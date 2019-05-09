Independence Realty Trust: The Dividend Is Not Going To Grow And May Even Be Cut Soon

Even so, the stock is overvalued according to almost any realistic scenario.

It is possible that the company could see some FFO per share growth in the coming quarters.

However, the company pays out almost all of its FFO to shareholders - around 96%.

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) is a company that I wanted to like.

I set out on my research of the company expecting to be affirmed in my preconceived opinion of it. That opinion had been shaped largely by other writers here on Seeking Alpha who I highly respect. My research unfortunately led me to a different conclusion than theirs.

My basic conclusion is that IRT's dividend is not likely to rise anytime soon and is in fact highly susceptible to a cut in an economic downturn.

The following will be an explanation of how I arrived at that conclusion.

From the most recent IRT Presentation

The Company

IRT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages 58 apartment communities across the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Source: IRT Presentation

Unlike most apartment REITs, IRT owns mainly Class B communities (~75% of NOI), which are neither the oldest and least desirable nor the newest and most desirable apartments in their respective markets. Class B units generally offer affordable rents, and IRT's concentration in those properties sets it apart. This is what initially drew my attention to IRT.

In fact, I mentioned IRT as one beneficiary of the affordable housing shortage in a previous article, How to Play the Affordable Housing Bottleneck. In that article, I mentioned IRT's small market cap (~$940 million currently) as one downside to the stock, but upon further research, I've discovered several more.

The Problems

There are three main problems with IRT's stock at this point. They pertain to (1) the payout ratio, (2) the debt, and (3) the valuation. In the discussion that follows, I will not address each of these separately but rather together, as they all relate to each other.

Let's start the discussion with some troubling data: the falling quarterly FFO and narrowing payout ratio. As you can see below, IRT has covered its dividend with FFO in all but one quarter - Q4 2016 - over the past four years.

Author's Creation vis VISME

FFO growth has been nonexistent over the course of the company's relatively short lifespan thus far. In fact, as you can see, quarterly FFO numbers have shrunk in recent years compared to 2015 and the first three quarters of 2016.

Unfortunately, while property acquisitions and value-add investments may have been able to juice the top line (revenue), they have apparently not been additive to the bottom line (FFO). And since IRT regularly pays out almost all of its FFO to shareholders, little to nothing is left to fund these investments. Thus, they've largely been funded via debt and share issuance.

Data by YCharts

This explains how the company's core FFO can be growing (which indeed it is, as we see below), and yet its FFO per share remains basically flat. All of that increased FFO is being eaten up by higher interest expenses and total dividends paid out.

Source: IRT Presentation

Though management expects a 15-20% return on investment from its value-add opportunities, it has apparently not been able to achieve a return much higher than its cost of capital (plus foregone revenues from disposed properties) thus far. This may partially be due to the huge apartment supply growth over the past several years, but it may also be partly explainable by subdued rent growth in some of IRT's markets. For instance, according to Rent Cafe's March 2019 Apartment Market Report, Baton Rouge has seen a YoY decline in average rent of 1% as well as a MoM decline of 0.2% due to rising vacancy rates. Rents have also seen slight MoM declines in IRT's markets of Atlanta and Charlotte, and recent growth has been relatively slow in Little Rock, Indianapolis, Lexington, and Oklahoma City.

This as acquisition cap rates for multifamily properties remain very low - between 5 and 6%. IRT asserts that its acquisitions would add incremental value above a 5.6% initial cash yield, but we have not yet seen this incremental value added on a per-share basis. Q1 2019 FFO came in at $0.18 per share - flat YoY, despite revenue 8.4% higher and total FFO 2.5% higher YoY.

IRT has a 6.51% weighted average cost of capital, based on my calculation (using four-year average dividend yield and previous two years' interest expenses), which means that the company's investments have probably not delivered the desired results in recent years.

Indeed, shares outstanding, long-term debt, and interest expenses have all grown faster than revenue in the past five years.

Data by YCharts

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA has fallen in recent years - from 11.9x at the end of 2015 to 9.2x at the end of 2018 - as net debt has risen slower than EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

But EBITDA per share has actually fallen from $2.26 at the end of 2015 to $1.23 at the end of 2018 as shares outstanding grew faster than total EBITDA.

