Risk-Averse Funds Flowing Into U.S. Distorting Yields

Investors must better understand these international flows of funds if they are to be prepared for differing pieces of statistical information, like negative interest rates.

Political uncertainties are having a greater impact on these flows than ever before as risk-averse investors have become more sensitive to potential economic disruptions.

People are becoming more and more aware that risk-averse international monies are flowing into safe-haven countries and distorting financial markets.

On Tuesday I wrote about the flow of risk-averse monies into safe-haven investments as a result of the growing concern about the trade wars between the United States and China and the possibility that President Trump might impose further tariffs this Friday.

I thought that it was important to understand this flow of funds internationally in order to analyze what was happening on a global basis.

Furthermore, I felt that it was also important to see what was happening because of the impact these flows might have on economic policymakers, especially those at central banks like the Federal Reserve.

My analysis was confirmed on Wednesday by reporters writing for the Financial Times (Subscription required):

Wall Street, having soared off the back of encouraging reports on the Sino-US trade talks, retreated yesterday after Sunday tweets by the US president threw into doubt a resolution to the dispute.” The markets’ response to Donald Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods this Friday was swift.” Global equity markets fell alongside the yields on government debt as investors shied away from risky assets.”

It is important to see how pervasive the impacts were, because the impacts were truly of a worldwide nature.

We start off with stock markets: “The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Average indices dropped 1.6 per cent by midday in New York while the Nasdaq Composite index — comprising tech groups reliant on Chinese business — lost 1.8 per cent, hitting its lowest level in a month.”

Then there was the impact on oil markets: “Abhishek Kumar, head of analytics at Interfax Energy, told Reuters: ‘The spat has reinvigorated demand-side concerns, given that the conflict has been adversely impacting prospects for global economic growth.’”

International benchmark Brent crude fell as much as 2.6 per cent to trade below $70 a barrel while US marker WTI was down 1.6 per cent to $61.25 a barrel.”

Then there was the US bond market, the subject I focused in on: “Jitters in stocks sent investors towards the relatively safety of government bonds. The yield on 10-year US Treasuries slipped 3 basis points to 2.47 per cent.”

And then there was the spillover into Europe: “The defensive moves into government debt spread to Europe where the yield on Germany’s 10-years Bunds fell beneath zero to its lowest level since early April.”

European stock markets also followed: “The tentative mood left Europe’s major indices in the red. Frankfurt’s Xetra Dax index slid 1.6 per cent while London’s FTSE 100 closed down 1.7 per cent to its lowest level for almost a month.”

These quotes just indicate how extensive the global effects of the political uncertainty are.

Furthermore, as I have written many times, this is not just a new phenomenon. I have written on many occasions about how the Federal Reserve had to communicate with and work with other central banks during the Great Recession to minimize the impacts of international movements of funds.

The problem of risk-averse flows of funds into the bonds of safe-haven nations during the financial unrest of the 2011 to 2017 period just extended the need for the international coordination of central banks.

And, I wrote quite frequently about how international funds moved around and impacted national interest rates beginning in December 2016 soon after Donald Trump was elected President of the United States.

The fluidity of international money movements is just a reality of the modern world and one that is consistent with the globalization that had taken place in the recent past.

Federal Reserve officials appear to be cognizant of these movements and incorporate them into their “data-driven” policy-making. Certainly having to deal volatile factors like these makes it much more difficult for Fed officials to build and signal a longer-term picture of the future and a policy that is consistent with it.

However, I don’t believe that the full implication of these changes have been transferred into the models of the world that most investors work with. As a consequence, many investors are taken aback by the large money movements that take place, nor do they understand the negative interest rates that are so prevalent on some government debt around the world.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the world right now and it seems as if the uncertainty is increasing. A consequence of this is that there may be much more risk-averse money that can move quickly almost anywhere in the world than ever before.

My guess is that in the United States, nominal interest rates would be much higher now if these risk-averse monies were not invested here. In fact, I believe that the yield on the 10-year government bond would be greater than 3.50 percent if it were not for the risk-averse funds planted here. That is quite a difference! But, that indicates how important these funds are in the overall scene we are describing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.