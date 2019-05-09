How To Play Visa

Investors need to set back their recency bias and instead put their investment on auto-pilot in order to easily benefit from Visa's growth.

It is a tremendous growth and value stock and as it rarely appears cheap it could be difficult to get into the stock.

The stock has appreciated by 868% over the last decade and has hardly dropped below a 20-times earnings ratio.

Visa has been one of the most best-performing, large-cap stocks over the last decade.

Visa (V) is a tremendous stock. Although the company has been around since 1958 it only went public in 2007. Since then the stock only knew one direction which is upward. Its 10-year chart is nothing short of amazing.

Data by YCharts

Over this 10-year period you hardly see any dips as the stock has marched upward year after year. Even the almost 50% drop during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009 is hardly recognizable. The stock has appreciated by almost 900% over that time period setting all-time high after all-time high.

Its most recent correction in December 2018 has quickly been compensated with the stock hitting fresh all-time highs this year almost every week.

Data by YCharts

If you see that stock chart it appears to be a no-brainer to invest in Visa no matter what the price is. This is basically true but psychologically it is not that easy to invest in a stock which is almost always trading near its all-time high with a valuation between 20-35 times earnings.

An investor's recency bias is difficult to overcome in this case. Instead, I believe the better way to play Visa is to invest on autopilot via an automated savings plan. In this article I am going to quickly review Visa's last quarter and then show my own investment path with Visa and its results.

What is going on at Visa?

Visa's latest FQ2 2019 earnings have beaten estimates on the bottom line and top line for the 11th consecutive time. Visa recorded revenue growth of 8.3% Y/Y and posted EPS of $1.31 which currently translate into a TTM P/E ratio of around 32.

Source: Visa Investor Relations

Visa has been seeing high-single-digit and double-digit growth across payment volumes and processed transactions as the company benefits from two global mega trends: 1) more transactions are shifted to mobile 2) more transactions are processed digitally than in cash. For total fiscal 2018, Visa processed 124 billion transactions worldwide and this figure has been increasing year after year. Visa operates the largest credit card network in the U.S. and in many other countries.

With less and less transactions being handled with cash Visa is set to grow strongly for years if not decades. Visa is a pure cash-generating machine and while its current yield is significantly below 1%, its dividend growth and payout ratio are second to none. Over the past 10 years Visa has grown its dividend with a CAGR of a whopping 32.59% and while that figure certainly benefits from the virtually zero dollar starting dividend, its 3-year CAGR of bang on 20% is among the best as well.

At the same time, this explosive dividend growth has not come at the expense of a deteriorating payout ratio. Despite some ups and downs in this chart, Visa's business is basically not depending on Capex and as such Visa can convert most of its operating cash flow into free cash flow. Based on earnings its current payout ratio is only at 20% despite these massive dividend increases.

Data by YCharts

Visa and its main rival Mastercard (MA) are operating in a league of their own and their stock prices reflect that unique position. I personally only owned Visa so far, but I consider both stocks to be generational buy-and-hold forever holdings.

How to invest in Visa

Personally, I very much prefer to buy quality stocks which have been beaten down but with that investment methodology you either need to have a lot of luck or you need to wait a lot of time until this criterion makes a stock like Visa a buy. The last time this happened very briefly was in December 2018 and you would have to basically monitor the stock markets daily in order not to miss this opportunity.

As I consider Visa to be one of very few buy-and-hold forever stocks, I want to be able to constantly invest in this company without having to worry about the company's stock price. As a result, I have initially set up one monthly savings plan in December 2015 which always invests a fixed amount of 50€ (growing 5% p.a.) every month on day 1 into Visa. Last year I decided to expand this path by setting up another savings plan on Visa which gets executed on day 15 of every month.

Now more than three years later I have taken the time to analyze all these monthly investments in order to assess how I have been doing.

This chart depicts all my individual purchases in Visa. The bars represent the stock opening price on the day of purchase and the label annotates the respective number of shares I have bought. For this to work as it does, it is important that the broker allows to buy fractional shares. For me as a German investor, the only broker with this feature and automated savings plans is consorsbank.de but for U.S. investors there are numerous ones. The chart is no rocket science and you can easily see that the higher the stock price the less shares were purchased. Having said this, it is also blatantly obvious how the December stock price correction has helped me buy more shares.

The "Day 1" savings plan only purchased 0.3845 shares but following the melt-down in the stock the "Day 15" savings plan already purchased 0.4532 shares.

Certainly, the invested amounts are small but contributing around $100 every month for years (and for even more years in the future) will ultimately also accumulate a lot of capital.

Over a long time, multiple single purchases of $50 or a $100 every month can also generate significant returns. Here is a chart showing how each single purchase has performed so far as well as the accumulated gains over time.

A lot of my purchases between 2015 and 2016 have effectively already doubled whereas more recent ones have naturally generated far less capital appreciation. Strikingly though, at the time I wrote this article, there was not a single purchase with an unrealized loss. If you know, mentally plot this against Visa's stock price chart and its valuation, which has shown that Visa was hardly ever cheap over this period. I am very delighted to have decided to put Visa on autopilot.

Had I not done this I would have been very restrictive with purchasing shares as I would have almost always considered them to be expensive and instead bought other shares. Finally, here we can see how these purchases (shown in pink) are plotted on Visa's stock price chart.

On the bottom of this chart I have shown how the dividend payments have developed over time. The growth is fueled by Visa's organic 20% dividend growth as well as all the new purchases over the years. Although in absolute terms my dividend income is still very low (for instance, it would only take 15 shares of AT&T (T) to generate identical net dividends today) it has grown quickly and predictably and will soon approach the $10 net dividend quarterly milestone. At the same time, price return currently stands at 49%.

Investor Takeaway

Visa is a great stock to own but it almost always appears to be expensive. Waiting for the stock to be "cheap" could take a long time and means that investors could miss significant returns. Imagine the stock is currently at $50 with a P/E of 30. Over the next 3 years the stock doubles and still sports a P/E ratio of 30. Now the stock suddenly corrects and drops to $75 which sends its P/E to 22.5 (assuming constant earnings). In that case you would probably consider it to be a great buy at this price but having waited these three years for the P/E to drop to these values has prevented you to accumulate stock between $50 and $75 at higher P/E ratios.

To overcome this psychological hurdle I have set my investments in Visa on autopilot and have no complaints about the results. As long as Visa can maintain its unique position and benefits from secular mega-trends I see no reason to change any of this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision. I am long all stocks mentioned in the portfolio composition table.