All of the preceding data signals to me that FFO per share is not likely to take off anytime soon. In 2019, for instance, the company is guiding for full-year FFO per share of $0.74-0.78, which would translate to a 92-97% payout ratio if the dividend remained flat.

The company will need to fund its $8-9 million annual budget for capital expenditures somehow. The very high payout ratio practically ensures that IRT will have to either (1) continue to issue more high-cost debt and/or equity, or (2) dispose of more assets than it acquires. IRT is apparently opting for a mix of the two in 2019, as the company plans to dispose of more properties than it acquires this year, but is also still issuing new shares.

Asset recycling plus tapping the capital markets may cover IRT's capex budget this year, but this strategy can only work in the long term if the return on that capex (the value-add investments) is greater than the cost of capital plus foregone NOI from the disposed properties. If IRT does manage to achieve this, then the ROI from its value-add investments should show up in FFO per share (to the tune of $1.18 per share) over the course of this year and next year.

However, as stated previously, this strategy has not yet resulted in a rise in FFO on a per share basis, despite about 40% of planned value-add projects having already been completed by the end of 2018 and 52% by the end of Q1 2019.

IRT says it has achieved a 16% ROI on its value-add projects, according to its Q1 earnings slideshow (slide 5). So why didn't this translate into FFO per share growth in Q1? Because the company also issued $5.3 million worth of new common shares at an average yield of ~6.8% (slide 6). Compare this to the $1.8 million spent in Q1 on capex, along with the NOI lost due to disposed property NOI being higher than acquired property NOI.

IRT has been trying to sell three properties but only managed to sell one during the first quarter. The other two are under contract and expected to close before the end of the second quarter, so it will be interesting to see if IRT will be able to decrease or eliminate its share issuance during that time period.

The longer IRT goes without FFO per share growth, the more likely it is that the company will go into the next recession (which may not be that far off) with a payout ratio percentage still in the 90s. This would be very bad, as rents tend to decline by a few percentage points on average during economic downturns, even for Class B apartments. Notice the ~3% in effective rent in IRT's markets during the Great Recession:

Source: IRT Presentation

Where does this leave us as far as IRT's valuation goes?

Let's perform dividend discount model (DDM) valuations based on three different scenarios. In Scenario One, FFO/share and dividends/share remain flat for the foreseeable future. In Scenario Two, IRT somehow manages to pull off FFO/share and Div/share growth of 2% going forward. In Scenario Three, the United States enters a recession in the near future and IRT's dividend is cut by half. For both, I'll use a standard discount rate of the 10-year US Treasury yield plus 5% (7.48%).

Scenario 1: Fair Value = 0.72 / 0.0748 = $9.63

Scenario 2: Fair Value = 0.72 / (0.0748 - 0.02) = $13.14

Scenario 3: Fair Value = 0.36 / 0.0748 = $4.81

But a standard discount rate doesn't seem right for a stock as risky as IRT currently is, so let's try adding an extra percentage point:

Risk-Adjusted DDM Without Div Cut: Fair Value = 0.72 / 0.0848 = $8.49

Risk-Adjusted DDM With 2% Growth: Fair Value = 0.72 / (0.0848 - 0.02) = $11.11

Risk-Adjusted DDM With Div Cut: Fair Value = 0.36 / 0.0848 = $4.25

Even assuming 2% annual dividend raises (which I consider highly unlikely), the current price of $10.47 is only about 5.8% below the risk-adjusted DDM valuation of $11.11. But it is 23.3% overvalued based on what I consider a more likely scenario - a flat dividend. And it's 2.45x overvalued if the dividend cut scenario plays out.

Conclusion

Other contributors on Seeking Alpha are of the opinion that IRT's large share issuances have ceased, but they have been of this opinion since at least the third quarter of last year. Three quarters have passed with more share issuances and continued flat FFO per share. Maybe in the quarters ahead, proceeds on sales will prevent the need for share issuance. But IRT only has so many properties that it can sell, and thus this strategy is not sustainable in the long term.

If a recession hits in the next few years, IRT stock will be highly susceptible to a dividend cut. And even if the dividend remains flat in the years ahead, the stock is still overvalued based on both standard and risk-adjusted DDM calculations.

As such, though I wanted to like this company, I am staying away and recommending other investors do the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.