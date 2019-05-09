Union Pacific: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

About a year ago I published an article titled "How far could Union Pacific fall?" and in that article, I examined Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stock as "classic cyclical" based on the historic price cyclicality of the stock. In that article, I shared the following table that listed all of Union Pacific's historic price declines.

~Year ~Duration ~Time until bottom ~Depth 1974 3 years 21 months 46% 1981 5.5 years 15 months 62% 1987 4 years 4 months 41% 1997 8 years 2.5 years 47% 2008 2.5 years 9 months 60% 2015 3 years 12 months 44%

Based on this price history, combined with UNP's relatively high valuation and that I thought we were late in the business cycle, I suggested to UNP shareholders that they should rotate into one or more of three suggested defensive investments, and I followed the results of that suggestion each month for the past 14 months. (You can read the latest update of all those stocks in my last article titled "Tracking How Far They Fell: April 2019 Edition." So far, UNP is outperforming my suggestions.) As I was re-evaluating the 12 or so stocks in the series I am still tracking, I noted that while UNP's historic price is pretty cyclical, its actual earnings were not as cyclical as I expected, so it would have been better to use a different form of analysis than I used last year (and that is what I intend to do in this article).

One of the major assumptions that I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual rate of growth (CARG) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I weight shareholder yields from dividends (and potentially from buybacks) more heavily because that is money actually being returned to shareholders; 5) I provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three of those CARG estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CARG estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CARG > 15% a "buy," 12-15% an "outperform," 8-12% a "market perform," 4-8% an "underperform" and < 4% a "sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical its earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I like to examine. Let's take a look at Union Pacific's historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call 'secular growth.' This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are 'low', 'moderate', and 'deep.' 'Low' is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much farther than that. 'Deep' I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and 'moderate' somewhere in between low and deep. And last, but not least, are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns, but recover soon after that, which I call 'highly cyclical.'

With three declines over the past two decades of -5%, -18%, and -12%, I would say that UNP's earnings are low-to-moderately cyclical. Examining UNP's historical price cyclicality as I did in my original article can also work for stocks of this type whose earnings aren't particularly cyclical. So, there wasn't anything wrong with approaching it that way, but the fact that earnings haven't been very cyclical historically means that we can actually break down what is likely to drive UNP's longer 10-year expected returns much better and easier than if the earnings were more cyclical. So let's take a look at those three likely drivers of future returns over the next decade.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sorts of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what sort of return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts in 2006.

UNP's current blended P/E ratio of 21.3 is higher than its normal P/E ratio this cycle of 17.7. If, over the course of the next 10 years it were to revert to a P/E of 17.7, and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CARG of about -1.83%.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2006, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CARG from organic earnings growth we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

Data by YCharts

Union Pacific has bought back about 1/3 of the company over the course of the last cycle. This can make EPS growth look really good over this time period, but what I want to know is what sort of earnings growth it would have had if these buybacks weren't made. I also want to take into account the 2008 recession (because we are likely to have another one at some point over the next 10 years) and also the earnings declines during the oil bust in 2015/16. This will give us a more realistic view of what UNP's earnings growth might be over the next 10 years. My calculations show that we can expect about +3.03% CARG from organic earnings growth over the next ten years if there is a recession at some point during that time period.

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section). For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If it is buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are consistently greater than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both 1-year and 3-year time frames.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Union Pacific has been buying back about 5% of its outstanding shares per year the past few years. That's a very large repurchase amount.

Additionally, it has been paying out a dividend to shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Currently, the dividend is about 1.85% on a trailing basis and 2% on a forward basis. So, it looks like UNP is currently returning about 7% of the value of the company each year in dividends and buybacks. Let's see if it is earning that much.

Data by YCharts

Currently, the earnings yield is 4.71%. It looks like UNP got a big benefit in 2018, likely from corporate tax cuts, but 4.71% looks like a more sustainable estimate going forward. So, what I do if the shareholder yield of 7% is less than the earnings yield of 4.71% is limit my expectations to the earnings yield.

And, for non-financial institutions, I also like to take a look at free-cash-flow-to-equity/enterprise value yield as well as a way to capture how much cash and debt and cash flow the company has relative to its price on a per share basis. I've found this is a good way to expose companies which are borrowing money to buy back shares or pay dividends and also to credit companies that have a large cash pile that the market might not be taking into consideration.

Data by YCharts

The FCFE/EV yield is essentially at zero. This doesn't look like current cash flows are producing enough to support that 4.71% expected shareholder yield. It makes me suspect that UNP has been borrowing a lot of money to buy back shares.

Data by YCharts

Over the course of the past cycle, since 2006, UNP has tripled its long-term debt. So, basically, it has been borrowing money to buy back shares.

For shareholders who have owned the stock since 2006, that's a good thing. The stock price is now near all-time highs. However, eventually, all this borrowed money will need to be paid back, or, at the very least, there will be a limit to the amount it can borrow, and it could hit that limit over the course of the next 10 years. So, I am not going to count on any shareholder yield over this time period in the form of dividends and buybacks. It's not that I think its dividend will be cut tomorrow or anything, it's just that I can't count on it over the long term and I prefer to be conservative in my estimates. If it grows real earnings at 3% it can pay the dividend from earnings growth, but since I already am counting earnings growth separately, I think it's best to assume no long-term shareholder yield unless cash flows improve or debt is reduced.

