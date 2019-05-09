Daimler: Looking Forward After Q1

I run you through the results and see if my thesis for the company materially changes.

Back in early 2019, I wrote about Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY) in my article, The Makers Of The World's First Car: Daimler where I related to you as to why the company occupies a rough 1.4% portfolio allocation in my long-term investment portfolio. Despite the poor 1Q19, which was actually expected, there's been plenty of share price appreciation, pushing my own position quite a bit into the black here.

So, now we take a look at why the automaker failed to meet even its own conservative 1Q19 goals and what, if any, measures need to be taken to assure a continued, conservative approach going forward. Does anything need to change?

Let's find out.

Daimler - The Giant Stumbles

Let's begin with the broad strokes here. 1Q19 was bad for the company. The following things happened.

Sales down 4%.

Revenue flat/down -0.1%

EBIT down 16%

Net profit down 9%

As an investor, I tend to look at the fundamentals, and here they are. For 1Q19, they're bad. On the opposite side, the company is claiming:

A new venture between Daimler/Geely to develop Smart.

Daimler Trucks/Torc Robotics create a new technology venture for truck automation.

Daimler and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) are pooling mobility services, establishing a major player globally.

These are all things that as of yet cannot be measured, however, and beyond this small mention of them, I will move on to more important things.

The company recorded a €3.2B impact due to IFRS 16 accounting regulations, involving several assets and lease liabilities that lead to a one-time increase in financing liabilities that now materialized. The company recorded a sales decrease in the cars segment, due to what the company calls life cycle effects and model changes as well as a changed sales structure (Source: 1Q19 Interim Report). EBIT in the segment fell as well, suffering from FX, higher production expenses/CapEx, net pricing and overall lower unit sales.

Buses fell as well, recording sales and revenue losses of -4% and -8%, respectively. Segment EBIT actually fell into the negative, going from €37M to -€21M - and this was despite a higher demand for the products in both Brazil and India. The company refers to a delivery delay caused by changes in internal certification processes for coaches and intercity buses (Source: 1Q19 Interim Report). Insofar as this goes, the massive drop in EBIT can be understood somewhat in relation to this.

The Financial services posted mixed results, dropping in terms of new business, but growing in terms of contract volume (2%). Additionally, segment EBIT in Financial Services exploded at a +121% for the quarter, though this was due to the merger of Daimler Group and BMW Group, coming with a positive impact of €718M. The merger also brought with it higher credit risk costs in some markets, and an increase in interest rates, making the segment a mixed bag for the quarter.

It's not all bad

In particular Vans and Trucks managed 1Q19 quite well. Despite a drop in EBIT, the Truck segment managed a respectable +2% growth in unit sales, and an 11% revenue growth on a YoY basis. This was driven mostly by sales in the NAFTA region. However, we can expect future sales to drop due to a drop in order backlog, where incoming orders from NAFTA positively cratered compared to 1Q18. The positive results here were mainly due to the current NAFTA unit sales, as well as positive FX, but the generally higher costs and expenses for new technology will impact the company going forward - like any company, meaning we can expect future headwinds here.

The Sprinter Van saw some significantly higher demand during the quarter, increasing sales and revenue by 4%. Unfortunately, the segment was plagued by structural issues. The company decided not to produce the X-class in Argentina, and there was an adjustment of production capacities in Russia as well (Source: Interim Report). There were additional effects of warranty and goodwill, higher expenses for new technology (as with all segments), and new regulations regarding diesel vehicles. All of these things served to drive the EBIT down during the quarter, despite excellent revenue growth and sales.

Daimler looks forward

Generally, the company expects car markets to be in the range of small decreases to flat growth/levels on a YoY basis. The same is true for trucks, with the exception for the Indonesian and Brazilian regions which are expected to grow. Apart from that, other segments are expected to be more or less on the same level as 2018, with a small growth in Vans in Europe.

EBIT is really nothing to write home about in any of the segments, as the company will be using profits and EBIT to invest in future technologies while trying to maintain a sustainable margin and return rate. The mere achieving of such a margin and RoE/RoS is, of course, merit for a company like this, and given the company's small lowering of its dividend, it's unlikely that another cut will be coming going forward, unless something truly dismal occurs. The company has now dimensioned the group Dividend for the current expectations, and another cut does not seem likely.

