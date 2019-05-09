The Market Is Wrong About CRAK

Despite the favorable fundamentals of the industry, shares of refineries are falling which indicates an excellent buying opportunity.

For holders of the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK), it has unfortunately been a bit of a difficult year. Since the beginning of the year, CRAK has lagged the S&P 500 substantially with a flat year-to-date performance while the overall market is up over 16%.

In this article, I will dig into the recent fundamentals of the refining industry and show how the tide is poised to turn for refiners and that buying CRAK looks to be an excellent trade.

To begin our analysis, we need to do a quick overview of what CRAK actually is. CRAK is an ETF which holds a basket of refining companies with fairly broad exposure. It is primarily concentrated in North America which means that an examination of the fundamentals of the North American refining sector will capture most of the underlying story of what’s happening in the industry.

For the typical North American refinery, the economic picture really boils down to two things: gasoline and distillate. These two products make up about 70% of the typical yield slate of the typical refinery – so if you understand what’s happening in these commodities, you will know what’s happening for the typical refinery.

Gasoline

The gasoline markets this year have experienced quite a bit of volatility as seen in the following 5-year range chart.

The year began with a massive product overhang as refineries produced a near-record amount of gasoline through February. After a brief lull in inventories, demand and exports finally began to cut into supplies and we have since seen gasoline stocks collapse in the largest year-to-date draw seen to-date.

These draws were noteworthy for a few reasons, but one of the most significant was the strength and persistency of the pulls from stocks. As seen in the following chart, most weeks this year have seen above-average draws in gasoline in which one week printed one of the largest draws ever seen for this season.

Across the board, gasoline imports have surged with the most recent EIA report showing one of the largest import figures for this time of year.

Gasoline product supplied has remained strong and exports have tapered off over recent weeks which indicates strong domestic demand.

In light of the strong underlying fundamental demand for gasoline, gas cracks have strengthened across the entire country with the Gulf Coast, New York Harbor, and Los Angeles cracks all at or near multiyear highs for this season.

The prompt demand for barrels is so strong that the market is in noteworthy backwardation with several of the last few weeks showing near-record seasonal levels.

For the refining industry, there is margin to be had by producing gasoline. Given the strength in gas cracks, refineries online and running should be capturing excellent margin. For holders of CRAK, this means that positive share prices are likely in the near future as gasoline earnings reflect through to overall corporate earnings and shares appreciate in response.

Distillate

The other major product from the typical refinery is distillate and distillate remains a bright spot in the refining sector. Seen from a 5-year range perspective, distillate inventories have continued to decline at above-seasonal levels.

This decline in distillates can really be seen strongly in PADD 3 where inventories are nearing the bottom of the 5-year range.

The basic story regarding distillate is that imports have been weak while exports have been relatively strong.

These twin forces are compounded in that product supplied has not made a marked increase this year which means that ongoing demand will continue to draw down stock levels.

The distillate yield has remained strong in the midst of this as the refineries which are producing distillate are creating it at elevated levels versus historical averages.

Similar to gasoline, we have a situation where current levels of demand are surpassing supply which is reflecting into the economics. The distillate crack at the three major hubs (Gulf Coast, New York Harbor, and Los Angeles) are all at or near multi-year highs just like what is occurring in gasoline.

For refineries producing, these levels afford excellent margins. These margins will be realized by the constituents of CRAK and reflect through to the earnings and share price of the ETF. It’s just a matter of time.

Asymmetric Opportunity

Despite the clearly-bullish economics of the refined products, refining yield is currently historically low.

This low yield provides an excellent opportunity for investors in CRAK. As long as the refining yield remains low, we are going to continue to see the crack spreads widen and economics drift towards greater and greater levels of margin for the industry. The run rates are low across the country but these low run rates are sweetening the deal for when runs increase once again – which they will likely do in the immediate future.

We are currently entering driving season. During driving season, runs historically increase until late August in a move which is often in conjunction with elevated gasoline cracks. The market appears to be asleep at the wheel here in that shares of CRAK are falling while the fundamentals of the refining industry are becoming brighter and brighter each day. It might take a few more weeks for the market to “wake up,” but when it does, I expect CRAK’s shares to rally in realization of the decoupling between fundamentals and price. It really is a great time to buy CRAK.

