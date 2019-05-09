My New Top Pick For 2019 Is Simon Property And Its 4.7% Dividend

“A malls” won’t die, but they need to go through a significant makeover in the next few years.

The market has performed quite well, hasn’t it? Even including the recent trade war-induced volatility, we have seen a tremendous rally in equities that has definitely helped to lessen the sour taste left at the end of last year.

My top pick for 2019 was Facebook (FB), and that has already returned over 10% since that call and around 50% since it bottomed. While I am still very bullish on the long-term prospects for FB, my new top pick for the rest of 2019 is Simon Property Group (SPG), which I view to have a distorted risk-reward proposition in spite of the low risk profile. Shares are a conviction buy.

(SPG’s Sawgrass Mills mall property, the number 2 most valuable property in the country with last reported tenant sales per square foot of $1,149)

Best Risk-Reward In A Decade For This Top-Tier Mall REIT

If you were to only look at the fact that SPG trades at just around 10% lower than its 52-week highs, then you might think that shares are not materially undervalued. This, however, could not be further from the truth.

SPG has underperformed significantly versus the S&P 500 over the past five years:

(Source: Morningstar)

This has led shares to trade at around their highest dividend yield over the past decade and more, aside from the 2007-2008 financial crisis:

(Source: Dividend.com)

Because SPG has been a consistent cash flow and dividend grower (averaging 11% over the last 4 years, including a 10.5% increase just last year), the dividend yield has steadily creeped up, creating this very attractive buying opportunity. This embodies the very definition of a contrarian stock pick, as sentiment for malls is low and pessimistic.

Ignore The Headlines, Trust The Management

After SPG reported earnings, the main headline was CEO Simon’s comments that he cannot guarantee there won’t be more retail bankruptcies this year:

(Source: CNBC)

The negative reaction to the company's earnings report sent shares trading down below $174 that day before it rallied back higher (but it has since traded back down to these levels again). While it is true that there will be some near-term volatility, there are many reasons to be optimistic for the long term.

2019 Will Be Solid, 2020 Will Be Golden

It is interesting to see the parallels with FB, my aforementioned previous top pick for 2019. Just like FB, SPG has guided for a slow 2019, but I am optimistic for a strong 2020. For the first quarter, the company reported FFO per share of $3.04, which represents 5.9% growth YOY, or 7% growth after adjusting 2018’s number for the new accounting standard changes. Management reiterated its 2019 FFO guidance of $12.30-12.40 per share, which would represent approximately 4.5% growth over 2018’s number, again after adjusting 2018 for accounting standard changes. These results and guidance are not bad, but certainly less that what is typically expected of this top-tier management team. Among the big reasons for the muted expected performance is that SPG will need to work through lost rents from anchor closings and redevelopments. This, however, is a non-recurring issue, and once the redevelopments are completed, not only will the company see increased cash flow from these projects (management has guided for 7% cash returns on investment), but there also will be increased foot traffic, which conceivably would help improve the quality of the overall property.

With this in mind, investors should actually be welcoming more redevelopments and near-term cash flow volatility because these are high-return investments that benefit the property immediately and in the long term. We are seeing SPG work hard to expedite this process - in the earnings call, the company indicated that its Northgate property in Seattle will see redevelopment plans earlier than expected, which will lower NOI in the near term. On the flip side, it will be replacing much of the retail with the NHL Seattle Corporate office space, a hockey stadium, residential, hotel, and office space. As we can see below, SPG is expecting many of its redevelopment efforts to come on-line in late 2019 and 2020:

(Source: 2019 Q1 Supplemental)

(Source: 2019 Q1 Supplemental)

(Source: 2019 Q1 Supplemental)

With this in mind, I look at management’s muted 2019 FFO guidance as being as far as possible from “the new norm.” 2020 looks like the year SPG is able to return back to its aggressive growth, and investors who are able to count to two may be amply rewarded.

Regardless Of The Share Price, SPG Gets Better

Whereas the valuation might suggest increased risk, the past several years have suggested a different scenario.

Because SPG retains a significant amount of cash flow, we can see below that it has approximately $1.5 billion in cash flow after the dividend, which the company is able to use for redevelopment projects, buying back stock, and paying down debt:

(Source: 2018 10-K, emphasis by Author)

SPG has been able to take advantage of the depressed valuations to consistently drive down shares outstanding:

(Source: Chart by Author, data from 10-K)

Much of its capital expenditure has gone towards income-producing and asset-improving redevelopment projects:

(Source: 2018 10-K)

Because of these redevelopment projects and the net debt paydown, SPG has seen its asset base (prior to depreciation) increase and the debt decrease:

(Source: 2018 10-K, emphasis by Author)

This has led to the company's leverage ratios to continue decreasing to a best-in-class 5.1 times NOI:

(Source: 2019 Q1 Supplemental)

To put this in perspective, 5.1 times is very low as compared to the 7-9 times seen at peers.