Investing in a company as it declares its plans for investing more and more of its cash flow into plants and R&D is always a "thing." The reason that I like it is that I've locked in my Daimler investment at a fairly reasonable level. The company may appreciate further in the eyes of the market - or it may go the opposite way. Either way, I'm pretty confident in my investment in the company long term.

Not only do I believe that the company is well on its way on delivering its goals, I believe that in the future, Daimler will be among the market leaders in EV, Autonomous driving and connected driving/sharing. Its history is simply very favorable here, and capitalization leaves few things to be desired, unlike certain other manufacturers one could name.

More Positives

There are other positives as well. Five car models and three engine models are now being produced at the local Chinese factory for Chinese consumers, and Daimler's share of the Chinese market is growing.

In addition, the aforementioned joint venture with Geely is expected to bear fruit in the early 2020s, with an all-electric product line produced locally. Where previously the company had multiple platforms and architectures for multiple cars, the now-implemented modular strategy of powertrains, EVs, Chassis, exteriors, and interiors will not only allow the company to operate more effectively, but also be far more flexible than before.

We'll be looking at a leaner, more efficient Daimler going forward. As before, the company continues to partner with strategic corporations to develop hardware and software for the hardware components, such as Sensors, Motion controls and other things, which will be produced by Bosch (OTC:BSWQY) and implemented by Daimler. My belief in this duo is strong.

Additionally, the company is launching the first pilot testing in San José, meaning they are virtually, or close-to on par with every other operator and manufacturer out there.

We could talk more about the exciting developments Daimler is planning in the ways of Fuel Cell vehicles and the new EQ brand, but the purpose here is a quarterly review, which should be thesis-focused.

So let's review.

Going forward and The Overall Thesis

Daimler had a shoddy 1Q19. Results were below par and impaired by increased costs, regulations, production shifts, and other variables. The company's expectations for FY19 are average or very modest. Despite this, the stock price seems to have taken no material hit from the quarterly report. In fact, the 6-month chart is looking rather rosy.

I believe this represents the analysts and investors seeing much of the same signs that I'm seeing. This is a long-term stock, and short-term positive developments are unlikely. Long-term, however, we're not only likely to see impressive returns from this company, but a potential market-leading position in the EV field.

Given the company's dividend cut, another cut is unlikely. It also means, however, that the current yield on purchase is below 5%. My YoC, despite the cut, is still well above 5%. Once Daimler is back in its prime, however, it's far from unlikely that the stock price will appreciate to the low or mid- '90s, as it has been there before during 2015.

My thesis on the company is unchanged. I remain a Daimler bull, and a strong holder of the stock, representing over 1% of my total portfolio. I love its products, and I truly believe that German automotive manufacturers, together with certain American ones, will form the tip of the spear when it comes to our future automotive needs.

However...

Today's stock price does not represent an appealing entry into the stock. In line with the recommendation in my article where I considered anything below ~60€ a buy, I would consider it a 'Very weak buy' at this valuation.

Due to the fact that the changes in the company and its production will be many years off yet, there are bound to be further dips in the stock price that represent better entry points for the interested investor.

At a blended P/E of 8.86, Daimler is significantly higher valued than BMW, another excellent automotive stock. Renault (OTC:RNSDF) remains appealing at a sub-5 P/E and with a safe ~5.8% dividend, and I point you to my article Renault: Get Behind The Wheel if you're interested in the company.

Today, there are better alternatives out there. Europe is large, and there are at least 5 automotive/truck manufacturing companies on the market I consider investable. Daimler is lowest on that list at the moment. I'd wait for a pullback.

Thank you for reading this quarterly update on Daimler.

Recommendation

At today's share price of €58.5/share, Daimler is at best a very "weak buy," but I consider it more of a "Hold." It's an excellent company with future potential and should be on anyone's watch list if they consider themselves a dividend investor. However, a pullback to a stock price of closer to €50/share and a yield of at least 5.2% would be my recommendation for this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMLRY, DDAIF, BMWYY, RNSDF, RNLSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.