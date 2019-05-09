HUYA: Grab Some Before It's Too Late

It's rare that you get to buy a great growth company at a discount, but that's exactly what happened to HUYA (HUYA). After reaching new highs due to a great earnings report, HUYA has dropped from close to $30 to near $22 due to a follow-on offering. We believe this is a good time to get into HUYA if you missed buying the dip in the December selloff as its fundamentals did not weaken and as the follow-on offering will create value for shareholders in the long run.

Background

HUYA is a fast-growing game live-streaming company based in China. It is profitable and cash flow generative and trading at a much cheaper valuation than US counterparts with similar growth.

Source: Google Images

Follow-on offering - Why it's actually good

HUYA recently offered 13.6mil shares of stock together with a stockholder, which offered 4.8mil shares. These shares were offered at around $24, causing the stock to drop 4.5% on the day of the news. The stock has continued to drop further afterwards, dropping to its current price of around $22.

Most investors avoid companies that offer stock like the plague because most of the time, a follow-on offering is dilutive and harms existing stockholders more than it helps them. However, on rare occasions, a stock offering can actually create more value than it destroys for the existing shareholders.

If a company can utilize the proceeds of the offering and invest it in a much higher ROI, thus creating more value than the offering dilutes away, then overall more value is created than destroyed, even if the stock is originally undervalued, and existing shareholders will get a slightly smaller piece of a far larger company, which overall is beneficial to them.

We believe HUYA is an example of this. HUYA has been growing YOY at over 100%. Management has big plans, including international expansion with investment into their overseas live-streaming platform NIMO TV and expansion into other content types like short-form videos. Management has mentioned that these projects will likely have huge returns, with overseas growth projected to surpass domestic growth. However, such growth requires lots of initial spending on things like advertising or marketing, which is likely going to have to come from share offerings.

It doesn't help matters that most of HUYA's cash and short-term deposits is likely tied up in China. Although HUYA has over $1bil USD in cash, it is unable to use most of it overseas due to government-imposed restrictions on capital outflows. This means that the most effective solution is to either get debt or equity financing overseas. The former could be much more expensive due to distrust of Chinese companies - another company we follow, Xinyuan, had to pay over 10% on its debt. In the end, the best method to raise capital for overseas projects is equity financing.

Fundamentals are as strong as ever.

Despite the share price drop, HUYA has been growing like a weed. It's guiding to grow to 140-150mil MAUs next year, which would put it at ~75% of Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) size, but much more profitable. Despite this, it is only trading at 1/3rd of SNAP's valuation.

Users are spending more time on the website and paying users are increasing significantly too, up 73% YOY. Overall, fundamentals are stellar and growth continues to be strong.

esports team generating good results

As we mentioned in our last article, HUYA created their own esports team, Chengdu Hunters, made up entirely of Chinese professionals. As we found out, their team actually won the first match in February of 2019.

Finally, as announced in September of last year, we launched our [indiscernible] team participating in the [indiscernible] 2019 season. We are pleased to share the [indiscernible] gain victory for the first match in February of this year. As the only team composed of all Chinese professionals among ten teams in the whole league this season. HUYA Q4 2018 call

This is a good start for HUYA's new venture, which allows them to vertically integrate and gives them many more opportunities in the future.

Risks

The main risk we see in HUYA is that the capital raise may be to protect against a slowdown or other adverse economic events, which could impact the intrinsic value of the company. However, with management owning 6.3% of the stock, up from 6.1% last year, we find that unlikely. Besides, we find it hard to believe the major shareholders of the company would approve of a needless capital raise.

2019 20-F filing

2018 filing

Another risk is that management could move away from their core focus of gaming into fads like short form video, causing massive shareholder value destruction. However, with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and YY (NASDAQ:YY) as major shareholders, we find this possibility to be slim.

Lastly, the selling stockholder may know something negative about the company. However, fundamentals appear to be all right to us. Users are growing and independent verification of site metrics by us show no signs of fraud, so it's possible that the selling shareholder sold for an entirely different reason. Management certainly doesn't seem to be in a rush to get out.

Source: Alexa

Valuation

The closest comparable to HUYA is Amazon's Twitch (NASDAQ:AMZN), which Amazon acquired in 2014. According to Wired, Twitch has 100mil MAUs, which is lower than HUYA's 116mil. Growth is similar for both platforms. Twitch is valued anywhere from 5bil to 20bil, so we don't think it would be unreasonable for HUYA to be worth ~10bil, considering HUYA has higher user counts and its users spend much more time on its platform (Twitch users spend 95 minutes per day on average).

We have seen solid use of growth and that will total experience the increased user engagement on our platform. The average daily time spent on our mobile app grew to over 110 minutes per day in the third quarter of 2018 from 99 minutes in the fourth quarter of 2017. Q3 earnings call

Takeaway

In the end, investors should take advantage of the volatility in HUYA's stock to get in at a good price. HUYA is on a long-term growth trajectory and with the support of Tencent and YY, is likely to become a major game streaming company in the long term. This is a classic example of a company with huge potential trading at a great price.

If you want to learn more about HUYA, check out my last article here. And if you liked my analysis, please follow me by clicking the orange button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.