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-1.83%), earnings growth returns (+3.03%), and business/shareholder returns (0%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CARG return of +1.2%. That level of expected return puts Union Pacific in the 'sell' category for me based on its 10-year expected total returns.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. Then I assume we will have a recession after that point. What I want to know is if a recession begins in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy UNP at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

Using a 22.5 P/E, which is a little higher than today's P/E, and including dividends over the next 2-3 years, we can expect UNP's price to rise to $273.88 per share. Looking at UNP's price history, I think it is reasonable to expect UNP's price to fall -40-60% during a recession if the P/E ratio going in is similar to what it was going into past downturns. The past two downturns in 2008 and 2015 the P/E was a little over 21 (right where it is today), so if the P/E is 22.5 going into the next downturn, I think it's generous to assume a -40-60% drawdown. Using that range, assuming the downturn starts in 2022, we could expect a future price range for UNP of $109.55-164.33. That entire range is below where the price stands today, so I don't think there is a lot of risk getting out of UNP today and waiting for a better price.

Reflecting on my previous article

One of the important motivations for me to write and share my ideas on Seeking Alpha is that it offers me a chance to organize my ideas, share them with the public, and reflect on what went wrong (or right) with an idea so that I can figure out what works best, and adjust my strategy so that my investments perform well over time. Since my 3/6/18 article, here is how UNP has performed vs. my three alternative ideas (and I included SPY as a reference as well).

Data by YCharts

The average total return of my three alternatives has been +13.74% vs. +37.70% for UNP and +8.44% for SPY. It's worth noting that during the depths of the December 2018 correction, the alternatives were outperforming UNP, so it did prove defensive when the market was dropping. It is also outperforming the S&P 500. But what I want to take a look at is the old forecast from last year to see if there is something I might learn from it.

In order to make the optimistic forecast as optimistic as possible, we are going to use a 24.3 P/E estimate for our three-year forecast instead of the current 21.1 P/E. In addition to that, instead of adding those estimated gains over the next three years to Union Pacific's current price, we are going to add those estimated gains to UNP's recent peak price. This makes more sense because the historic drawdowns from earlier in the article are measured from peak prices and UNP is off its peak price right now. F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates that, using a 24.3 P/E ratio, that in about three years' time, including dividends, UNP will have a total gain of $110.58. That's a fairly amazing 24.5% estimated annual return. If we add that to its peak price of 143.05, we get a price of $253.63. Now, if we were to have a bear market at that point in time we could expect UNP's stock price to fall 40-60% within a year or two. That puts it in a range of $101.45 to $152.18 per share four to five years from now. At its current price of $128.50, the most optimistic forecast is right around break even after 4-5 years if there is a downturn after three years.

It's worth noting that the methodology behind this forecast from 2018 is the same as the one I just used (even though the rest of the analysis used a different method). Now that I've done a few dozen of these forecast estimates and most of them are over a year old, I can begin to reflect on my interpretation of them a little bit. It should be noted, that as we saw earlier in this article, UNP bought back a lot of shares in 2018, and I'm not sure analysts did a great job of taking those into account in their forecasts. But what I really want to focus on is that UNP's future 4-5 year expected recession price range of $101.45-152.18 actually captured UNP's price at that time of $128.50 right in the middle of the range. As I noted in the article, that means a breakeven return in 4-5 years, which is not a good return. However, for most of the stocks in the 'How far could they fall?' series the entire predicted future recession price range was below their current stock prices. So, relative to most stocks I wrote about in the series, UNP wasn't nearly as overvalued. (Of course, now the entire expected range is below the current price, so it does appear to be quite overvalued now.) And, again, buybacks certainly boosted the performance of this stock over the past year or so as well.

This highlights the difficulty of dealing with a stock like UNP. With an S&P credit rating of A-, I assume the company could borrow a whole lot more money to keep buying back a whole lot more stock, and it is virtually impossible for someone like me to predict when the music will stop. I think this dynamic does show the importance of my strategy of not going to cash, but instead simply rotating into positions that are more defensive. The vast majority of investors have not made over +13.74% since March of 2018 with less volatility in the process. So, while I think I probably overstated the degree to which UNP stock was overvalued in my previous analysis, I think the overall rotational strategy is very sound. I do think that going forward, I will require that the expected future recession price-range be below the current price of the stock before I suggest rotating out of the target stock using this strategy, though.

Conclusion

The 10-year total returns for Union Pacific are very low (+1.2% CARG) if one is buying at today's prices unless UNP can continue buying back stock aggressively for several more years or grow earnings faster than the previous cycle. UNP did demonstrate during the 2018 correction when it fell over -22% that it is likely to fall hard and fast during a real economic slowdown. I think the original strategy from 2018 will at least offer an opportunity to break even on UNP (as it did in December) and perhaps offer the opportunity to gain some free shares for those who rotated out in 2018. If I were a UNP shareholder I would take this opportunity to find something more defensive.

