HYG And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending May 03, 2019

By Vladimir Nikulin, CFA

During the last week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) declined by 0.46% primarily due to monthly dividend payments last week. HYG's underlying portfolio demonstrated neutral performance (0.0%) due to lack of positive news during the last week and less dovish than expected statements made by Fed during its meeting.

Figure 1. Price change of different ETFs in April

HYG (US High-yield bonds) EMB (EM High-yield bonds LQD (US Investment-grade bonds) SPY (S&P 500) EEM (MSCI Emerging Markets) +0.5% -0.2% +0.1% +4.1% +2.3%

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Both fixed-income and equity assets gained positive returns in April due to accommodative central banks, the expectation of a strong Chinese growth, and the anticipation of a positive outcome of US-China trade talks. However, fixed-income assets (HYG, EMB, LQD) demonstrated poor performance compared to equity assets (SPY, EEM) due to a solid start to the Q1 US earnings season that supported the US equity market. The companies included in the S&P 500 demonstrated strong Q1 earnings that exceeded consensus estimate by 12%. We can consider the result sustainable as almost 80% of the companies included in S&P 500 already reported their Q1 results. The US high-yield bond spread declined from 3.9% to 3.7% in April.

Figure 2. ICE BofAML US High Yield OAS spread

Source: Fred

Figure 3. HYG ETF price dynamics during the week ending May 3

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

US Treasury yield curve shifted upward during last week after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell refused to discuss cases in which the Fed might cut interest rates and did not express immediate concern about downside risks to inflation expectations. He stated he was confident prices would eventually rebound back to the 2% target. After an initial selloff, Treasury yield slightly declined on Friday after investors keyed into the lack of wage pressures. So far, a lack of inflation has kept the Federal Reserve comfortable with its patient stance on further rate moves that might support Treasury yields in the near future. The two-year Treasury note yield was up 5 bps to 2.33%, while the UST 10Y yield was up 3 bps to 2.52% last week.

The macroeconomic data was mixed. ISM surveys demonstrated slowing optimism on US manufacturing and non-manufacturing index, but new data from the jobs report showed the US labor market continued to tighten. The economy created the most jobs in four months while the unemployment rate was at its lowest since 1969. ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes demonstrated weak performance in April. The manufacturing sector grew at its weakest level in two and a half years in April and fell to 52.8 last month, down from 55.3 in March. The US services recorded a surprise slowdown in April. ISM non-manufacturing index slipped to 55.5 last month, down from 56.1 in March. April became the month in which the index posted its weakest level of growth since August 2017. As for consumer data, personal spending in March demonstrated the biggest monthly rise since August 2009 and suggests that American consumers are continuing to spend despite uncertainty regarding global economy growth and the US-China trade talks.

Figure 4. Change in US Treasury Active Contracts Curve for the last week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The underlying HYG portfolio price was flat during the last week, but distributed dividends lowered NAV by 30 bps. As a result, HYG's price decreased by 46 bps due to a premium decrease.

Figure 5. Contribution of sectors to changes in HYG over the week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

All the sectors except Energy and Basic Materials demonstrated positive growth last week. Basic Materials and Energy were the worst performers both on a weekly and monthly basis.

Energy sector bonds declined by 0.72% last week as oil prices dropped to their lowest levels in a month due to strong American and Russian oil output. The bigger-than-expected US stock build has weighed on the market. WTI oil price declined by 2.1% during last week. It is the first time when WTI oil demonstrated weekly loss since the end of February.

Basic Materials sector declined by 0.13% following the overall price deterioration of the main commodities: Steel (HRC1) -1.1%, Copper (LMCADS03) - 2.6%, and Aluminum (LMAHDS03) - 2.3%.

Figure 6. HYG sectors' weekly price changes

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Figure 7. HYG sectors' price change in April

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

We remain cautious on HYG due to the visible US economy risks and higher leverage of US companies. The Fed has issued a fresh warning about high levels of lending to highly indebted US companies that might exacerbate a downturn. According to the report, in the first three months of 2019, a record 40 percent of loans to highly indebted companies went to the most indebted of all. The Fed's report said leveraged lending defined as lending to companies whose debt already exceeds four times their EBITDA jumped more than 20% last year. It added that in the first three months of 2019, a record proportion of all leveraged lending went to the most highly indebted companies - those where debt exceeds six times EBITDA. It indicates that the firms boosted their debt on balance sheet since the start of the year. We estimated that 50% of companies, included in HYG, have the leverage (net debt to EBITDA) higher than 4.0x, and 30% of HYG portfolio are the companies that have leverage of more than 6.0x. It makes HYG highly vulnerable to risks of indebted companies. If the indebted companies continue to attract loans, there could be more defaults due to either their inability to service debt or their inability to refinance debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.