New Senior: Don't Focus On The Headlines

But risks are extremely high, and barring a buyout, we don't see much more upside for the stock.

New Senior Investment Group, Inc. (NYSE:SNR) rallied after Q1-2019 results, and the stock is now up about 10% from prior to the news release. We dissect the report and give you our take as to whether the ecstasy was well deserved.

The adjusted net operating income (NOI)

SNR investors have taken so many body blows that it is not hard for them to be pleasantly surprised whenever it appears that the trend has even paused for a quarter or two. In this case, it was possibly the same store positive NOI which squeaked into positive territory by a whisker.

Source: SNR Q1-2019 supplementary

Furthermore, after a tumultuous year of constant negative news, reaffirmation of 2019 guidance was possibly a relief as well.

Source: SNR Q1-2019 supplementary

But the trend is not your friend

While the year-over-year adjusted NOI looked ok, beneath that, the trends were not particularly healthy. We would particularly like to highlight the occupancy, which was the lowest in the last five quarters and the cash NOI margin which was just as bad.

Source: SNR Q1-2019 supplementary

The 6.3% drop in quarter-over-quarter NOI was downright ghastly. The quarter-over-quarter numbers were equally bad whether you looked at the independent living...

Source: SNR Q1-2019 supplementary

...or the assisted living/memory care portfolios.

Source: SNR Q1-2019 supplementary

SNR had a third set of assets it calls "transition assets". Those showed the most extreme deterioration.

Source: SNR Q1-2019 supplementary

Coverage on new dividend getting spotty already

SNR had been in the uncovered dividend zone for about one year before it decided that it "could not fool all of the people all the time." The current adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) guidance is for 61-67 cents. SNR is also likely to spend a lot on capital expenditures. This amount is on the way up as SNR is now a full-scale operator REIT with triple-net leases making up just a fraction of the total. You can see this in its routine capital expenditures which is the one thing in the portfolio that is actually growing.

Source: SNR Q1-2019 supplementary

Interestingly in Q1-2019, SNR counted just $1.89 million of this as "routine capital expenditures". There is some subjectivity there, but we don't see the annualized numbers, even as shown by the company, coming in under $10 million. The actual capital expenditures should surpass $30 million.

Using just $10 million for routine capital expenditures and 84 million shares outstanding, we can work out that funds available for distribution, or FAD, would be around $0.52 for 2019. That is the current dividend rate. So after a 50% cut, SNR is back to a 100% payout ratio in one year. We put the 12-month dividend safety outlook on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale as follows:

While SNR has shown reluctance to cut in the past until things broke down, this time its leeway is far less as interest coverage is already precarious.

Source: SNR Q1-2019 supplementary

FAD plus interest expense dividend by interest expense, or what we call a modified interest coverage ratio, is just at 1.47X. Any deterioration here means the cut will come fast and furious.

Key risks

SNR is still very exposed to interest rate movements with floating debt making up the bulk of its obligations. In fact, if Powell comes out from under his bunker and hikes just once, you can kiss the dividend coverage goodbye.

Source: SNR Q1-2019 supplementary

The second key risk is that the company has bet its entire future on Holiday. Holiday is the operator that was so awesome as a tenant that at least four different REITs have converted this tenant to a manager. Sarcasm aside, the real reason was of course that Holiday could no longer pay its rent on time, and the only choice was to convert those triple-net leases into managed leases. This operator now manages 80% of SNR's NOI.

Source: SNR Q1-2019 supplementary

Finally, while new construction in the senior housing space has slowed down, the pipeline is still full and SNR's properties will likely feel the pressure for the next 2-4 quarters.

Source: SNR Q1-2019 supplementary

Conclusion

The longs could be bailed out by a buyout. We had bought the stock on the same hopes in early October 2018 and nine beleaguered bulls agreed with our thoughts.

The stock has moved up a little bit since then, but we were hoping for a sale by now and it has not yet happened.

Data by YCharts

We are moving on while downgrading this to a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



