Yangarra Resources Earnings Confirm The Impressive Discount

Assuming very low gas prices, the market still values the company at an important discount to my fair value estimate.

Gas production represented 48% of the total production, and the company is fully exposed to Canadian spot gas prices.

Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) is my favorite investment opportunity in the Canadian oil and gas industry. I can't figure out the reasons for such an opportunity. Thus, I always look for weaknesses to challenge my investment thesis and the Q1 results are an occasion to do so.

Gas production proportion increased to 48% of the total production. As management didn't put in place any marketing diversification and didn't hedge any of the gas production, I thought I had found an issue. Gas production that represents almost half of the total production is fully exposed to the AECO (Canadian gas hub) spot prices. But it actually doesn't matter.

Before we see why AECO prices don't impact the investment opportunity, let's have a look at the Q1 results.

Image source: Yangarra Resources

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Back to high total netback

During Q1, production increased 59% year-over-year to reach 11,956 boe/d. The portion of natural gas production rose from 41% to 48%.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Even without a third-party line failure that mostly affected liquids production (750 boe/d out of 1,000 boe/d), the company would have still increased its gas production faster than liquids.

During Q1, AECO gas prices increased while liquids prices decreased year-over-year. And, of course, Canadian liquids prices recovered from the previous disastrous quarter.

Source: Q1 Press release

The company realized higher gas prices than the benchmarks due to higher gas production in February and March when spot prices were higher.

Cash costs decreased compared to the previous quarters. And, taking into account my conservative sustaining cost estimates of C$10.15/boe I detailed in my previous article, the company generated a total netback of C$15.19/boe.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The table also compares Yangarra's costs and netbacks to two other Canadian producers that operate a similar production mix.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The comparison isn't perfect as the assets aren't in the same areas and the production mixes aren't identical. Also, Journey Energy (OTC:JRNGF) is exposed to the potential of the Duvernay area. But the table highlights Yangarra's low-cost structure and high netbacks compared to its peers.

Funds flow from operations increased by 49% year-over-year and reached C$27.7 million.

With a capital program of C$59 million, net debt increased from C$156 million at the end of 2018 to C$188.1 million. But net debt is still at a reasonable level with a net debt to annualized funds flow from operations ratio at 1.7x.

And, assuming similar oil and gas prices for the rest of the year, the net debt ratio will decrease over the next several quarters. The C$59 million capital program in Q1 represented 59% of the 2019 capital program of C$100 million. With a Q2 capital program of C$13 million to C$17 million, the production will increase quarter-over-quarter while the free cash flow will turn positive.

Management indicated the free cash flow would be used to reduce the net debt.

Also, the 2019 guidance didn't change. The midpoint of the forecasted production is still 13,500 boe/d with a capital program that matches the funds flow from operations.

Full exposure to AECO spot prices

In my previous article, I showed that Yangarra generated a total positive netback of C$3.7/boe in the context of depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4. As gas production increased during Q1, let's discuss the gas price exposure.

Management decided not to hedge gas production. Also, the company didn't implement any marketing diversification to U.S. gas hubs for instance. Thus, Yangarra is fully exposed to the AECO spot prices.

This strategy contributes to lower transportation costs. But it also means gas production depends on volatile and often low AECO gas prices. And, during spring and summer, AECO gas prices are usually lower as warming houses is less necessary than during winter. The AECO futures pricing presented in the graph below shows the lower prices during the warmer months.

Source: Gasalberta.com

As natural gas represented about 48% of Yangarra's total production during Q1, the exposure to AECO prices, especially during summer, seems to be an important issue.

Thus, let's assess the profitability of the company depending on AECO prices. The table above that compares costs shows Yangarra needs realized prices above C$22.06/boe to produce at a profit while holding production flat.

The table below summarizes Yangarra's realized prices during Q1.

The total netback of C$15.19/boe during Q1 is the result of the difference between the total costs (C$22.06/boe) and the realized prices (C$37.27/boe).

Let's be pessimistic and assume gas prices of C$1/mcfe for the full year, which is way below the forward prices. I assume Q1 liquids prices stay the same as during Q1. I also assume Q1 costs stay constant, even if lower gas prices would imply lower royalty costs.

The corresponding realized total price would be C$32.72/boe. Even with this pessimistic scenario of gas prices at C$1/mcfe, Yangarra would realize a total netback of C$32.72/boe - C$22.06/boe = C$10.66/boe.

If we go one step further and assume gas prices at C$0.00/mcfe during the whole year, total realized prices at C$29.82/boe would still be C$7.76/boe above the total costs of C$22.06/boe.

Thus, the company operates at a profit even if its Q1 natural gas production - that represented 48% of total production - doesn't generate any revenue.

At a discount with no revenue from gas

Generating a positive total netback in the context of low gas prices is interesting. But that doesn't mean Yangarra is an interesting investment proposition. So, let's have a look at the intrinsic valuation.

I assume the company will generate the same total netback as during Q1 at C$15.19/boe over the long term. I apply a 12x multiple to the profits the company would realize with the total netback of C$15.19/boe that corresponds to a flat production.

Taking into account the midpoint of the 2019 production guidance, the market offers an impressive 69% discount to my fair value estimate.

The table below presents my valuation estimates that correspond to the gas prices of C$2.56/mcfe, C$1.00/mcfe, and C$0.00/mcfe discussed above.

Even with a gas price of C$0/mcfe, the market still values the company at a 40% discount to my fair value estimate.

Thus, at a stock price of C$2.96, the AECO gas prices don't impact the investment decision. Even with no revenue from the gas production, there's a large discount to my fair value estimate. Also, with the assumption of AECO gas prices at C$0.00/mcfe at perpetuity, the downside protection is important.

Conclusion

With the recovery of Canadian oil prices during Q1, Yangarra generated a total netback above C$15/boe.

But gas represented 48% of the total production. And the company is fully exposed to the AECO spot prices, including during the usually more challenging spring and summer months.

But, even when assuming no revenue from the gas production, the market still values the company at a 40% discount to my fair value estimate.

Considering the important discount with the stock price below C$3 and taking into account the downside protection, I'll buy more shares.

