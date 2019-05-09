California Resources' Q1 Review: Lost Hills, Found Gold

(For reference, we recently updated our oil thesis in our latest quarterly letter which can be found here).

Ah…oatmeal. That's what we thought when we read California Resources' (NYSE:CRC) latest first-quarter earnings. It reminded us of something we wrote in an article a while back:

Collectively, the market currently believes that energy is an uninvestable sector. We could show you charts, but what's the point when we know it accounts for one of the smallest % of all time in the S&P . . . . Why even bother with a dying industry like fossil fuels when obviously, electric vehicles and renewable energy will eventually displace such backward energy sources? Hence investors stubbornly refuse to even consider it. That intransigence, perhaps even caused by earlier traumatic portfolio losses, isn't easy to overcome, and can't be in today's environment. E&P stocks and their earnings have to be compelling before they become compelling, meaning there's nothing magical about $60/barrel. Who told you that $60/barrel was the magical price that would sprinkle gobs of free cash flow on our beleaguered oil companies? It's just not true. Those $60/barrel bulls are just as wrong as those who claimed that $45/barrel was the shale break-even price. It's not, and it wasn't. $60/barrel oil is really subsistence living. It's the minimum daily caloric intake for most E&Ps, nothing more and nothing less. When you ripple $60/barrel through various E&P financial models, it's akin to getting those calories by eating oatmeal; you may be full, but certainly not fulfilled . . . you survive but never thrive, and no investor is willing to take market risks on an industry that just "maintains."

Realized prices for CRC in Q1? $65.28 with hedges, and that in and of itself is PHENOMENAL as it exceeds average Brent prices during the period (we type "Brent", but we really mean a combination of Midway and Buena Vista for CRC). CRC's hedging portfolio did its job, protecting a price floor for almost half of its production as oil prices fell below the ~$70/barrel threshold.

Adjusted EBITDAX registered $301M, and after factoring cash interests and the various partner payments, discretionary cash flow came in at $190M. We're modeling CRC to spend $380M in capex for 2019 (at the high end of its $300M to $385M guidance, excluding JV capital), and it appears CRC spent slightly more than a quarter of that amount in Q1, as internally funded capex totaled $104M. Higher capex coupled with working capital changes ultimately resulted in a $24M overspend. CRC reacquired an additional $18M of its 8% Senior Notes (2022) for $14M, and the net changes explain why total debt still increased by $18M in the quarter.

As we turn to Q2, upside remains as oil prices have since rebounded as they continue recovering from the Q4 collapse. Midway/Buena Vista prices have averaged $71.83/barrel QTD as of last week (assuming a 50/50 mix), so almost $6.60/barrel more for CRC, or comparable to ~$48M in added cash flow for crude sales (using 80K bo/d) if prices were to stay at this level for the remainder of the quarter. Now recall Q2 and Q4 cash demands are higher by ~$80M because property taxes and interest payments are due, but if oil prices continue to inflect later into Q2, overall cash flows should be enough to cover the increased cash demands and create a nice set-up for H2 2019. Moreover, if working capital normalizes (changes in working capital led by a paydown of accounts payable impacted Q1 cash flow by $67M), cash flow from operations should face less of a headwind in Q2 vs. Q1.

Lost Hills

In Q1 CRC also announced the sale of 50% of its shallow production interest in the Lost Hills field. The transaction closed on May 1st, so technically a Q2 transaction. Lost Hills is a heavy oil field located in the northwestern San Joaquin basin, and with thermal (steamflood) extraction techniques, it was generating ~4,300 bo/d prior to the acquisition. With the sale, CRC will transfer operatorship of the field to the new partner, who will carry 100% of the investment to drill 200 new wells. There's scant information on Lost Hills (specifically PDP/PUD), but based on 2,600 bo/d, it implied a value of ~$88,000 per flowing barrel (if we include the minimum carry of $35M for future capex spend). Using some information provided at the Analyst Day last year, we can also guesstimate the multiple paid. Note for simplicity we'll lump the $35M of carry into the cash consideration, although we accept that the NPV of it should be less if it hasn't already been discounted.

So was this a fair multiple? Given where CRC's equity is trading, at it wasn't bad. Although one could argue that since the production sold was 100% oil, the multiple should be slightly higher. In fairness though, this asset has continually lost out in CRC's internal competition for capital based on its rates of return, so monetizing/selling half of it makes sense. So offload the development of the field, and use the proceeds to pay down debt to allow CRC to focus on its higher-return assets. Not a bad strategy when the alternative is to let it languish. When viewed with that backdrop, we've little to quibble with as sitting on assets that CRC could "one day" develop is a luxury it currently doesn't need.

For additional perspective, the Lost Hills field is similar to Berry Petroleum's (NASDAQ:BRY) Belridge field, located further south. As a comparable, when Berry acquired the remaining 84% of Belridge it didn't already own from Linn in June 2017, it paid $253M. We estimate at the time it was producing around ~3,000 bo/d, garnering a transaction value of about $85,000. Now this excludes the carry value of future capex (as that is now 100% borne by Berry) so a bit apples to oranges (well, maybe Fuji apples to Macintoshes), but at least it's in the same fruit bowl.

Overall, Q1 was a decent quarter. We expected weaker cash flows given where oil prices were. CRC's hedging strategy worked perfectly and will continue to support healthy cash flows for this year. As we turn to the second half of the year, the company should be able to layer on additional put hedges to underpin 2020 cash flows at slightly higher prices assuming oil continues to inflect.

We did notice that CRC layered on an additional 10K bo/d of oil swaps at $70/barrel (it's 5K bo/d, but we assume the counterparties will exercise the additional 5K bo/d that's optional). This certainly isn't preferable as it not only removes the downside if oil prices fall below that level, but it caps the upside. We'll continue to monitor if these new instruments indicate a broader shift in hedging strategy, or if it was a one-off tactical attempt to minimize the cash costs for acquiring these hedges when oil prices were lower in Q1.

Next Eight Months

As we head into the last eight months of the year, expect more. Expect the deals to come quicker and potentially larger. The company will need to further engage in inorganic de-levering in order to prepare itself for an overall debt refinance. Given the pending debt maturity dates, flat/declining oil production trajectory (a byproduct of lower capex), and oil prices, CRC would be hard pressed to de-lever materially based only on free cash flow. Despite these pressures, however, it has the assets and it has sufficient cash flows to not be a distressed seller. Now it's just a matter of management executing operationally and on the business development front. Fortunately, this is the wheelhouse of the executives' expertise, so we're optimistic. CRC shares have a clear path to inflect higher if it can materially reduce its debt load via divestitures (whether partial or in whole for certain fields). If it can successfully deleverage, then the higher 2019 cash flow coupled with a lower overall debt level could help it successfully refinance its existing debt and materially reduce its cost of capital (or at the very least extend the maturity dates). In the end, there's gold in them hills, and we believe CRC will eventually find it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.