The conservative balance sheet means that SPG is less afraid of further sudden anchor box closings, because the company has the capital flexibility to significantly ramp up redevelopment spend using its high liquidity. Specifically, management touted having $7 billion of available liquidity. Furthermore, the lower leverage makes SPG less exposed to the growing expense risk of rising interest rates.

Meanwhile, it continues to reward shareholders with increasing FFO and dividends:

(Source: Chart by Author, data from 10-K)

Clearly, this is a company which, in spite of a poor stock valuation, continues to both improve its financial position and its investment proposition to shareholders.

Back To The Balance Sheet

I’ve said a lot of good things about SPG, but one deserves to be repeated and emphasized. Again, like FB, I view SPG as being “under-leveraged.” This marks the potential for truly spectacular shareholder returns - here’s why. Even if we assume that SPG should maintain its current debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1 times (I actually think that the company can easily return back to its 2017 levels of 5.5 times, and even 6 times), then this implies that as it increases cash flow, it is also able to increase the capacity for debt. For example, a $50 million increase in EBITDA would imply $255 million in additional debt (5.1*$50 million) which SPG can take on and still maintain the same leverage ratio. This extra debt capacity essentially could act as “extra FFO” that the company could use for things that FFO would typically used for, such as share repurchases, increased dividends, or more development projects.

CEO Simon has said multiple times that the company will not leverage up the balance sheet for share repurchases. I am, however, in favor of such blunt use of leverage (I previously called for FB to lever the balance sheet for share repurchases). But note that while SPG may not so crudely increase leverage, the company does have another way to use leverage to its advantage, which I find to be a likely scenario. In the coming years, we are likely to see accelerated closings of troubled retail tenants. Whereas SPG has in the past several years relied on FFO available after paying the dividend to fund its redevelopment projects, such an event would imply that the company would need to temporarily take on more leverage to accelerate the redevelopments.

I can see SPG taking leverage anywhere in the neighborhood of 7 to 9 times EBITDA, and afterwards, choosing to reduce leverage through increasing cash flows from both the projects and the underlying properties instead of paying down the debt. At that point, the company would have tremendous free cash flow and low redevelopment needs - creating a perfect opportunity for significant share repurchases. This scenario would thus, in the eyes of SPG management, be issuing debt for redevelopment projects, but in the eyes of shareholders, be issuing debt for share repurchases, which is very bullish. The best-in-class balance sheet not only helps to mitigate risk, but is also a potential upside catalyst in the future.

Valuation And Price Target

At recent prices, SPG trades at a 4.7% dividend yield and 14 times the midpoint of 2019 FFO guidance. That just seems too low for a company with such a low-risk balance sheet and in-place organic growth levers for future cash flow growth. My 12-month price target for SPG is $207, or a 4% yield based on my projected $8.30 payout for 2019. This represents a near-25% total return based on current prices.

Risks

It should not be ignored that SPG still faces threat from e-commerce. With Amazon’s (AMZN) recent announcement for 1-day Prime shipping, there is increased pressure for SPG’s tenants to demonstrate reason for walking into stores. That said, I believe that high-traffic properties will continue to drive high-traffic, as they provide an experience unreplicable online.

I might be wrong, and SPG’s properties may not be immune from secular decline. I’ll be very clear - the stock price is in no way, shape or form pricing in this result. My bull thesis can only succeed if SPG is still benefiting from secular tailwinds of highly performing properties driving higher rents. If, however, the company starts to see significant slowdowns in rent increases, followed by consistent declines in rents, then this will dramatically lower the value of the stock. Here’s one way how the scenario could play out: the worsening financial position would in turn lower the company's investment grade ratings, which in turn increases its interest expenses, which in turn reduces the amount of leverage the company can take on (it will need to start paying down debt with FFO), which in turn reduces “true FFO,” which in turn may lead to more downgrades in its investment grade rating (the negative debt cycle). However, I do not think this will happen. If it does though, then SPG might, for example, trade at an 8% dividend yield, or 40% lower.

SPG, despite being less leveraged than peers, is still quite leveraged overall. If interest rates rise, then the company will inevitably see its interest expense rise as well, lowering FFO and its capacity to increase the dividend. At the very least, its lower leverage as compared to peers makes SPG the best relative defensive play against rising interest rates, and its top-notch A credit rating should help mitigate the rising interest expense.

Conclusion

On a risk-reward basis, SPG offers a juicy 4.7% yield to go along with its ultra-high quality collection of mall properties and low-risk balance sheet. Shares have about 25% total return upside to my 12-month price target - this is my new top pick for 2019.

(TipRanks: Buy SPG)

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.