesis

Fortis (FTS) delivered an in-line Q1 2019 with 5.7% growth in its bottom line. The company has a 5-year C$17.3 billion of capital expenditure that is expected to increase its rate base and grow its dividend at compound annual growth rates of 6.3% and 6%, respectively. Fortis has also identified other growth opportunities beyond its current capital projects. The company has also filed a rate case request to increase its ROE to 10.35% from its current 9.75%. Fortis’ strong balance sheet should allow it to execute its planned investments in the next few years. The company’s stable and growing dividend makes it a perfect investment choice for conservative investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, its shares are currently richly valued. We think a pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Fortis delivered an in-line quarter with adjusted EPS of C$0.74 per share. This represented a growth rate of 5.7% year over year from last year’s C$0.70 per share. The growth in EPS was driven by strong growth from its U.S. electric & gas and transmission assets. Foreign exchange also contributed to the increase, thanks to stronger USD to Canadian dollar. In the past quarter, Fortis invested C$740 million in utilities to support its earnings growth.

Source: Q1 2019 Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

We continue to like Fortis' growth outlook for the following reasons:

TEP Rate case filed could be its next growth catalyst

Fortis’ Tucson Electric Power division in Arizona filed a rate case on April 1, 2019. TEP is seeking to recover its investments made since its last rate case supporting customers in the transition to wind, solar and natural gas generation resources. The company has invested over US$700 million since the rates were last set. If approved, its ROE could improve to 10.35% from 2017’s approved ROE of 9.75%. We think this could help secure top-line and bottom-line growth once approved.

Source: Q1 2019 Presentation

Low risk regulated business model

About 97% of Fortis' assets are regulated utilities' assets. This means that the company can deliver consistent and largely predictable revenue and earnings through allowed ROE. The good thing is that not a single regulatory jurisdiction comprises more than 1/3 of its total assets. Hence, the risk of overly relying on one jurisdiction is reduced.

C$17.3 billion five-year capital plan

Fortis has a C$17.3 billion worth of capital projects through 2023. These projects are expected to grow its rate base annually by 6.3% (see right second chart below). Management hopes that its growth in rate base will support its dividend growth rate of about 6% per year through 2023. As can be seen from the list below, the company’s capital expenditure in 2019 is expected to be around C$3.7 billion.

Source: Investor Presentation

The table below shows a list of Fortis’ capital projects. These projects will provide opportunity for Fortis to grow its rate base from C$26.1 billion in 2018 to C$35.5 billion in 2023.

Source: Investor Presentation

Opportunities beyond its base capital plan

Fortis has identified a list of projects that it could invest to grow its rate base. The map below shows Fortis’ opportunities beyond its current capital expenditure projects. These projects include grid modernization, underwater electricity transmission line, LNG and gas infrastructure, and renewables. As can be seen from the map, these projects are not only confined to Canada and the United States, they also include several projects in the Caribbean and Belize.

Source: Investor Presentation

Investment grade balance sheet should help support its projects

Fortis has an investment grade balance sheet. The company’s recent closing of its Waneta expansion sale (about C$1 billion) should help improve its outlook as well. The company has a total of C$3.1 billion of remaining credit facility with no significant debt maturities in 2019. Therefore, we believe Fortis is in a good position to execute its investment strategy to grow its rate base in 2019 and beyond.

Valuation Analysis: Richly Valued

Fortis is currently trading at a price to cash flow ratio of 8.28x. This is higher than its 5-year historical average of 7.46x. In terms of EV to EBITDA ratio, its current ratio of 12.91x is slightly higher than its 5-year average of 12.10x. Therefore, we believe Fortis’ share price is richly valued.

Data by YCharts

A growing 3.5%-yielding dividend

Fortis has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.45 per share. This dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.5%. Fortis’ dividend yield is typically in the range of 3.3-4.1% except twice where its dividend yield went north of 4.4% in the past 10 years. Looking forward, Fortis plans to increase its dividend by an annual growth rate of about 6% through 2023. If this is true, its dividend will likely increase to about C$2.27 in 2023. Its dividend payout ratio of 69% (in 2018) is safe and appears to be sustainable.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Regulatory risk

Since 99% of its utility assets are regulated, Fortis’ revenues are sensitive to changes in regulatory decisions.

Higher bond yield

Since Fortis is often considered a bond-proxy stock, its share price is often driven by the swing of the bond yield. Below is a chart that compares the share price of Fortis and Canada’s 5-year benchmark bond yield in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart, Fortis’ share price is inversely correlated to the bond yield. Therefore, investors should look at the chart of the bond yield before making an investment in Fortis.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We believe Fortis is a core holding for investors in any portfolio as it offers stable and growing dividend. However, we think its shares are richly valued. Hence, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines until a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.