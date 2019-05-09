BP: The Growth Story Remains Alive Despite Weak Performance

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, oil and gas supermajor BP p.l.c. (BP) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results look to be quite reasonable as the company managed to beat the expectations of analysts on the top line but only managed to achieve earnings that were in-line with their expectations. A closer look at the company's results reveals that the company did indeed perform quite well, although the results were not as good as the results posted by Total (TOT) or Eni (E).

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from BP's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

BP brought in total revenues of $67.407 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 2.51% decline over the $69.143 billion that the company brought in during the first quarter of last year.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $5.296 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $3.646 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

BP produced an average of 2,656 mboe/day in the period. This is approximately 1.96% higher than the 2,605 mboe/day that it produced in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an underlying replacement cost profit of $2.358 billion in the period. This compares rather unfavorably to the $2.586 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

BP reported a net income of $2.999 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents an 18.49% increase over the $2.531 billion that the company had in the first quarter of 2018.

As was the case with many of the European majors, BP managed to grow its production compared to the year-ago quarter. As we mentioned in the highlights, BP produced an average of 2,656 mboe (thousand barrels of oil equivalents) per day compared to the 2,605 mboe per day that the company had a year ago. This is generally a positive thing for growth as it provides the company with more product to sell. The primary reason for this was BP acquiring the shale assets of BHP Group (BHP) and the output of the projects that the company brought online over the past year. This is essentially the company's growth story, as I have presented in various past articles on this site, playing out.

Unfortunately though, this production growth did not actually result in any revenue or earnings growth. This is unfortunate because improved financial performance is pretty much the whole point of growth. The reason for the lack of financial growth is energy prices, which were generally lower than what we had in the first quarter of 2018. We can see that here:

Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 Total Liquids ($/bbl) $56.47 $61.80 $61.40 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $4.02 $4.33 $3.78 Total Hydrocarbons ($/boe) $39.37 $42.98 $41.39

This is unlikely to be a surprise to anyone that follows the energy markets. As you may recall, oil prices plummeted during the fourth quarter of 2018, although they did recover somewhat in the first quarter. Even with this recovery though, the average price of a barrel of Brent crude was lower in the first quarter of 2019 than in the first quarter of 2018. We see this reflected clearly in the company's realizations. This negatively affected the company's revenues because it reduced the amount of money it received for each barrel of oil that it sold. While the company's higher production did offset this somewhat, it clearly was not enough.

Fortunately, it looks as though things will be somewhat better in the second quarter. So far this quarter, Brent crude prices have averaged about $70/barrel due to OPEC production caps (which member countries have actually been complying with) as well as uncertainty in both Libya and Venezuela. This is higher than where prices were in any quarter of last year so assuming that BP manages to maintain a level of production that is similar to what it had in the first quarter, we should see quite stellar results for the company.

Fortunately, it does look like BP will be able to maintain a solid production level in the second quarter despite the fact that the company will be conducting a relatively high level of maintenance activity during the period. This is due to the company starting up several projects in the first quarter that it will be ramping up during the second. These projects include Constellation in the US Gulf of Mexico, the second stage of the West Nile Development in Egypt, and the Angelin project in Trinidad. In addition, BP took control of all of Petrohawk Energy's operations on March 1 so these operations began contributing to BP's total around that time, but they will be contributing to the company's production total for the entire second quarter. This will provide an incremental boost to the company's performance in the second quarter.

In 2013, TNK-BP was acquired by Russian oil giant Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), which gave BP an 18.5% stake in the latter company. Thus, the performance of Rosneft is quite important for BP as a whole. The company performed quite well in the first quarter of the year, with replacement cost profit increasing by 96.76% from $247 million to $486 million. As is likely immediately noticeable, this was much better than what BP as a whole managed to deliver.

The main reason for this was positive currency effects, particularly the U.S. dollar rising against the Russian rouble. This is something that has been overlooked about Russian oil companies by the market. As they receive their revenues in dollars but pay their expenses in roubles, a strengthening dollar actually helps them much more than it does their Western peers. BP was able to benefit from this as well as from the dividend as Rosneft pays out 50% of its net profit as a dividend.

BP looks set to deliver further growth over the near to medium term. As already mentioned, the company managed to bring the Constellation project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico online during the first quarter of the year but this was only the first of five major projects scheduled to come online this year, so the company still has four more projects to bring to a production state this year. These projects should ultimately have a significant impact on the company's production levels. In addition, BP has more projects scheduled to come online in 2020 and 2021. These projects should enable the company to grow its production by about 900 mboe/day or 33.89% over the period. Thus, BP's growth story remains alive and well. This is something that shareholders should appreciate.

In conclusion then, this was a reasonable quarter for BP even though weaker oil prices dragged on the company's financial performance. It managed to deliver a small amount of production growth year over year, although the major production growth should come over the remainder of this year and the next. Assuming oil prices do not decline too much, this should have a noticeable impact on the company's financial performance in a positive direction. Therefore, BP definitely looks like a company that investors should stick with.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.