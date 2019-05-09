Cornerstone OnDemand: Don't Get Caught In The Value Trap

Improved profitability is no reason to continue investing in this stock. Economies of scale are important in the software sector, and Cornerstone is no longer growing.

However, the beat masks the fact that expectations for Cornerstone are tremendously low. The company's revenues grew just 5% y/y.

For several quarters in a row now, investors in Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) have treated the absence of bad news as good news. The learning and training software vendor has for the past three quarters seen revenue growth slip below 10% y/y - which, in the context of the SaaS sector, means it's barely growing at all.

Amid this lack of growth, Cornerstone's stock has been flattish as well. Whereas the majority of the SaaS sector saw a roaring recovery in the year-to-date, Cornerstone is up only a modest 8% - lagging the broader market index by about 10 points.

Data by YCharts

Yes, it's true that Cornerstone remains one of the cheapest stocks in the software sector at just under ~5.5x forward revenues. When the entire sector is heating up again into double-digit multiples, Cornerstone's perceived value can be tempting. However, we must account for the fact that high valuation multiples are a reward for future growth - and in Cornerstone's case, the company seems to have settled for mid-single-digit growth rates.

Continue to avoid this stock and invest elsewhere.

What do investors need to see to spark a bull run?

It's no small secret that Cornerstone has underperformed for quite some time. What would it take to get the stock rallying again? In my view, there are two key factors that would reignite investors' enthusiasm:

Proof of re-investment into growth

Rekindling of M&A discussions

Let's dive into the growth piece first. The company's latest guidance view for the full year calls for just 4-6% y/y revenue growth, after bumping up the ranges by only $3 million at the midpoint relative to last quarter:

Figure 1. Cornerstone FY19 guidance Source: Cornerstone OnDemand Q1 earnings deck

This is no better than the ~5% growth that Cornerstone saw this quarter. In effect, the company is signaling that it sees no path beyond mid-single-digit growth rates.

It would be helpful if the company was driving initiatives to spur new growth. The company's best growth initiative at the moment, in my view, is in content subscriptions. Cornerstone recently rolled out a new "Content Anytime" offering that allows its customers access to material from third-party content creators.

Cornerstone believes that the "market opportunity is vast" for content, and that the company has seen early successes in what it believes to be a $250 million market opportunity within the current installed base. If this is the case, however, why haven't we seen an uplift in growth rates? Cornerstone's total revenue and subscription revenue growth rates have been "stuck" in the mid-single digits and mid-teens, respectively, for the past three quarters. If its new content offerings are as successful as management would have us believe, we should also see revenue growth rates rise correspondingly.

The other major catalyst for a rally is renewed M&A chatter - which, for Cornerstone, has been very sparse. Recall that Cornerstone sparked enthusiasm when news leaked that it had hired Goldman Sachs (GS) to retain a sale. Now, however, after a $500 million convertible note offering in 2018, that possibility seems more remote. It's true that Cornerstone's improved profitability profile may make it more attractive for a private equity buyer, but until we see any progress on this front, it's difficult to bank on a buyout opportunity to save this stock from its current doldrums.

In short - of the two factors that could lift Cornerstone's stock, growth and M&A - neither seem to be near-term possibilities, indicating that there's likely more downside pressure for this stock over the next several quarters.

Q1 download

Let's take a closer look at Cornerstone's Q1 results:

Figure 2. Cornerstone 1Q19 results Source: Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 5.3% y/y to $140.1 million, surpassing Wall Street's estimates of $133.5 million (+1.9% y/y). The fact that Cornerstone beat revenue targets by three points, to me, isn't necessarily an indicator of strong performance, but in this case, a reality of such starkly low expectations.

Net customer additions were rather weak this quarter as well, though there's an element of Q1 seasonality in that figure. The company ended the quarter with 3,567 customers, adding just 32 net new clients this quarter (versus 107 in Q4, but up from 30 net new clients in 1Q18).

Figure 3. Cornerstone client and employee counts Source: Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q19 earnings release

Nevertheless, the 8.8% y/y growth rate in client counts is the slowest rate in five quarters. Interestingly, however, Cornerstone's headcount growth of 10.3% y/y this quarter is the fastest rate in five quarters - indicating that the company may be losing some efficiency. It's worth noting as well that the company has noted that capex will be elevated in FY19 due to investments in real estate, likely to accommodate its higher headcount.

There is some good news in the quarter, though, and it all pertains to profitability. Despite the accelerated headcount, Cornerstone has driven vast margin improvements across the board. Gross margins ticked up to 76.0%, up 380bps from 72.2% in the year-ago quarter - driven largely by the greater mix of subscription revenues, which carry a much higher margin than professional services which are often performed at just above cost. Indeed, the company's current 94% mix of subscription revenues is significantly larger than three years prior, when it started pivoting more into subscription-based revenue streams:

Figure 4. Cornerstone subscription mix trends Source: Cornerstone OnDemand Q1 earnings deck

The margin tailwinds provided by this subscription shift, however, has limits. Cornerstone has noted that "going forward, we expect subscription revenue to be approximately 95% of our total revenue" (per the 1Q19 shareholder letter), meaning that it has effectively maxed out the margin benefits of its subscription transition.

Luckily the company has also found operating improvements elsewhere. Sales and marketing declined to 38.9% as a percentage of revenues, down 560bps y/y - although that benefit was more than offset by a 780bps increase in R&D expenses. Overall, however, operating margins clocked in at just above breakeven (0.9%), approximately seven points better than -6.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Pro forma EPS of $0.25 also beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.19 with 32% upside, and free cash flow losses improved to -$4.3 million (versus a loss of -$13.2 million in the year-ago quarter). On an unlevered basis, excluding the impact of Cornerstone's convertible note interest, unlettered free cash flow would have been $4.3 million, representing a 3% margin:

Figure 5. Cornerstone FCF Source: Cornerstone OnDemand Q1 earnings deck

The bottom line on Cornerstone OnDemand

Despite improving profitability, I continue to believe Cornerstone's lack of growth will put a damper on the stock. A SaaS stock trading at ~5.5x forward revenues is fairly priced when it's producing just 5% y/y growth. It's worth noting as well that Cornerstone isn't a particularly large company either at a ~$500 million annual revenue run rate - New Relic (NEWR), for example, is at a similar annualized run rate and is still growing in the mid-30% range.

There's precious little that's unique about Cornerstone that other HCM software giants can't copy. In my view, Cornerstone is on its way to becoming a once-ran in the software sector, much like Pegasystems (PEGA) in the CRM space or Progress Software (PRGS) in PaaS. Steer clear of this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.